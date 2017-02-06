What Does 'Contango' Imply For Crude Oil Prices?

Based on comments to my last and previous article about crude oil backwardation and contango, there seems to be a lot of confusion around the implications of futures market backwardation and contango for crude oil prices. For non-futures traders, contango is a futures price market structure in which future prices are higher than the nearby contract. A backwardated market is one in which future prices are lower than the nearby contract.

I have noted that crude prices have been in a contango market structure since the November 2014 OPEC meeting. As I look at my screen, the June contract is trading $1.60/b higher than March.

It is a myth that contango is a good signal that prices are likely to rise, and that backwardation is a good signal that prices are likely to drop. In my study, I used weekly data for 10 years beginning January 2007 and ending January 2017. I performed a regression analysis with the crude price being predicted by the time spread (Month 1 - Month 4). I ran 6 regressions, one being the same week (coincident) and the others with lags of 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 weeks.

The r-squared (NYSE:FIT) is shown in the table below. The forecast 1 week out has an r-squared of just 36.8%.

The r-squared drops as the forecast timeframe is increased. For example, predicting out five weeks, the r-squared falls to 31.7%. The current predicted crude price with the best-fit equation using the current spread is $76/b.

Spread Price # Weeks R^2 R^2 0 37.2% 100% 1 36.8% 98.4% 2 35.4% 96.2% 3 34.0% 93.6% 4 33.0% 91.0% 5 31.7% 88.1%

I compared that signal to simply using the crude price to predict the crude price the next week and the r-squared is 98.4% due to the autocorrelation of prices. Using the time spread as a price signal is far less information than simply knowing the price!

Using the price as a predictor of itself deteriorates as the time horizon increases. The r-squared forecasting out 5 weeks drops to 88.1%.

Conclusions

The current contango does not imply that oil prices are likely to go up. Nor does it imply that prices are likely to go down. Knowing what the price is today is more informative for predicting the future than knowing the time spreads.

