Exxon Mobil Vs. Chevron: Choosing Between Bad And Worse

Investors are paying less for Exxon's assets and the company is less leveraged, making it a safer investment.

Exxon is less sensitive to oil prices, so it will benefit less should oil rise as I predicted.

Last week I talked about why even though my expectation is that oil (NYSEARCA:USO) will rise in the coming months, now is not a good time to be buying Chevron (NYSE:CVX) (read Selloff Foretells The Future). But what about another investor favorite, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)? The stock has underperformed over the past couple of months, lagging behind Chevron and S&P's Energy Select ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE).

Unfortunately, this does not make it an easy buy. Exxon suffers the same problems as Chevron: poor fundamentals and expensive valuation. Similar to Chevron, cash flow has plummeted from its 2014 highs as commodity prices have yet to rally back to their former highs.

However, both stocks are trading fairly close their all-time highs ($104.38 for XOM and $134.85 for CVX), strange when we consider that oil is still down roughly 50%. Given that these are the only two large integrated majors in the S&P 500 Index, where should investors put their money?

Sensitivity To Oil

Let's first examine the pair by looking at their sensitivity to oil. Because I expect oil to go higher in the foreseeable future (read Oil's New Normal), a higher sensitivity to oil would be a positive. For the sake of analysis, we will assume that downstream segments of both companies hold their margins, so any rise in oil will be incremental to cash flow.

In the fourth quarter, Exxon's oil production rate was 2,384 Mbbl/day, which translates to 870 MMbbl per year. Dividing this number by 4,148 million shares outstanding gives us 0.21 bbl/year/share. This number tells us that for every $1 increase in oil, pre-tax cash flow per share will increase by $0.21. If we slap on a 10x multiple (similar to the PV10 method), this equates to a $2.10/share increase in value for every $1 change in oil. At the current price of $83.54, the sensitivity is 2.5%.

We can apply the same method to Chevron. At an output rate of 1,745 Mbbl/day and 1,888 million shares, we get 0.34 bbl/year/share. Not only is this number higher than that of Exxon on an absolute basis, but when normalized to the current price of $113.57, Chevron still comes out on top with a sensitivity of 3.0%. Chevron wins the first round.

Safety

A stock's safety is a blend of investors' sentiment and its fundamentals. While I tend to focus on the latter, there is no denying that many investors do care about a stock's short-term fluctuations. How did the two stocks perform when everyone ran for the hills?

The chart above shows that Exxon is likely to hold up better during a market rout.

Exxon's apparent safety is also backed up by its strong fundamentals. The company's financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) is 1.4x compared to Chevron's 2.2x. Furthermore, Exxon has superior assets. The company's reserve replacement ratio in 2015 was 91.2%, dwarfing that of Chevron, which was just 36.9%. In addition, Exxon's R/P (reserve to production) ratio was also higher at 16.1x versus Chevron's 11.7x.

Exxon wins in all aspects when we talk about safety. Exxon evens the score.

Valuation

Paying less is always a good thing. Both companies' earnings are depressed at the moment, so it's better to judge them on an EV/EBITDA basis. Adjusting for impairments and other non-cash expenses, Exxon is currently trading at 13.3x while Chevron is at 14.4x.

We can also measure value by examining how much shareholders are paying for proved reserves. For consistency, we'll use figures from 2015's 10-Ks, which are 24.759 MMboe for Exxon and 11.168 MMboe for Chevron. Divide the market cap by the reserves figure and we get a "price-to-reserve" ratio of 14x for Exxon and 19x for Chevron. Combine this with Exxon's aforementioned asset quality, there is no question that Exxon wins in terms of valuation.

Verdict

Given the above, I think it's clear that Exxon is a better buy here. While both stocks are a bit lofty in my view given that commodity prices are still low, Exxon's vast reserves and cheaper valuation makes it a better long-term investment out of the two. Although Exxon will benefit less from my projected increase in oil prices, this disadvantage is offset by the fact that investors will be getting a relative bargain (i.e. lower valuation) and superior assets.

Click the "Follow" button beside my name on the top of the page to be updated with my latest insights. To learn more about the Core Value Portfolio, whose goal is to compound capital at 20% over the long term, I encourage you to read the introduction to my investment process. Premium subscribers get full access to the Core Value Portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.