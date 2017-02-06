How To 'Trade With The Fed' Through June

The Fed is likely to keep rates constant until the Trump administration’s policy moves have some greater degree of predictability in terms of how they affect the US economy.

The Federal Reserve kept rates constant at its February meeting and I believe also will at its March and May meetings.

Thesis

Continuing dovishness (i.e., reticence to raise rates) by the US Federal Reserve through June - and potentially later - is good for gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), emerging markets (NYSEARCA:EEM), and safe-haven US Treasuries (NYSEARCA:IEF)(NYSEARCA:TLT), bad for the US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP)(NYSEARCA:UDN), and neutral for US equities (NYSEARCA:SPY)(NYSEARCA:DIA)(NASDAQ:QQQ).

Overview

The US Federal Reserve is likely to keep rates on hold until at least June, as it gains greater clarity on how the Trump administration's policies on trade, taxation, government spending, regulation, immigration, foreign diplomacy (among others) influence the trajectory of the US economy. Moreover, inflation and growth figures still remain at sub-2% year-over-year growth, with Q4 2016 GDP coming in at 1.9% and PCEPI inflation currently at 1.62%. Combined with perhaps the most dovish Fed in the institution's history, this is likely to have an influence on a few main assets.

Gold

Gold is likely to be neutral to up until at least the June meeting, a juncture that I believe will be key to unveiling the Fed's true stance on the state of the US economy. If the Fed does not raise rates by June, this will indicate that the Fed's intentions of raising rates three times in 2017 is likely off the table. While the Fed would have multiple meeting left throughout the second half of the year, it's unlikely that FOMC would consider increasing rates in September, November, and December. And while raising rates by more than 25-basis point increments was popular in previous decades, the Fed would never do so today outside of perhaps an emergency situation.

I believe the next rate increase will come at the June meeting based on what we know about the economy currently (rising inflation, growth around 2%). Therefore, if there is no rate hike by June this will be directly bullish for gold. The run in gold and silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the first three quarters of the year was a direct consequence of the underperformance of the US economy. This caused the Fed to grossly overestimate how much it would raise rates in 2016, where the expectations of four increases eventually melted down to just one at the last meeting of the year.

I wouldn't expect there to be a lot of action in the gold market until this point. As discussed in a previous post, an economic situation close to the one currently would likely price gold and silver about 25% higher. However, without the relevant macro catalysts - e.g., inflation (or inflation expectations), disappointing growth, interest rate changes (or lack thereof relative to expectations) - there is likely little to lead the market higher. If the March and May Fed meetings provide a surprise hike, this would be directly bearish for the metal, as it would indicate positive sentiment on the state of the US economy. But at this point, there is no indication that the Fed is leaning this way, and it is likely targeting June for its next key policy decision.

US Dollar

The US dollar is likely to be neutral over the remaining first half of 2017 due to competing forces.

I believe in terms of the structural dynamics of the world economy, the US is in a relative position of strength. The European Union is still in the midst of ultra-accommodative monetary policy, with asset-buying continuing through the remainder of the year. The ECB is currently buying €80 billion worth of assets per month as part of its quantitative easing program. This will likely be brought down to €60 billion per month starting in April and continued for the remaining nine months of 2017. Alterations in the pace of asset buying could occur if German inflation continues to increase and if it meaningfully moves past 2%. (Germany is the EU's largest individual economy and the ECB is targeting inflation just below 2% for the EU as a whole.) Asset purchases are likely to be eliminated during 2018, assuming the EU economy is sufficiently healthy. The ECB's benchmark rate likely won't be touched until 2019.

Accordingly, with tightening in the US and the continuation of loose policy in the EU, it should make sense that funds will likely flow from international assets to US-based assets as they did in the period after the November US elections when investor sentiment adapted to interpretations of expansionary fiscal initiatives. However, continued Fed dovishness until what I believe will be June (perhaps longer, depending) will provide a headwind to the dollar's ongoing strength.

Emerging Markets

Emerging markets benefit from a dovish Fed (see the first half of 2016). While the move likely won't be as strong over the first five months of 2017, emerging markets taken collectively could be up 10%+ year-to-date by June. In terms of the underlying dynamics, lower rates lessen the borrowing costs for emerging market economies.

Also, many emerging market economies depend on the exportation of their natural resources. Many of these commodities are bought and sold in US dollars. If rates increase, more funds migrate to US assets, lifting the price of the US dollar. This makes commodities more expensive and reduces their demand, hurting emerging market economies in a general sense. Therefore, lower rates provide a boost to demand for the exports of these countries. Naturally, due to economic differences country by country, the pace at which US rates are hiked relative the market's current expectations will affect each developing economy a bit differently.

US Equities

This one is more complicated. Normally, dovishness is bullish for equities prices, as lower borrowing costs decrease corporate costs of capital. Hence the discount rates at which cash flows are valued are lower, leading to higher valuations and higher earnings multiples throughout the majority of the market. Exceptions naturally apply for companies with business models that benefit from higher rates (e.g., lending institutions).

At the same time, a lack of a rate hike would signal that the Fed is less confident on the state of the US economy than it seemed to be in December, leading to a possible weakening in stocks and a retreat back into Treasuries.

Conclusion

Despite prior statements of three expected rate hikes in 2017 (according to the Fed's dot plot), I believe it is more likely that the central banks increase rates twice in 2017 - once in either June or September and once in December. Three is possible if inflation is to move above 2% within the year, particularly if accompanied by growth of 2% or better in Q1 (and Q2 and Q3 for September and December rate decisions, respectively).

The current composition of the Fed is very dovish and is looking for a high level of certainty on the market's ability to digest a rate increase before it actually pulls the trigger. Given what preceded the December 2015 and December 2016 rate increases, with forward guidance on the hike starting months ahead of time, it seems unlikely that March is in serious consideration. May is also less likely as well. What the Trump Administration is able to accomplish on the issues of trade, regulation, taxes, and spending, among other issues is anyone's guess and will require negotiations in Congress and internationally. And how these policy decisions impact the economy is even less certain. With current sub-2% growth and sub-2% inflation, a disruption of the fiscal and general legislative status quo, and an ideologically dovish central bank, we are not seeing the most compelling recipe for rate increases in either March or May.

Of the five main asset classes considered in this post, continuing dovishness from the Fed will be bullish for three (gold [and by extension silver], emerging markets, and US Treasuries), bearish for one (the US dollar), and likely neutral for another (US equities). The real impetus for these assets could lie in the June policy decision. A hold on rates in June (assuming a hold in both March and May) would materially aid in the predicted directions of these assets, indicating some potential lack of growing firmness in the US economy as was anticipated earlier in the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am net-long the US dollar.