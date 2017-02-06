Eaton Vance: The Neglected Asset Manager

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) is an asset management firm which tends to get little coverage compared to T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN). The fact that both are members of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index (BATS:NOBL) tends to lend them greater prominence.

However, Eaton Vance also boasts an impressive record that de facto makes it a Dividend Aristocrat, having paid consecutively rising dividends since 1991 - a thirty-six year record which surpasses T. Rowe Price's thirty year record and Franklin Resources' thirty-five year record.

The ability of Eaton Vance to sustain that dividend going forward seems assured, as the firm has a sustainable payout ratio of 45.0% and its revenue and net income figures for 2012-2016 have been steady.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 1.21 billion 203.47 million 2013 1.36 billion 193.84 million 2014 1.45 billion 304.32 million 2015 1.40 billion 230.30 million 2016 1.34 billion 241.31 million

Eaton Vance's overall financial position appears sound, as the company has a total debt to total capital ratio of 41.37%, with assets of $1.73 billion and debt of $573.97 million. The firm also has a cash hoard of $424.17 million on hand too, so it is in good shape to withstand any headwinds that may occur.

One such headwind has been the oft-repeated concern that investment fund managers are becoming passé, owing to the trend of investors opting for passive ETFs which do not charge fees over active asset managers who do charge fees. However, I believe this concern is overblown. While it is true that more people are taking a more hands-on approach to financial management, most people still are not. In fact, most people lack either time or inclination to engage in asset management, which means that, like T. Rowe Price and Franklin Resources, Eaton Vance is going nowhere.

The question remains as to whether or not Eaton Vance is worth buying now. Currently, the stock is trading in the low-$40 range at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a forward P/E ratio of 15.39, and offers a dividend yield of 2.64%. The stock is trading slightly lower than the S&P 500's P/E ratio of 20.6, and slightly higher than its five-year average P/E ratio of 19.1. The dividend yield is slightly higher than the five-year average yield of 2.61%. However, the stock is trading just below its 52-week high, so fair value needs to be determined.

Earnings per share over the past twelve months was $2.12, and EPS growth is expected to be 8.73% annually over the next five years. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for Eaton Vance at $62.47. The stock thus currently provides a 36% margin of safety at this time.

In summary, Eaton Vance is an excellent asset management company which is as worthy of consideration as its peers T. Rowe Price and Franklin Resources, and is trading below fair value at this time. Investors who seek exposure to asset management stocks would do well to take Eaton Vance into consideration.

DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial professional and accept no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.