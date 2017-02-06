FactSet - Great Business, I Just Wish It Was Cheaper

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) on the surface looks like a great business that benefits from size-and-scale and is able to generate abnormal amounts of economic profits. Its client retention ratio is around 95%, and a high amount of recurring revenues indicates that not only are profits good, but the "stickiness" of its business is as well. To top things off, it's also developing a reputation as a reliable dividend payer, with over a decade of increases now under its belt.

Economic profits are stellar

Below I built a model in Excel to calculate FactSet's economic profit spread, or said differently, the amount that its return on invested capital, or ROIC, exceeds its weighted average cost of capital, or WACC. I used data from the firm's financial statements.

We could argue that FactSet is running a top-notch operation here, and likely earning wide economic profits. This is the moat around its economic castle, spilling into the numbers.

FactSet also utilizes a sizable amount of off-balance sheet financing in the form of operating leases, so for those curious, I also decided to add these back into the capital structure and see the results.

Back onto the balance sheet...

The first step involves determining a value for the operating leases so that we can theoretically capitalize them. Unfortunately, I couldn't find any traces of capital leases on the books, and the pretax cost of debt looked a little low as a discount rate, so I decided to use an estimate of 5.50% for the firms leases. Below are the results.

Next, I decided to add them back into the mix and estimate an adjusted capital structure.

I'd say that the firm's debt-to-equity ratio is likely notably higher if we consider its off-balance sheet leases, which also affects ROIC. I will address this issue in the next section.

Adjusting EBIT and ROIC

Now that we have some more information regarding the company's leases, we can also account for them when recalculating return on invested capital. First we need to adjust the numerator in the ROIC-equation - net operating profit after tax, or NOPAT.

Now that we have adjusted operating profit, we can take taxes into account and divide this number by the adjusted capital base.

Assuming a 5.50% rate for the company's leases (probably not a 100% accurate number, but rather an estimate to get a rough idea of the leases' impact), we can see that ROIC is around 11% to 12% lower than advertised before adjustments. This number is still quite impressive, though.

The equity slice comes next

Now that we've established there's a good chance that FDS earns wide economic profits, we can single out the equity portion of the capital structure and analyze return on equity, or ROE, next.

I broke down its ROE into five pieces with the above DuPont analysis using data from its financial statements. From this, we can see that the company maintains enviable operating margins, despite a slight dip in fiscal 2016. ROE has sequentially increased over the last three years, with annual increases in leverage to magnify it along the way.

The abnormal pop in ROE in 2016 stood out like a sore thumb, however, as both margins and asset turnover decreased, but ROE increased by almost 20% year-over-year. The first thing I noticed was the interest burden.

Looking at the company's 2016 income statement, I found out that there was a "gain on sale of business" wedged between operating profit, aka EBIT, and pretax profit, aka EBT, which amounted to $112,453 (in thousands). If we decide to back this out, then ROE for 2016 looks decidedly different.

I backed the gain out of EBT (now adjusted to $348,540 in thousands), then used the two year average tax rate for fiscal 2015 and 2014 (where there were no abnormal gains, equaling roughly 29.04%) to arrive at net income. Then I created the below chart in Excel to arrive at a more normalized ROE number.

This puts the company's ROE only slightly higher year-over-year, likely because of the slight uptick in leverage. This is still an impressive number, however.

Conclusion

FactSet appears to be an above average operation, earning economic profits, which likely explains why it's been able to continue to raise its dividend annually for over ten years now. Sometimes higher capital allocation metrics in younger businesses attracts competitors. These competitors then drive down economic profits and eroded the once abnormally-excellent business' economic profit spread back down to its cost of capital. This might not be the immediate case with FDS, as I think that as long as its business model relies on a large amount of recurring revenue streams amongst a "sticky" user base, this abnormal level of profitability can continue going forward.

The flip-side to this bullish scenario involves the elevated level of the overall market. If the market dives (not saying it will, not saying it won't), I think there will be far less demand for research. This is why I'm not really comfortable paying a premium multiple for a fractional ownership position in FactSet just yet.

I don't think the company is grossly overvalued per say at a tad over 24 times this year's expected earnings, since it traditionally trades at a multiple north of 20, but I'm slightly concerned about the "E" in the P/E equation if things go south on a macroeconomic level. This is why I'm still on the sidelines, planning to revisit shares if there's a more notable disconnect between price and value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

