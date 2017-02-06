Has Chipotle's Brand Been Destroyed?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.(NYSE:CMG) has done well over the past three months. The stock is up around 12% and many investors are now debating whether the Mexican Grill can return to its former glory. However its recent fourth quarter earnings numbers where it missed earnings estimates tanked the stock by around 4% back down to around the $400 mark. The reason for the earnings miss was primarily last October's dismal sales number where comparable sales were down by 20% on a rolling quarter basis. In November & December, sales improved but not enough to be able to match or take out the $0.55 earnings number expected by the street. Chipotle though has some ambitious targets for this fiscal year. It is projecting $10 in earnings per share (well below analysts expectations) and 20% restaurant margins which seem lofty to say the least.

However, when you look at the company prior to the e-coli breakouts, earnings topped out at just over $15 a share in 2015 and that number included the outbreaks at the back-end of the year. Therefore even if the fast casual chain doesn't achieve its expectations this year, it should do a number close to $8 to $8.50 mark. 2016 marked the bottom and the big question now is what can Chipotle muster up not just this year but for 2018 and beyond. At the moment analysts are predicting just under $12 in EPS in 2018. This would constitute a 42% annual earnings growth rate which would bring it back to its former growth rates. In 2014 (the last full fiscal year prior to the e-coli breakouts), the company had increased its earnings by almost 35% on a rolling year basis. These growth rates will be needed once more if Chipotle's share price is to rally meaningfully from present levels.

However because Chipotle's much publicized problems took place in a number of states, the recovery has taken longer than expected. Now Chipotle will undoubtedly try and wean its customers off its promotional offers but this may not happen as quickly as management is letting on. Last quarter, promotional and marketing expenses almost came in at 5% and I feel management has to be very careful here about pulling these measures too quickly as it may bite off more than it can chew.

Time is not really on Chipotle's side. It knows that the longer it takes to return to former growth rates, the less it will be seen as a recovering former growth stock. Growth stocks always sell at much higher valuations than those of value stocks or regular blue chip stocks, for example. That's why I don't like seeing earnings expectations coming down significantly for this year and next recently. The longer this slower expected growth continues, the harder it will be for the share price to rise. The back end of this year should tell a lot.

Other headwinds that the company will have to deal with going forward are rising food prices and rising labour costs. Chipotle did so well with its margins pre-2015 because it found the sweet spot between bargain basement brands and dining out. Some would say that the "Fast Casual" segment has excellent fundamentals as it is an area that is destined to grow going forward.

However analysts expect the segment to grow because they are basing it off past fundamentals and not future. Rising food costs and rising labour costs are only going to increase Chipotle's menu prices over time especially as management will want to keep its "Food with Integrity" mantra to the fore. Will former customers come back on mass with sweeteners having been pulled and furthermore higher prices? I doubt it especially with fast food brands like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) more and more trying to steal share from this segment by constantly mixing up its menu.

The crux of the issue is the impairment of its brand. The e-coli breakouts were not the issue in retrospect. Many restaurant chains had similar type events and recovered over time. However I feel other brands like Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) or Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) were able to recover from similar problems because they were lower priced alternatives where perceived quality and wholesomeness were not the fundamental attributes of their brands.

However when a company like Chipotle builds its brand based on integrity and quality, then it becomes a unique case when sales fall significantly from the very reason it built up its sales in the first place. It is like promising the "health minded" customer one thing and then failing miserably on what you promised in the first place. I acknowledge that the press blew the E-coli cases up big-time but they should have never happened and I don't think entering the pizza and burger markets does anything to resurrect the company's original brand.

To sum up, I would be watching how analysts are pricing in earnings growth here. The company still has an awful lot of catching up to do. For me the company is still too expensive to harbor ambitions of returning to its former sustained growth levels.

