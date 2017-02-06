UPS: E-Commerce Costs And Amazon Threats Hammer Shares (And We Become Interested In Buying)

In early 2017, we wrote an article stating our belief that the shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) were too expensive for us, and, as such, we chose to remain on the sidelines until the company's shares fell toward our purchase price goal of under $100. Well, we were right as investors sharply sold off the company's shares after its most recent earnings announcement. We felt that UPS's shares, which we have been interested in purchasing for a long-term hold, were overpriced and headed for a fall for a number of reasons including: 1) investor disappointment in the late December 2016 earnings results of its competitor Federal Express (NYSE:FDX) which came in below earnings guidance as its margins decreased; 2) both UPS's and FDX's ability to handle its peak-package-delivery holiday season workload in a timely and cost-efficient manner as reports showed each company struggling to keep up with a surge in holiday package delivery orders; 3) ongoing investor fears of an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) entry into the package delivery business; 4) low margins for e-commerce business from hard bargainers such as AMZN; and 5) a price to earnings ratio for UPS shares that was higher than its historical average.

Many of the reasons we believed UPS shares were overpriced came into play recently as investors sold off such shares in a dramatic fashion after the company's latest earnings report. The company announced weaker than expected earnings per share for its peak holiday package delivery quarter along weak 2017 guidance. (For 2017, UPS expects adjusted earnings per share to be from $5.80 to $6.10, including $400 million of pre-tax adverse currency effects.) Much of the company's earnings disappointment is due to adverse currency effects due to a strong U.S. dollar despite experiencing an 11.5 percent increase in shipments to residences from businesses. As mentioned above, increased online shopping package delivery bolsters UPS' revenue, but at the expense of its margins. The company's margins are lower for online consumer package deliveries given that its trucks generally deliver one package at a time when they deliver to homes and have to make more frequent stops, resulting in higher costs. UPS records lower consumer package delivery margins as it and its competitor FDX also struggle to keep up with package delivery volumes in a cost effective manner. With UPS strategizing to effectively tackle consumer package deliveries while maximizing margins, investors also fear that an AMZN entry into the package delivery business will inflict a significant adverse effect on the businesses of the company and FDX.

Investors fear AMZN's recent activities as an expression of interest in starting its own logistic business despite AMZN outwardly indicating that such activities are a "supplement" to the carriers UPS, FDX and the U.S. Postal Service rather than a replacement. While we continue to be skeptical that AMZN can beat package delivery experts such as UPS and FDX at their own game, we should note that AMZN is spending some serious money on building out a package delivery logistics hub. Recently, AMZN indicated its plans to invest $1.49 billion to build a large air cargo hub in northern Kentucky as it agreed to a 50-year lease for about 900 acres of property from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As noted by analysts and investors, AMZN is handling more shipping in-house to deliver packages to its customers quicker, more cost efficiently and with more certainty than relying on third party companies such as FDX and UPS. Despite AMZN statements to the contrary, analysts and investors remain skeptical that AMZN does not want part of the estimated over $400 billion delivery, freight forwarding, and contract logistics market. As noted, we remain skeptical that AMZN will be able to be a "jack-of-all-trades" success in any business it shows interest in entering against seasoned competitors with costly capital-intensive infrastructures.

The multiple pressures facing UPS, both market and competitor based, will likely cause the company's shares to drop below our target buy price of under $100. When such shares drop below our price target, we will begin a position. We believe that the pressures on the company will present us the opportunity to purchase UPS at or below our target price. Our belief is based upon UPS's increased costs arising from adjusting its delivery capacity to accommodate record-breaking package delivery demand and increased package size. The adjustments being made by UPS to handle surging e-commerce package delivery demand come at an increased cost, which decreases its margins. Such margins for e-commerce deliveries were already lower than deliveries for other companies given that AMZN pushes for lower delivery costs. Not only does UPS (and FDX) face decreased margins for already low margin e-commerce deliveries, but AMZN has begun building out a delivery logistics network to make its own deliveries to control costs and avoid having customer dissatisfaction when UPS cannot make deliveries in a timely manner. Despite such challenges, however, the company has also become more efficient through increased automation at large warehouses and installing software in its delivery vehicles to determine the best delivery routes in real time.

