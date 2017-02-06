Q4 EPS Watch: Has The Pendulum Swung Back From Phillips 66 To ConocoPhillips?

Considering the big sell-off in COP's shares since the Fall of 2014, could it be that it will deliver a total return greater than Phillips 66 for FY2017?

Since the spin-off of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) back in the spring of 2012, PSX was definitely the place to be - its shares have out-performed COP by 100%. And that does not even include quarterly dividends - which PSX has more than tripled over that time frame from $0.20/share to $0.63/share. Meanwhile, we all know that happened to COP's dividend.

Most of the out-performance was due to two major themes:

Excellent refining margins for PSX in 2012 & 2013.

Dramatically falling oil and prices for COP since the Fall of 2014.

These two factors are shown graphically on the stock chart below and highlighted by the red trend lines:

In addition to the primary factors were secondary factors that affected ConocoPhillips. They include a strategic re-positioning which included an exit of deep-water exploration, continued mega-project cap-ex commitments (APLNG and oil sands) through the down-turn, and the culmination of all these affects in a massive cut in the quarterly dividend (from $0.73/share to $0.25/share) in February of 2016.

Has The Pendulum Swung Back To ConocoPhillips?

All that said, after perusing the Q4 EPS reports from both companies - and I can hardly believe I am writing this - the better investment for 2017 may well be ConocoPhillips. As most of my followers know, I have been a big fan of Phillips 66 since its spin-off and have characterized the company as likely one of the best investments in the "USA Shale Renaissance".

However, any objective view of PSX's Q4 EPS report is that it was a "dud", while ConocoPhillips' Q4 EPS report showed that its Q3 performance was not an aberration but in fact shows the company continues to execute at a very high level coming up from the trough of O&G prices.

Phillips 66 Midstream - What Happened?

While refining crack margins were known to be soft in Q4, it's interesting to me that Valero (NYSE:VLO) was able to post a solid quarterly profit of $367 million ($0.81/share) in Q4 - and a $715 million profit in its Refining Segment. Meantime, PSX posted Q4 EPS of only $0.31/share, and actually lost $38 million in its Refining operations:

Source: PSX Q4 EPS report.

I have no idea how PSX had such lousy refining results as compared to Valero, and since none of the analysts asked that obvious question - I guess we'll never know. Yes, PSX had $205 million in Q4 turnaround costs, and yes West Coast refining was lower by $161 million due, in part, to a very low 45% capacity utilization at the Los Angeles refinery because of a major turnaround. But still, a loss of $38 million while Valero made $715 million? Makes me feel like I am on "The Late Show" considering my recent Seeking Alpha article "Valero or Phillips 66".

Even more surprising to me was the quarter turned in by PSX's Midstream Segment: a loss of $1 million compared to a profit of $75 million in the prior quarter. Transportation adjusted net was down $11 million sequentially; and despite a nice increase in NGL prices (propane was much stronger), DCP managed to contribute a net loss of $6 million compared to net earnings of $9 million in the prior quarter; and even the NGL segment was lower by $8 million - despite startup of the Freeport LPG Export Terminal in December.

Source: Ycharts

Net-net, it was a sub-par performance for PSX's Midstream Segment. The only bright spot I found was Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), which during the quarter acquired Phillips 66 midstream assets for $1.3 billion and raised $1.1 billion through a debt offering. I plan to write a follow-up article on PSXP's performance, which was strong and growing at a nice clip.

It is obviously too early to pass judgment on the LPG Export Terminal as start-up expenses swamped the 5.5 cargoes shipped in only half the month of December. The company had guided toward 8 cargos a month, so Q1 should see ~24 total cargoes as the company said "commissioning went smoothly and the facility is operating as designed" and they are seeing "strong demand" for its 2-3 cargoes a month of spot shipments.

In addition, we got some additional color on LPG Terminal EBITDA thanks to a question by analyst Paul Sankey at

We've said the total Sweeny Hub, which is kind of frac, LPG export, caverns, et cetera is $400 million to $500 million of EBITDA. And we've said there's about $200 million or so of arb in there. So that leaves you, kind of, $300 million-ish.

