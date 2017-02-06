LINE Corporation Continues To Trade Below The 50-Day Moving Average, Naver Looms Big Against Snapchat In Asia

Action was taken in late January with an addition to the existing position in the LLGP.

The upcoming Snap Inc. IPO provides further insights into LINE; especially when considering Naver's growing social network presence in Asia.

Note: This article was originally published January 29 th on Transports by James Sands, a Seeking Alpha subscription service.

LINE corporation's (NASDAQ:LN) technical trends depict a downward trend for the stock price. The stock price has only been above $40 per share on five other times, the IPO day, and July 18th and November 21st through the 23rd of last year. The stock price reached a high of $49 per share in late September and closed at its all-time low on January 27 th to $31.80 per share.

As of September 21st of last year, the stock price has had a 50-day moving average traceable. Over the past four months, the company has spent most the time trading below this moving average. There is no 200-day moving average yet, so the above chart is what I have been using of late.

LINE has witnessed strong double-digit deviations from its 50-day moving average as the stock price has continued to decline. The stock price has only declined by over 10 percent in one day on two separate occasions. First on its fourth trading day back in July 2016; -10 percent. And second, on January 25th at -11 percent.

The stock has only been trading for 137 days. Of this time, the period between August 8th and November 1st of last year witnessed the stock price above $40 per share for 61 consecutive days, 44 percent of the total trading days.

The last three trading days have been the worst of all. Ironically, the total negative performance over these three days at just below -12 percent was identical to the company's first three trading days of the IPO.

Recent news of Snapchat's (Pending:SNAP) IPO filing brings us more information related to LINE. As of June 2016, Bloomberg reported that Snapchat's daily active users ((DAUs)) outnumbered Twitter Inc.'s (NYSE:TWTR) with 150 million DAUs. But in Japan, LINE's market share is dominant, and Snapchat is substantially less popular than LINE and even Twitter.

Source: Nexmo, The State of Social Media and Messaging in Asia: How Brands Use Messaging Apps to Engage Users, March 15, 2016 Published by Donovan Rose

LINE's market share lead for social engagement in Japan is a strong-point for the company's potential to transition to higher growth advertising revenues. More recent information has placed the company's market share penetration closer to 40 percent since going public. Equally important is the potential for further penetration in LINE's core Asia markets.

Snapchat does pose a threat to LINE as highlighted by freshtrax. This includes the ability for users to take selfies, add filters, comments and illustrations and send them privately to friends. This could compete with LINE's stickers and emojis, which is a strong and popular way that Japanese people express themselves.

There is the possibility that Snapchat could further improve its filters with a strong supply of stickers for users to add to photos or videos. But there are also challenges. The Japanese culture may not be as interested in a social application that does not allow anonymity, as users may be more reserved online.

But what has really piqued my interest is Naver Corporation's development of a subsidiary called Snow. Like Snapchat, Snow offers filters that can add creative features to selfies. Snow also lets users add bottles of soju, or images of Korean pop stars since its parent Naver, and application is based in South Korea. The company also provides additional filters for Japan, such as sumo wrestler and sushi filters.

The application was introduced this past September and a significant portion of its already 30 million downloads have been from Asia. Snow is also allowed in China, where it has been reported to be gaining traction according to the New York Times.

Snow's first mover advantage and culturally strong ties to Asia make a formidable competitor for Snapchat. Another advantage for Snow, is its seamless integration for both KakaoTalk and LINE, the most popular social messaging applications for South Korea and Japan, and leading platforms for Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia.

LINE has clear market share strength for both Japan and Thailand. The company has recently been behind Facebook for both Taiwan and Indonesia, but has increased market share as of late. Indonesia is especially ripe for opportunities as the market is spread across five major players with only a 30 percent penetration of social media. Another popular social messaging application in Asia is Viber; it is a market leader in the Philippines. Viber was originally created by an Israeli company, but was sold to Rakuten in Japan.

It is worth mentioning that Naver owns KakaoTalk, LINE and Snow. These social messaging applications are the leaders in the aforementioned markets. China's WeChat and Weibo are leading social messaging platforms as well. For major competitors including Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter and Snapchat, Asia remains a very competitive geography.

As such, further consolidation may become prevalent. But it is not clear whether regional consolidation will be the outcome versus a company like Facebook looking to acquire companies like LINE or Viber among others. But Naver's established leadership and growing social media presence in Asia seems like an opportunity to sustain market competitiveness. Regardless, the potential in Asia, which will remain one of the fastest growing regions in the world, is without question.

I am currently performing further diligence regarding LINE's operating and profit margins by the company's different revenue segments. As advertising revenues are the leading growth driver, it is important to understand the company's margins by segment to formulate whether increasing advertising revenues will truly offer double-digit profit margins.

This level of profit growth is deemed necessary for the company to generate substantial investor returns. Because LINE has already achieved a five percent profit margin, additions to the position have occurred. The company is profitable on a GAAP basis and is growing at or above the mid-teens with $1.2 billion in total revenue generated at 2016 year-end.

The most recent position add was undertaken on January 25th. Based upon the current technical trends and need to get further transparency regarding the company's margins, no additions will be considered at the current stock price level. A tentative level at or below $30.50 per share is the next key focal point in the event the company encounters further weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.