Steer Clear Of Royal Dutch Shell In 2017

Recently Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) gave its priorities for 2017 in its full year results conference call. I last wrote about Shell back on December 14th, and I remained concerned about how big Shell's cash flow gap might be in 2017. At the time, trailing twelve month cash flow didn't look like it would be anywhere near enough to cover a substantial capex budget.

Since that article Shell has given us substantially more detail about its plans for 2017, and also reported some strong cash flow numbers in the fourth quarter. This article looks at Shell's full-year 2016 performance and gives a more detailed idea of what investors can expect in 2017.

Strong quarter, but curb your enthusiasm

I must say I was pretty surprised by Shell's performance over the latest quarter, and indeed the entire last half of the year, particularly from the perspective of cash flow. For example, over the full year Shell generated $20 billion in operating cash flow. Of that, Shell generated $8.4 billion in the third quarter and another $9 billion in the fourth quarter. In other words, Shell hardly generated any cash flow in the first half of last year, but really turned things around in the latter half of the year.

Much of this was due to realized oil price improvements. Even still, the second half had several one-offs. In the second half of the year management reduced working capital substantially, which was positive for operating cash flow. Also, since Shell hardly generated any profit in the first quarters of the year, then taxes in the second half of the year were very low, which further bolstered cash flow. In the full-year results conference, the CFO specifically recommended investors and analysts look instead at previous four-quarter results.

So, in looking forward, I intend to look at the previous four quarters as a guidepost, with the understanding that crude oil prices are about twice as high as their lows in the first quarter of 2016.

Courtesy of Shell Investor Relations.

Here is a look at Shell's sources and uses of cash throughout 2016. To get a more 'normalized' perspective, let's first not consider capital used for the BG Group acquisition, as that kind of acquisition certainly will not be repeated next year. So, together, dividends and capex come out to $33 billion. Cash flow from operations came out to only $20 billion last year.

That is a huge cash flow gap of $13 billion, which was plugged by a combination of $4.5 billion of divestments and the rest was from adding debt or drawing on cash.

Next year Shell plans on spending $25 billion in capital expenditure, and paying another $10 billion in dividends. That means the company will need to generate $35 billion in operating cash flow to 'break even.' Before looking into the viability of that, I do want to make a few important points.

First of all, Shell is planning a large number of divestitures which have come about due to the big acquisition of BG Group in 2015. In the second half of this year, for example, Shell announced divestments in the UK North Sea of $3.8 billion and Bankot field in Thailand for $900 million. Another $5 billion in asset divestitures have been announced for 2017, and management is looking to divest yet more so that it can concentrate more on new deepwater projects and legacy BG Group assets, which management believes will provide higher returns. In an ideal divestment scenario Shell will divest somewhere around $10 billion worth of assets, but that all remains to be scene.

Second, there is a good amount of financial flexibility ahead as Shell plans to finish a good number of projects both this year and next. 2017 might indeed represent an 'inflection point.' Have a look.

Courtesy of Shell Investor Relations.

Shell expects no fewer than 8 big projects coming to fruition in both this year and next. Overall, management expects these big projects to generate a whole $10 billion in annual operating cash flow, at today's Brent Crude prices. That is going to make a very big difference, and when these projects get done, I suspect that Shell will be in a much, much better position. In the mean time, however, it is going to take a couple years for these all to ramp up.

The question is whether Shell will be able to persist until then. For that, we have to get a ballpark idea of what operating cash flow might be in 2017. That, of course, will depend on realized oil prices. Since management suggested that investors look at trailing twelve-month projections instead of just the last couple quarters, investors should be cautious and conservative. Last year Shell generated $20 billion in operating cash flow. Let's assume, then, that realized oil prices remain more or less the same from now until the end of the year. I'll take a midpoint between 2016 cash flow and annualized cash flow of the last two quarters. are about to generate $25-$27 billion thanks mostly to better realized prices versus the first half of last year, plus the effect of projects completed last year.

That would pretty much cover capital expenditure, it's also a better estimate than what I made back in early December. If Shell has a great year in divestitures, then divestitures should cover the dividend in that scenario, as well.

For this reason, I believe that Shell will be able to maintain its 6.85% yield in 2017 and, depending on how well it executes on projects in, 2018 and beyond.

However, just because Shell can keep its dividend going for awhile doesn't mean that it is a buy. I primarily say this because the dividend will ultimately be propped up by asset sales this year. I certainly understand why Shell wants to divest: Following the BG acquisition, and in light of profoundly lower crude oil prices, Shell had too many assets and not enough capital by which to make profitable projects. Instead, Shell decided to 'high grade' its portfolio and market its assets that it did not believe it could develop within a reasonable time span. That all makes sense.

Even still, Shell is selling a lot of assets when crude is in the mid-to-low fifties per barrel, with valuations on those assets reflecting that price. I don't like that and I disagree with that philosophy, even though I understand the circumstances. I prefer to buy companies that pick up assets when crude prices are low, or at least companies that keep their assets during low points.

For this reason, I much prefer BP, Inc (NYSE:BP), and I prefer it because it has a similar dividend yield (of 6.7%) but also explicitly says it will have even cash flow in 2017 with Brent Crude between $50 and $55, not including its Macondo payout. Also, BP is divesting, but is doing so on a much smaller scale. Last year BP sold $2.7 billion worth of assets, and there's no sign management will increase that in 2017. For these reasons, if you're looking to buy a high-yielding integrated oil company, BP would be the one to turn to instead.

As for Shell, I recommend staying away, but more for philosophical reasons, and not out of fear of a dividend cut. If you're interested in Shell, or any other major integrated energy name, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I will continue to provide update articles when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.