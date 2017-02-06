Is Paragon Offshore Following The Same Collision Path As Hercules Offshore?

The rig attrition is now obviously accelerating and it is a positive for the offshore drilling industry.

Paragon Offshore is selling, 16 rigs at a scrapping value which are cold stacked at a cost of $2k/d.

We are entering the most difficult part of the bear cycle for the offshore drilling industry. It is called the "make it or break it challenge".

Rig attrition and rig scrapping will accelerate in 2017.

Investment Thesis:

We are entering the most difficult part of the bear cycle for the offshore drilling industry. It is called the "make it or break it challenge", literally the last act for a majority of the offshore drillers. Only a few strong ones will be able to survive until a recovery as they stand now, and I see five, maybe six, companies surviving.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Noble (NYSE:NE), Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) and Diamond offshore (NYSE:DO). One company may or may not survive is Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) depending on the timing of the recovery and I am not very optimistic.

The situation is quite simple, and doesn't offer much alternatives. Oil crashed over two years ago and oil majors reduced exploration CapEx so drastically that it beat the drillers to a pulp. Already, the weak are gone or about to go, without any real chance to recover and will be liquidated.

This is what happened to Hercules offshore a few weeks ago, and it is what we are experiencing with Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ). Offshore drillers are all suffering from an oversized debt load, and disappearing revenues, this is a recipe for drastic changes.

More companies are now about to announce a "plan", under chapter 11 or not, which will result to a massive dilution.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) recently, Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) and Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) will be entertaining the trading community with news of an agreement between bondholders, lenders, in which most of the debt will be replaced by new equity and shareholders will receive a small part of the new equity if lucky.

Let's be open here, beside a few companies that will liquidate, most of the other ones will emerge from the restructuring, cleaner and healthier, ready to compete again. The only damaging element is that the common shareholders, you, will be the ones to pay the price for this necessary metamorphose. As always nothing really disappear and the offshore industry (which represents about 29% of the oil production) is here to stay.

Commentary:

Today, I will comment about another multiple junk rig sales that Paragon offshore intends to make.

Yesterday, February 2, 2017, Paragon Offshore filed "DEBTORS' MOTION FOR ENTRY OF AN ORDER ESTABLISHING PROCEDURES FOR THE SALE OR TRANSFER OF CERTAIN DE MINIMIS ASSETS".

"De minimis assets" are jackups or semi-submersibles (for PGNPQ) that are cold stacked and sold for scrap value.

With regard to the sale or transfer of a De Minimis Asset in any individual transaction or series of related transactions to a single buyer or group of related buyers with net proceeds greater than $100,000 and less than or equal to $2,500,000

Paragon Offshore is asking the Court the permission to sell, 16 rigs at a scrapping value.

The Debtors currently possess approximately 16 or so rigs that they may desire to sell or transfer during the course of these chapter 11 cases. The Sale Procedures will enable the Debtors to defray or avoid any operational, carrying, storage, or other expenses associated with the De Minimis Assets, protect the Debtors against the possible declining value of certain De Minimis Assets, and minimize the costs associated with delays in the sale or transfer of such rigs. Moreover, the Sale Procedures will enable the Debtors to take advantage of sale opportunities that are available only for a limited time, and will monetize otherwise unusable assets.

A scrap jack-up in the Gulf of Mexico is worth now about $200k-$250k excluding the towing costs to the scrap yard which are not numerous in the Gulf of Mexico. In fact, this sales will enable Paragon Offshore to avoid paying $2k/d per rig in cost or a saving of about $13 million a year.

Further, storing these rigs incurs stacking costs of approximately $2,000 per rig, per day, on average.

If we look at the actual list of rigs under Paragon Offshore (Infields), it is indicated that the company owns 39 rigs.

In fact, Paragon offshore is listed with 3 Prospector rigs "under-construction" and we can eliminate them without hesitation. The remaining rigs count is 36.

RIG Operational Standby Ready stacked Cold Stacked Total Drillships 0 0 0 3 3 Semi-submersibles 0 0 1 1 2 Jack-ups 7 1 8 15 31

As we can see, Paragon Offshore has 16 (15 JUs and 1 Semi-submersible MSS2 about to be sold to Mer Group Puerto Rico LLC [scrap]) actually cold stacked, not including the three drillships cold stacked. After this sale is made, the company will own 15 rigs including 7 JUs actually working. I said own but it is not true for the two HS JU prospector.

Note: The Prospector 1 is listed as operational in Netherlands for Total, but its contract rolled off with Total a while back. We do not know the nature of the new contract and day rate, duration?

On February 1, 2017, Seeking Alpha published my article about Hercules offshore selling 13 Jack-ups at auction. If you want to read my article please click here.

Enterprise Offshore was the highest bidder at the Hercules offshore sale auction which comprised 13 rigs (8 ready stacked and 5 cold stacked in the US Golf of Mexico). Sold for $22.25 million or $1.71 million per Jack-up.

A few Jack-ups sold to Enterprise Offshore will probably work for Arena Offshore in the GoM.

[Note: Enterprise offshore is owned by Arena Offshore (Hero's biggest GOM customer), Brad James (VP Marketing - Hercules) and Steve Webster (former board member, former largest shareholder of Hero, former Falcon Drilling CEO and head of Avista Capital and owner of Spartan Offshore]

The rig attrition is now obviously accelerating.

In a few days, 28 jack-ups and one semi-submersibles have been announced sold or about to be sold. I expect this trend to continue during 2017, especially for the old rigs that are cold stacked. Transocean has a long list of cold stacked rigs as well as Ensco or Diamond offshore.

Another interesting market starts to develop now and it is the called the "distressed market". The distressed market represents the floaters and jack-ups which still remain "valuable" because they have been delivered after 2010 and have competitive specifications, with or without a contract.

This market is limited but very interesting. For example, Seeking Alpha published my article related to Borr Drilling, which has been newly created in Norway, to acquire distressed assets -- floaters and jack-ups as well -- The company acquired recently the Hercules Triumph and the Hercules Resilience, both ready staked, for a total amount of $130 million and is still negotiating the purchase of the Drillship Sertao (2012). Borr Drilling offered $75 million but the offer was refused by the owner.

This market will increase, but the price sold will not be as low as one may assume, due to a lot of interested companies and rares real opportunities.

If you want to read my article please click here.

Conclusion:

I see this new trend as net positive for the offshore drilling industry. Oil prices will probably stay around $55-$60 a barrel in 2017-2018 (according to EIA) which will allow a better outlook for the offshore drilling, but not enough to call it a recovery, at least until H2 2018.

However, one important topic is that the offshore drilling is suffering from a tremendous rig oversupply -- floaters and jack-ups as well -- that will have to be resolved using both, a strong rig attrition and new rig under-construction delay to 2020 or later. This is paramount to reestablish a balance in the offshore drilling and allow better day rates.

Hercules offshore and Paragon Offshore are the first companies to exit, but many others will be following.

