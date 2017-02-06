Seritage Growth Properties: Shopping Center Redevelopments

New third party leases in the second half of 2016 are very encouraging.

As of Q3 2016, third party tenants including SNO leases account for over 31% of the ABR.

Some recently announced redevelopments are estimated to cost less than $60 per square foot.

Introduction

It has been said that if an investor buys shares of a company at a reasonable price and holds the investment long enough then the return for the investor comes close to the return the company gets on capital. I believe that shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are reasonably priced and that the Company will earn attractive returns on redevelopments for many years.

Looking at annual rent by tenant type through the end of September, we have the following: Sears Holdings: 68.6%; In-Place 3rd Party: 18.4%; signed not yet open (SNO) 3rd Party: 13.0%. 3rd Party tenants make up just 12% of the square footage but they account for over 31% of the annual rent. At the end of the 2015 Q3 period, 3rd Party tenants accounted for just 22% of the annual rent so there has been sizable tenant diversification over the last 12 months.

The January 30, 2017 Fairholme Funds Letter from Bruce Berkowitz has more current numbers through Q4 2016:

Sears now represents 65% of signed lease revenue; down from 90%. Headlines overlook this renter diversification and ignore Seritage's acceleration with large mixed-use redevelopments in Santa Monica (California), Aventura (Florida), Hicksville (New York), and Redmond (Washington).

Including joint ventures, the January 17, 2017 8-K filing through Q4 2016 shows that the Company has signed new leases totaling over 2.2 million square feet at an average base rent of $18.55 PSF since inception:

Generating almost $15 million in annual base rent during the Q4 2016 period is very impressive. If the Company can put together leases like the ones in that quarter over the next year before a Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) bankruptcy filing then I'll sleep well at night.

The Company's portfolio has 133 malls and 133 shopping centers. 17.8 million of the 39.4 million leased gross leasable area (GLA) in the portfolio are from shopping centers. My October 2016 article looks at major mall REIT peers whereas this article looks at shopping center REIT peers like Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), Equity One (NYSE:EQY), Regency Centers (NYSE:REG), Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI), Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) and Brixmor (NYSE:BRX).

Redevelopments

Many of the early developments after the Company's 2015 inception focused on high end properties where it made sense to pay a large amount of money per square foot. Recently announced projects in the 2016 Q3 supplemental show some properties where the estimated total project costs are much lower such as Roseville and Troy in Michigan at $54 per square foot and $55 per square foot, respectively.

The January 17, 2017 8-K filing reveals that the Company is recapturing 100% of the freestanding Santa Monica property. This is among the best real estate in the greater Los Angeles area. The redevelopment will include retail, restaurants and creative office space. The 2016 Q3 FRT presentation shows how the average household income near the Santa Monica Third Street Promenade has grown dramatically: 1980: $24,341; 1990: $60,532; 2000: $89,043; 2010: $101,963; 2015: $116,752.

This is the old Santa Monica store:

This Rendering shows the possibilities for the Santa Monica property:

The Company reached a settlement with Aventura Mall Ventures in October such that redevelopment plans for the Aventura store are now one step closer.

In many cases it makes sense to redevelop the 100% recapture properties first as opposed to the 50% recapture properties. One of the reasons for this is that Sears is not a strong anchor. Arthur Coppola of joint venture partner Macerich (NYSE:MAC) discusses this in their Q2 2016 earnings call:

We have a flat-out option to recapture space at each of those nine locations, but we have found it relatively expensive to think about recapturing half of the space and then keeping Sears and business in the other half. So we're really thinking about our alternatives. I would note that we did just have Primark opened in half of the space of the Sears store at Danbury and Freehold. So, two of the nine are arguably done at this point in time.

Enterprise Value (EV)

This is what I get:

$1,291,410,260 common (25.822m A + 5.776m C = 31.598m)*$40.87

$988,073,120 non-controlling OP units 24.176m*$40.87

$1,180,434,000 debt

---------------------

$3,459,971,380

*Share counts are from 2016 Q3 and share price is from Jan 30, 2016.

*The 1,589,020 Class B common shares are non-economic.

*Only the pro rata share of $427,052,000 for joint venture investment appears on the consolidated balance sheet.

Shopping Center Comparisons

Company EV GLA EV/GLA FFOx Rent/SF FRT 13.9 24.3 $572 26 $26.67 EQY 5.7 15.1 $377 20 $20.80 REG 10.5 28.6 $367 22 $19.78 WRI 7.4 28.4 $261 16 $17.72 KIM 18.8 69.4 $271 18 $14.94 DDR 11.7 46.8 $250 14 $14.92 BRX 14.3 86.3 $166 12 $12.90 SRG 3.5 39.7 $88 27 $5.61

Company filings/presentations are the sources for the SRG row and its FFO divisor is 4/3 times nine months September 2016 FFO of $97.3 million.

The other rows are sourced as follows:

*EV is enterprise value in billions from page 14 of the Brixmor 3Q 2016 Investor Presentation.

*Rent/SF is annual cash rent per square foot from page 11 of the FRT 2016 Q3 Roadshow Presentation.

