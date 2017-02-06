Weatherford: Good Enough For Now

The stock rallied as the market feared the worst leaving Weatherford out of the sector rally.

Last week, Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) reported Q4 earnings that provided general relief to the market. My previous article speculated that the market sentiment was too negative on this stock in a sector that had already turned.

The oilfield services laggard didn't exactly report a spectacular quarter, but the stock has surged 19% in the two trading days afterwards. The question now is whether the results were enough to maintain this rally in the stock.

The key headline numbers are suggestive of a quarterly beat. EPS beat estimates and revenues grew 4% sequentially. If not for idling the U.S. pressure pumping business, Weatherford would've had another $40 million in revenues.

The shutting of this unit cost the oilfield services company $69 million in shutdown costs and charges, but saved the company $20 million in additional operating losses. Depending on how one views and accounted for shutting this division, the $0.02 EPS beat was all possibly related to this move.

The good news is that the company saves what was a $49 million quarterly operating loss rate going forward. The additional $29 million in savings cuts the quarterly loss rate starting Q1 to only $0.29.

Ultimately for the investment thesis to work, a couple of key details were needed. The EPS needed to trend in the right direction towards smaller quarterly losses and the Weatherford needed positive cash flows to eliminate debt concerns. The EPS trend is definitely in the right direction and the company generated $171 million in free cash flow from operations.

The quarterly results provide a key lesson as well. Some fear was placed into the minds of investors based on the news of pricing pressure from Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) on the pressure pumping business. Despite many other indications of general price hikes in the oil services business, some investors chose to extrapolate an isolated issue.

Clearly, Halliburton took the opportunity to pressure a competitor out of a specific business line knowing the business was run at an extreme loss. Evidence was obvious that Halliburton wasn't willing and able to apply that logic to all business lines. The company needs to show improving results as well as bankrupting Weatherford isn't a solution that would reward Halliburton.

As mentioned in the previous article, the dynamic that mattered is the trend towards turning profitable with the first key data point being the Q1 EPS estimate. Analysts estimates have already seen a bump in the expected loss to $0.28.

So the expected quarterly losses are improving, but the speed is too slow for a company losing a significant amount. In fact, the majority of the reductions are coming solely from the cutting out the losses in the pressure pumping business.

Even the big bounce still leaves Weatherford far underperforming the large oilfield services stocks in the last year.

The key investor takeaway is that the quarterly results were good enough for a rally. The results though weren't good enough for a catch-up rally. Weatherford will quickly become a value trap if the company doesn't cut the quarterly losses at a faster pace.

