Buy Big Banks

Return on equity is far that of below boom times, and it looks like those times may come back.

It's time to buy banks. With the Trump Administration getting serious about amending Dodd-Frank, the 2008 related fines behind us and the FED starting to tighten the money supply banks are about to start generating very serious money.

Lower interest rates aren't necessarily bad for banks. It's true they make money by lending money for the long term but they finance those investments by paying interest on deposits. The spread between these is called the net interest margin. With the FED pushing down interest rates banks lowered short term interest rates as well. However if the FED rate goes below a few percentage points it will become impossible to maintain the same net margins unless the bank charges negative interest rates.

Large banks have been especially reluctant to do so. They have been taking the pain, retaining deposits and waiting for better times. If the FED moves rates up, banks can go back to normalized net interest margins. Low interest rates don't cause customers to flee but negatives rates could rouse the bank's cash cows and they didn't want to risk it.

It's not just that net margins are about to widen substantially, but also that the Dodd-Frank reform is likely to allow banks to do more with their capital and increase leverage ratios again. Restricting the type of trading banks are allowed to do has severely depressed banks' return on equity, especially among big banks. Limiting leverage ratios depressed return on equity ratios for all banks.

The chart below shows the return on equity the U.S. big four have earned since Dodd-Frank has been implemented in July 21, 2010. In 6 ½ years of a booming stock market they managed kind of a stable rate of between 5% and 12.5%. Wells Fargo performed the best but they opened some accounts they shouldn't have:

C Return on Equity (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

This is a striking contrast to returns on equity between 1999 and 2007. In 1999 The Financial Services Modernization Act repealed part of the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933. Over this period the image of the banker went from that similar to a notary to that of an ad man in the 50's, and returns on equity ranged from 11% to 22% until the '08 financial crisis of course. Now, they are all considered a bunch of crooks.

C Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

I've taken out 2008 and beyond because RoE completely melted down and has made the graph less readable, but let's not forget that's the ultimate destiny of the terrible model.

Big banks have had a really muted profit profile because of the large fines they have been absorbing but also because they had the scale or lacked the customer loyalty to keep their net margins up. The graph below shows how large banks' net margins have been between 0.5% and 1% narrower.

It doesn't sound like much but if they can normalize it from current levels to the 3.5% small banks manage that's a 40% increase. Combine that with laxer capital requirements and RoE will be exploding upwards. This suggest the larger banks will be the prime beneficiaries of the Trump Administration's deregulation with the obvious candidates being Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Buying banks is a risky proposition. They are leveraged black boxes and it runs contrary to my philosophy to buy them. However, if there were ever a good time, it's probably after they have been substantially derisked and there is a clear path for them to leverage up again. As soon as that's accepted as a "normal" way of banking, it will be time to move on. But that's three to five years down the line.

Which ones you like probably depends on the time horizon you are thinking about. If you are going to do a buy and hold and it needs to survive the next crisis you may want to mirror Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger who run Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and loaded up on Wells Fargo. Charlie Munger also owns Bank of America and UBS Bancorp (NYSE:UBS) through the Daily Journal portfolio. Kahn Brothers Group made Citigroup an 11% position. Francis Chou owns all four and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). Berkshire and Nelson Peltz both own Bank of New York (NYSE:BK).

These could all work as they broadly benefit from the same drivers: deregulation, muted five year historical returns, no more post-crisis regulatory fines, interest rates that can't really go down much and big bank net margins that will expand substantially if interest rates move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAC, C, JPM, WFC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.