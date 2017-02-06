A Safe 8.4% Yielder With 10 Straight Dividend Increases

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) nearly failed during the financial crisis. The company (formerly known as GSC Investment Corp.) bottomed in November 2008 at less than 10% of its March 2007 IPO price. Unlike their banking cousins, the Business Development Corporation sector never got a government bailout. New management came aboard on 8/1/2010 to rescue, rename and recapitalize SAR. Income investors have notoriously long memories. Perhaps this rocky start explains why SAR continues to trade at a discount to NAV despite its successful transformation. This article details the top 10 reasons to consider SAR.

1. Ten straight dividend increases

Several BDC issues such as Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV), KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) and Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) were forced to reduce their dividends in 2016. Meanwhile, SAR's dividend has steadily increased. The quarterly dividend was increased again from 44 cents to 45 cents on 1/11/2017. This was the 10th straight quarterly dividend increase since Q2 2015. See chart on page #19 of the company's Q3 earnings presentation. Investors typically must pay a premium valuation for dividend growth stocks. Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) also has a record of dividend increases, but trades at a 69% premium to NAV.

2. Discount to NAV

At a recent price of $21.31, SAR is trading at a 4% discount to net asset value of $22.21. Some BDC issues do trade at far larger and often well deserved discounts. The SAR discount is unusual given how well the company is performing.

3. Stable NAV

Decreasing NAV has been a major concern for many BDC issues over the last 2 years. Declining net asset values can result from excessive dividend payouts, dilutive equity sales, bad energy loans and other loan losses. SAR has no energy exposure and has outperformed peers. Gains on loan payoffs have exceeded loan losses by $17.6 million since fiscal year 2013 (see chart on page #12 of the company's Q3 earnings presentation). This has contributed to stable NAV over the past few years. The current NAV of $22.21 is comparable to $22.06 on 2/29/2016, $22.70 on 2/28/2015 and $21.36 on 2/28/2014.

4. Safe 1.3X dividend coverage

SAR reported net investment income of 60 cents per share for fiscal Q3 ending on 11/30/2016. NII exceeded the current quarterly dividend of 45 cents by 15 cents. This strong 1.3X dividend coverage makes the current SAR dividend more secure than most BDC peers. For example, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Q3 NII did not fully cover their current dividend payout. PSEC currently trades at a 10% discount to NAV, which is fairly comparable to the 4% discount for SAR.

5. Another special dividend is probable

The current yield of 8.4% does not include a possible special dividend. SAR declared a 20 cent per share special dividend on 8/8/2016. Another special dividend is probable in 2017 given that net investment income continues to significantly exceed the dividend payout.

6. Excellent credit quality

SAR currently gives its highest possible "strong" internal credit quality rating to 96.7% of client loans. This represented a slight deterioration in credit quality from the nearly perfect 99.9% for the prior quarter. However, credit quality is still dramatically better than it was in past years. Only 94.2% of loans were rated as strong for fiscal year end 2015 and 90.5% for fiscal year end 2014. See chart on page #3 of the Q3 earnings presentation.

7. Decreasing cost of capital

Debt investors have already recognized the company's improving credit quality. SAR just successfully raised $75 million from the sale of baby bonds with a 6.75% coupon. These baby bonds now trade as SAB. The cost of capital was lowered by refinancing the higher coupon 7.5% baby bond formerly traded as SAQ.

8. Focus on smaller SBIC loans

SAR has a market capitalization of only $120 million. This modest size allows even smaller SBIC (Small Business Investment Company) loans to move the performance needle. The average client loan yields 10.9% despite low credit risk (see item #6).

9. Strong liquidity

Liquidity is always an important consideration for income investors. I would estimate that a minimum liquidity requirement of $25 to $50 million is appropriate for SAR to operate comfortably. With current liquidity of over $100 million, some additional capital could be put to work increasing net investment income. As noted in the Q3 earnings report:

"With the $45.0 million credit facility and the $37.3 million additional borrowing capacity at the SBIC subsidiary, as well as the $23.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, Saratoga Investment has a total of $105.6 million of undrawn borrowing capacity and cash and cash equivalents available as of November 30, 2016."

The 1/11/2017 10Q filing (see page #50) provides more details on liquidity. SAR liquidity is also very robust as measured by required BDC statutory asset coverage measures:

"Also, as a BDC, we generally are required to meet a coverage ratio of total assets, less liabilities and indebtedness not represented by senior securities, to total senior securities, which include all of our borrowings and any outstanding preferred stock, of at least 200%. This requirement limits the amount that we may borrow. Our asset coverage ratio, as defined in the 1940 Act, was 306.6% as of November 30, 2016 and 302.5% as of February 29, 2016"

10. Reduced interest rate risk

Many investors are concerned about the threat of rising interest rates. Fortunately, 75% of the client loans held by SAR are variable rate. This provides some protection against possible interest rate hikes.

What are the major risks?

Even though overall portfolio credit quality is currently excellent (see item #6), SAR lends to smaller borrowers. Small corporations can be more vulnerable to a possible economic slowdown than larger peers. SAR is an externally managed BDC. Management has performed quite well, but there may still be concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Management has avoided dilutive equity sales with SAR trading below book value, but could sell shares if the stock continues to rally.

All BDC issues are now legally prohibited from exceeding a debt to equity ratio of 1:1. This low level of balance sheet leverage limits risk. In contrast, a typical bank has balance sheet leverage of approximately 10:1. Proposed new legislation would allow a higher 2:1 level of BDC balance sheet leverage. Higher leverage (if the legislation passes and SAR chooses to utilize it) would increase risk. Even with the current 1:1 leverage limit, SAR already has higher effective leverage than some BDC peers. Some non-recourse debt held by its CLO and SBIC units is excluded in the calculation of the current 1:1 leverage limit.

Conclusions

SAR's stellar performance has already gotten some market recognition. It has gained 50% over the past year. There have been excellent recent Seeking Alpha articles by respected authors Alpha Gen Capital and Blue Harbinger. Even with these recent gains and publicity, SAR still continues to trade at a discount to NAV. That's not going to last for long. This is a premium BDC that deserves a premium valuation.

