Sevcon Lands Major Electric Vehicle Contract In China - Another Promising Setup For A Momentum Trade

Note: I have recently focused on promising momentum trading setups. Investors interested in this approach should also take a look at my most recent articles on DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) and RGS Energy (NASDAQ:RGSE).

Admittedly, I had never heard of Sevcon (NASDAQ:SEV) until my trading systems on Friday alerted me of a huge move in the usually very thinly traded stock of the company.

Sevcon manufactures microprocessor-based controls for zero emission and hybrid electric vehicles used to vary the speed and movement of vehicles, integrate specialized functions and optimize the energy consumption of the vehicle's power source. Customers include manufacturers of on- and off-road vehicles such as cars, buses, motorcycles, forklifts, aerial lifts, mining vehicles, airport ground support vehicles, utility vehicles and sweepers.

Sevcon also manufactures special metalized film capacitors used as components in the power electronics, signaling and audio equipment markets.

The company's headquarters are actually located in the United Kingdom and Sevcon traditionally derives the majority of its sales from Europe. Nevertheless, the company's shares have been listed on US stock exchanges for decades already.

Moreover, the company recently acquired Italy-based Bassi S.r.l., a designer and manufacturer of battery chargers for electric vehicles.

The obvious catalyst for Friday's 50% move has been the company's recent announcement of a substantial contract win for automotive drivetrain with a Chinese customer:

Sevcon, Inc. today reported that it has been contracted by a Sino/European manufacturer of pure electric vehicles for an on-road development & production program. This is Sevcon's sixth major project in the development pipeline. Sevcon had been working with the customer throughout 2016 to help optimize the drivetrain for the project. Sevcon will now develop an inverter based on its existing Gen5 technology. Start of production is expected to be in the fall of 2018. Over the initial three-year production period, revenues are likely to total in the range of $150 to $200 million. The agreement contains two near-term milestones, including the initial product sample and proof-of-concept in the current second quarter of fiscal 2017, and performance testing in the customer's vehicle in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. "This new long-term program is further confirmation of both the success of our strategy and the strong reputation that Sevcon has developed with on-road automotive manufacturers," said Sevcon President and CEO Matt Boyle. "We have been investing aggressively in engineering talent, and that strategy is resulting in a continuously growing on-road project pipeline. We look forward to reporting further progress as we add to our pipeline and move our six major development projects toward production."

Picture: Sevcon G5 controller series - Source: Company website

The contract is actually the company's first, major China EV-related award, with expected revenues almost doubling the company's current project backlog that has been stated by management as being $206 mln during the recent Q4/FY16 conference call.

Investors should also note the term "Sino/European manufacturer" in the press release which, at least to my knowledge, only applies to Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (OTCPK:GELYF) as the company purchased Sweden-based Volvo Cars back in 2010, a considered risky move at that time that has turned into a huge success story as of late.

Last year, Geely successfully launched the pure electric vehicle "Geely Emgrand EV" (also known as "Geely Dorsett EV") on the Chinese market and the car quickly captured sizeable market share, ranking at number 6 in the 2016 China electric car registrations statistics. In December 2016, the Emgrand actually outsold competition by a wide margin, reaching a 13.6% market share, more than double the second ranking EV, the "BYD e6".

Picture: Geely Emgrand EV

With Geely quickly becoming a market leader in China, the world's by far-largest, but still heavily underpenetrated EV market, the company will clearly look to capitalize on the initial success as evidenced by the huge contract win for Sevcon (assuming Geely is indeed the customer behind the announced contract).

With the Chinese market growing by almost 100% in 2016, Geely might even pass industry bellwether Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in 2017 with regard to the number of units sold worldwide (despite only serving the domestic market so far).

The company's material project pipeline, particularly with the addition of the large China deal, positions Sevcon for substantially improved results starting in 2018.

