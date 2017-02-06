Nordstrom Has Issues Beyond Ivanka Trump

More serious in the long-term is the threat from online retail, chiefly Amazon.

Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) has made headlines following its decision to drop Ivanka Trump's merchandise from its offerings. Nordstrom insist that the move was due to poor performance by the brand, though critics allege that the move was made under political pressure following boycotts of all retailers with Trump brands organized by the #GrabYourWallet campaign.

For a long-term investor, events like this can be regarded as a mere storm in a teacup. Indeed, the pre-market share price fall of 2.46% on February 3 had more to do with the weak earnings report from Deckers Outdoor than with the Trump controversy.

Long-term, the main issue concerning investors with respect to Nordstrom is the threat from online retail - specifically Amazon com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Simply put, the products that Nordstrom - and, indeed, many retailers - offer in their brick-and-mortar stores can be acquired via Amazon by customers in the comfort of their own homes (often more cheaply, too).

A comparison between the two companies' revenue figures between 2012-2016 shows how far ahead Amazon is of Nordstrom, and how rapidly Amazon's revenue figures have grown by comparison to Nordstrom's:

Year Nordstrom Revenue ($) Amazon Revenue ($) 2012 10.86 billion 61.09 billion 2013 12.13 billion 74.45 billion 2014 12.54 billion 88.99 billion 2015 13.51 billion 107.01 billion 2016 14.44 billion 135.98 billion

Nordstrom's relatively flat revenue figures year-on-year can be attributed to the online retail issue which they still struggle with - management confirmed to analysts at JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) in December that traffic levels for brick-and-mortar stores are at the worst levels they have been since 1972, which prompted those same analysts to downgrade the stock from neutral to underweight.

Such bearishness has driven Nordstrom stock down to the low-to-mid $40 range, where it trades with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and offers a dividend yield of 3.37%. The dividend appears sustainable given Nordstrom's solid, albeit rather flat, revenue figures and tolerable payout ratio of 58.60%.

However, given its difficulty with online retail, competition from Amazon, and declining traffic levels at brick-and-mortar stores, the advisability of purchasing Nordstrom for a long-term portfolio is questionable. It simply does not seem competitive enough to provide shareholders with value for money in the long-term to really recommend it.

DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial professional and accept no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.