So it's clear - with respect to the LPG Export Terminal - Q4 results were likely a "start-up hiccup" from a financial reporting perspective. Operationally and fundamentally, all systems are go.

The Chemicals and M&S Segments delivered decent results, but certainly nothing to get excited about.

Conoco Phillips Reaches An "Inflection Point"

Meanwhile, ConocoPhillips' Q4 EPS report showed that Q3 was not an aberration: the company was cash flow positive (CFO - capex - dividends) for the 2nd quarter in a row. The net loss for the quarter was only $0.03/share - significantly better than expectations. More impressive was the fact that, during the quarter, COP was able to:

Repay $1.4 billion in debt.

Raise the dividend 6%.

Buyback $100 million of share repurchases.

without the aid of a signficant asset sale. And, as management noted during the conference call, the $3 billion share repurchase plan only got started in mid-November (i.e. roughly half of Q4). Also, note that Brent & WTI averaged $49.46 and $49.18/bbl during the quarter, respectively, and both have been significantly above that level so far this year. And the company still ended the quarter with a healthy $3.7 billion in cash:

Source: COP Q4 presentation

In addition, note that COP was able to grow production (excluding asset sales) by 3% in 2016 - and replace 81% of production - with a cap-ex spend of only $4.9 billion. The company expects to spend only $5 billion in 2017 (but of course that is flexible depending on commodity prices as I explained in a Seeking Alpha article on COP's new analytics driven cash allocation strategy), yet still modestly grow production.

The secret to such a low cap-ex spend to maintain production of over 1.54+ million bpd, as I pointed out in an earlier Seeking Alpha article (see Why Wells Fargo Is Bullish On COP - Low Cost-of-Supply), is because roughly 30% of COP's production profile - APLNG and oil sands - will have an effective decline rate of "0" over the next decade. This is a major advantage as compared to shale oil centric operators that have to drill like mad just to keep production flat.

In a surprising and most welcome development, note that Libya chipped in 9,000 bpd in Q4 and the company reported production in January reached 12,000 bpd - and that included three cargoes from the Es Sider terminal, which suffered severe damage in the "troubles". While COP is not making a big deal of it (likely not to jinx themselves, "knock on wood" ...), Don Wallete, EVP of Finance and CFO, said:

If Libya were to continue as it is now without interruption, then that could generate between $150 million and $200 million of cash flow that's not included in the cash flow estimates or sensitivities that we have.

Given those numbers, Libya would obviously be a very powerful catalyst for 2017 - even if only half that came to fruition. With the current O&G price deck, and given COP's guidance and philosophy on shareholder returns, Libyan cash-flows would be icing on the cake and could very well end up going directly to share buybacks throughout 2017.

And of course COP also turned the corner in Alaska, where it actually grew production in Q4 yoy. And of course, Conoco had an excellent discovery during the year that could bring 100,000 bpd online by 2023. Even with a 78% interest in the Willow discovery, that's still a very significant production contribution even for a company as big as COP.

Summary & Conclusion

The Q4 2016 quarter for Phillips 66 was certainly not what investors have come to expect from the company. That said, I believe it was a "one-off" and suspect results will be much better in Q1 FY17.

But what is clear is that COP, after seemingly "circling the drain" over the past couple years (I certainly never felt that way, but the sell-off in the shares demonstrated that many investors must have ...), has come back strong and has reached an important inflection point. Now it is just a question of how good 2017 will be based on how good Brent, WTI, and natural gas pricing will be. The year has certainly started off very well for the company considering that even Libya has come back.

Could it be at the end of this year that COP will have out-performed Phillips 66? That may be the case if Brent can average from $55-$60/bbl for the rest of the year and refining crack margins don't improve significantly. Regardless, COP had the much better Q4 as compared to PSX. And for ConocoPhillips, Q1 FY17 is shaping up to be even better yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.