Unfortunately, the company is not exactly a value play as Sevcon has recorded losses in 2016 and will most likely continue to do so in 2017 as the company has substantially increased research and development expenses to capitalize on the huge EV opportunity, particularly in China, while the legacy business remains somewhat challenged by macroeconomic impacts.

After Friday's violent move to new, multi-year highs, the company's market capitalization calculates to roughly $75 mln. Sevcon had 2016 sales of close to $50 mln but lost almost $6 mln at the bottom line which can be entirely attributed to the above mentioned, material increase in R&D expense.

To prepare for the increased investment levels, the company successfully raised $10 mln back in July. As the offering also included 556,500 warrants with an exercise price of $10, Sevcon will most likely take up to another $5.5 mln in cash rather sooner than later.

While the potential warrant exercises will most likely provide an overhang for the share price going forward, additional dilution only calculates to a rather modest 13.5%.

Fully diluted share count calculates to just 4.7 mln shares but the free float is actually much lower as GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) holds a roughly 45% stake in the company, while activist investor Meson Capital Partners LLC, lead by Sevcon board member Ryan Morris, has accumulated almost 20% of the company's shares over the past two years. Sevcon management and Morris have been engaged in an ugly proxy battle recently with the company successfully staving Meson Capital's attempt to replace some of the company's board members with a slate of own nominees.

As the warrants have not been exercised yet, the current share count stands at 4.15 mln. Now deduct the positions held by GAMCO, Meson Capital and some other long-term institutional investors, and the stock's free float looks closer to just one million shares.

This also explains the stock's tiny, average daily trading volume of just 9,000 shares. Friday's 50% move actually happened on 33x average daily trading volume, but yet not even 300,000 shares changed hands.

The powerful combination of the recent successful validation of the company's efforts to gain sizeable market share in the Chinese EV market and a very low free float makes this stock look primed for a multi-session move similar to DryShips or EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:ETRM) recently but, admittedly, the stock has already moved big time on Friday.

But quite contrary to low quality stocks like DryShips and EnteroMedics, Sevcon also offers a very interesting story and a strong expected increase in revenue and profitability over the medium-term.

So far, playing the Chinese EV revolution in the small-cap arena for US investors has been largely limited to Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI), a highly controversial Chinese reverse-merger company with some believers portraying Kandi as the Tesla of China while opponents are essentially viewing the company as a poorly masked scam. Frankly speaking, I would tend more to the latter view here.

Should the momentum crowd continue to chase Sevcon's shares on Monday and potentially beyond, I would expect the shares to easily jump another 50-100% before warrant exercises and most likely some institutional selling would bring back the shares to earth over time. Particularly Meson Capital would be inclined to sell their position into another outsized move after their recent proxy battle loss.

Bottom line:

Sevcon just secured its first major contract for the world's largest and fastest growing EV market with the customer suspected to be leading Chinese auto maker Geely, which has recently shown the strongest market share gains of all Chinese EV manufacturers.

The contract almost doubles the company's project backlog and will add substantially to the major increase in revenues and earnings forecasted by management for the 2018-2019 time frame.

Almost two thirds of the company's outstanding shares are currently being held by just two institutional investors (GAMCO and Meson Capital) with the current free float estimated to be a tiny one million shares.

Sevcon not only offers a highly promising momentum trading setup but also a very interesting investment thesis with the company currently transforming into a serious bet on the fast growing Chinese EV market.

Warning:

Sevcon's shares are usually very thinly traded and even Friday's 50% move happened at a volume of below 300,000 shares, so there's clearly a risk of getting trapped in the stock after the momentum crowd has moved on. There's also a considerable warrant overhang and lastly, institutional investor Meson Capital might be looking to exit its holdings into further strength after recently losing a proxy battle.

So, as always, don't bet the farm when playing this interesting short-term setup and adequately manage your risk.

Investors looking to enter a long-term position should lean back and wait patiently for the shares to come back to the $10-11 level over time.

Personally, I purchased a rather small position on Friday around $12, betting on the momentum to continue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.