We believe that UPS will overcome the lower profit margins from its package deliveries to consumers as it is one of the most ingenious and technologically savvy global companies today. In our mind, the company may: 1) implement an increased use of delivery lockers where consumers may pick up packages at a convenient time thereby avoiding redelivery costs; and/or 2) avoid, refuse or minimize its acceptance of consumer package deliveries that have unacceptably lower margins. While the company will continue to face near-term adversities, we believe UPS will thrive and continue to reward investors with annual dividend increases and opportunistic share buybacks over the long term. In addition, UPS continues to make acquisitions and innovate to sustain revenue and earnings growth. For example, in recent years, the company has sought to change its image and focus more of its efforts on more profitable markets, where it can offer additional services; such as in the healthcare market, where a shipment must arrive expeditiously and at an appropriate temperature. We believe that over the long term, UPS' package delivery expertise will serve it well in its established and new markets. With the company's shares trading sharply lower after the company's recent earnings announcement, we believe potential investors should initiate a position in the company's shares under $100 a share.

Our view

Investors strongly sold off UPS shares to about $103 after the company's most recent earnings report, but such shares recovered to about $107. Given that overall markets stand at all-time highs, we will continue to wait for UPS shares to drop below $100. We believe the company's shares will drop to our buy range when the overall market sells off strongly by about 5 percent to 10 percent. The multiple reasons that UPS shares will fall to our value-oriented buy range will be the result of one or more of the following circumstances: 1) adverse global economic circumstances; 2) a continued rise in interest rates making dividend growth stocks less appealing; 3) an overall market sell off given a perception that a significant number of stocks are overvalued; 4) a fear of turmoil arising from President Trump's economic, domestic and diplomatic policies; 5) renewed investor fears that AMZN will compete with UPS and FDX in some part of the package delivery market; 6) cost overruns and margin pressures arising from UPS and FDX efforts to accommodate surge demand in consumer package deliveries during peak periods; 7) ongoing UPS labor issues/costs regarding the company's employees; and 8) continued employee pension issues.

We believe that no investor should purchase UPS' shares unless they capture an initial dividend yield of 3.25 percent to 3.50 percent. Long term the company is likely to overcome the above-noted potential adversities it faces. With respect to potential AMZN package-delivery aspirations, we believe that AMZN competing with UPS or FDX is easier said than done given the logistics complexities and capital intensiveness of the package delivery industry. Further, any loss of AMZN's package deliveries would have a minimal effect given that AMZN's low-margin business to UPS is a relatively minor amount of the company's total revenue. With respect to labor and pension issues, UPS will resolve these issues in the most cost effective manner possible. Near-term adversities notwithstanding, over the long term, UPS will likely experience increased package volumes. Investors should recognize that increased package volumes as a positive for UPS if it minimizes costs and preserve margins.

UPS will succeed long-term in controlling increased per-package costs as it has the expertise to control costs through shipment and productivity improvements. The company's strategic investments, technology-supported operations and enhanced global network will strengthen its market position and protect the company against adverse market dynamics. As noted above, UPS continues to focus on more profitable markets through acquisitions, such as in the healthcare market, where a shipment must arrive expeditiously and at an appropriate temperature. The company has also become more active with respect to e-commerce package returns, an expensive logistical problem for e-retailers. Further, UPS also assists brick-and-mortar retailers with tasks such as shipping packages from retail stores.

The current price-to-earnings ratio for UPS shares is about 19.05, and the shares yield about 2.90 percent. UPS's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 17.90, based on 2017 earnings estimates of $5.98 and about 16.50 based on 2018 earnings estimates of $6.48. The price-to-earnings ratio for the company is at the upper-end of its 10-year historical price-to-earnings range in the mid-to-upper teens. We believe potential investors should wait for the UPS share price to drop to the $95.60 to $102.05 price range before establishing a full position (a forward price-to-earnings ratio in the range of about 14.75 to about 15.75, based on 2018 price-to-earnings estimates). While our purchase range for UPS shares is aggressive, the company's shares did trade into such range early in 2016. We believe that UPS will overcome any possible threats from AMZN and any labor/pension issues, and that a well-timed investment in UPS shares will reward an investor with a sizable dividend yield, substantial share buybacks and share price appreciation over the long term.

(Click "follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on UPS and more.)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.