*GLA is in millions of square feet from company presentations.

*FFOx is from page 47 of the March 2016 WRI Citibank presentation which uses the March 2016 stock price divided by the recurring FFO per share from the midpoint of 2016 guidance.

Regency Centers announced a merger with EQY in November 2016 so we may not be able to compare them separately in the future.

One of the striking things about the above table is that SRG is not drastically out of line with peers on a FFO multiple despite the fact that its rent of $5.61 is well below market and this average rent number is expected to increase somewhat quickly for many years to come.

Sears Holdings Bankruptcy Concerns

As of Q3 2016, Sears Holdings is responsible for 34,574,000 square feet or 87.8% of the pro rata Seritage Growth portfolio and they account for 68.6% percent of the annual rent from signed leases. Suppose Sears Holdings were to go bankrupt tomorrow. It is highly likely that the dividend would have to be eliminated for a long period of time. It is natural to panic about the massive square footage figure but the annual rent number is more important. The Company needs to get to a point where third party tenant rent covers expenses. Looking at 2016 Q3, third party rent doesn't even cover the $15,931,000 in interest so we have a ways to go. Still, if we have a bankruptcy before third party rent covers expenses then I think private equity will be brought in.

The average rent for the Sears Holdings space is just $4.39 per square foot and in most cases higher paying tenants can be found. In my opinion the square footage will likely be redeveloped gradually, even in the event of a sudden Sears Holdings bankruptcy. Some of the stores won't be redeveloped at all, they might be turned into parking lots or other low cost alternatives. Like we said before, low cost redevelopments like Roseville Michigan and Troy Michigan at less than $60 per square foot were announced in the third quarter. Much of the portfolio can be redeveloped at low costs per square foot like these two properties.

The Company has been moving more rapidly on the all important ABR figure than the square footage figure. Third party annual base revenue has grown from 22% as of 2015 Q3 to 31.4% as of 2016 Q3.

The January 17, 2017 8-K filing shows development for the wholly-owned portfolio:

The above development summary shows that double digit incremental yields can be obtained under a wide range of square footage redevelopment costs:

Q4 2015: $182 psf; 12% to 13% inc. yield;

Q1 2016: $183 psf; 13% to 14% inc. yield;

Q2 2016: $152 psf; 11% to 12% inc. yield;

Q3 2016: $114 psf; 10% to 11% inc. yield;

Q4 2016: $166 psf; 14% to 15% inc. yield.

The lower $114 psf cost for Q3 2016 is significant because under a sudden Sears Holdings bankruptcy it is likely that much of the redevelopment would have to be at lower costs until third party rent covers expenses.

The question of timing is key. As the tenant base becomes more diverse on an annualized base rent (ABR) level then a Sears Holdings bankruptcy becomes less of a concern. The June 2016 REIT Week Presentation by EQY shows what can happen when new tenants come in and pay higher rents. EQY purchased the 101 7th Avenue property in 2012 with an underperforming Loehmann's store expiring in 2019 at $25/sf rent. Loehmann's went bankrupt and Barneys came in with a 20 year lease at $80/sf.

Closing Thoughts

Our minds are built for pattern recognition but sometimes we see patterns when there are none. It is tempting to use a funds from operations (FFO) multiple to value the entire Company or to use a square foot multiple. This can work for other REITs where the properties and revenue are more consistent but the properties in the Seritage portfolio are disparate. The portfolio has high end, average and low end mall space along with high end, average and low end shopping center space. As Sandeep Mathrani said in the 2016 Q3 GGP call, not all assets are the same.

Special thanks to Arpan and Steph.

Sources

Federal Realty Investment Trust Presentations & Supplementals

Equity One Presentations & Supplementals

Regency Centers Presentations & Supplementals

Weingarten Realty Presentations & Supplementals

Kimco Realty Presentations & Supplementals

DDR Corp Presentations & Supplementals

Brixmor Presentations & Supplementals

Seritage Growth Properties Quarterly Supplementals, 8-K Filings, 10-Q Filings, Presentations & Annual Report

GLA numbers in millions:

FRT: 24.3 million = 22,362,000 [2016 Q3 supplemental page 24 Excludes newly created redevelopment square footage not yet in service, as well as residential and hotel square footage.] + 1,867 residential units and we'll use a size of 1,000 square feet each.

EQY: 15.1 million = 12.3 million + 2.8 million [2016 Q3 supplemental page 7]

REG: 28,565,000 Wholly Owned and Pro-Rata Share of Co-investment Partnerships [2016 Q3 supplemental page 10]

WRI: 28,417,376 [2016 Q3 supplemental page 40]

KIM: 69,442 (Pro-rata) [2016 Q3 supplemental page 23]

DDR: 46.8 million [2016 Q3 supplemental page 11] Excludes ground lease GLA. The 82.1 million figure on page 15 includes things like non-owned anchors.

BRX: 86,295,214 [2016 Q3 supplemental page 28]

SRG: 39,679,000 total at share; 39,389,000 leased at share [2016 Q3 supplemental page 10]

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRG, BAM, VOO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation.