Siemens: An Alternative To GE

GE is heavily exposed to China, and is actively supporting a U.S. border tax.

There's a lot to like about General Electric (NYSE:GE) and the company has been on my watchlist for some time.

It is undergoing a transition to prepare for a new industrial age, divesting from the highly volatile financial services exposure that caused shareholders pain in the financial crisis.

It is shaping up to be a true global industrial powerhouse and a leader in digital industrial technology.

GE gives broad exposure to several critical growth segments, such as alternative energy, health technology, transportation aviation and lighting. I see these as strong areas for industrial growth in emerging markets.

It is also well positioned in the high-growth regions, especially China, that will drive income in the coming decades.

Analysts are positive about future earnings. As an example, S&P Capital IQ has a buy rating, with a 12 month target price of $36, a 20% increase on the current price.

However, GE also has exposure to oil and gas, mining, and some financial services names. I am not as keen on the exposure to these segments. My portfolio allocation to these segments is lower, and I would prefer to fill this with pure play stocks in each of these segments.

I also find the valuation of GE, at close to 30 times trailing twelve month earnings, to be too high. 2017 earnings estimates seem to be aggressive, with consensus estimates at around a 60% increase in EPS over 2016. Even if these earnings per share and price targets are achieved, GE would be trading at a multiple of 25 times earnings.

Long term, GE is in my sweet spot, but the price is just too high.

So, while I have sold puts on GE to generate income, I have not purchased the stock. I am patient, but the market seems to be moving away from me, especially since the election. Here's the GE price movement since 2015, when I started to actively consider a long GE position.

GE data by YCharts

My price target of 23 was nearly reached in 2015, but not quite. I was selling 23 puts through most of 2015, but missed assignment.

GE has been lagging the market (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the last 12 months, and while there was an uplift of GE along with the broader market after the election in November, the stock has sold off since the inauguration.

GE data by YCharts

The initial uplift, which was greater than the broader market can be attributed to the fact that GE has significant exposure to the infrastructure areas which will benefit from Trump policies. However, in the early days of the Trump presidency, the prospect of a trade war, in particular with China, has been increasingly concerning the market.

In my recent article, I explore this and discuss the track record of China in its aggressive moves to impose tariffs, which are targeted at individual sectors and even companies.

GE is big in China. This was highlighted in the 2015 annual report, which included some key figures. GE has 22,000 employees in China, working in over 30 plants, and has 34 joint ventures established. A near term target was set to grow China to $10bn in revenues and $10bn in sourcing.

GE is heavily exposed to the activities of the China government, not just in potential "tit for tat" import tariffs imposed by China, but also in other areas. Most business activity in China is either directly or indirectly connected to the government. If the party leadership wants to punish an individual company, it's a simple matter to redirect orders to competitors. China is also a highly regulated and bureaucratic economy, and significant hurdles can be put up to impede companies which find themselves out of favour.

As reported on Seeking Alpha, GE has taken an active position in support of border tariffs on imports into the U.S., joining 24 other large exporters in the "American Made Coalition" This is a bold move which I fear could provoke the China government to target GE.

So while I love the GE long term prospects, not least the extensive China investments, I see a short term risk for GE. This, coupled with the stubbornly high valuation, makes me seek an alternative.

The problem is, it's hard to find a comparable company with exposure to the segments and regions that I am looking for. I did, however find an excellent candidate in Germany - Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY).

Business Snapshot

Siemens is a global industrial technology company with a strategic focus that is remarkably similar to GE.

On its website, you will find the following description:

Siemens is a global powerhouse focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world's largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of systems for power generation and transmission as well as medical diagnosis. In infrastructure and industry solutions the company plays a pioneering role.

The company has exposure in most of the main segments that interest me in the GE portfolio. The main operating segments are: Power and Gas, Wind and Renewables, Energy Management, Building Technology, Process Industries and Drives, Mobility (i.e., transportation), Healthineers (ie medical technology) and, like GE, Siemens has invested heavily in the digital space, with its Digital Factory division.

I compiled the following segment snapshot from the latest investor presentation. Figures show the segment split and performance for Q1 2017.

Segment Revenue Profit Margin % Revenue % Power and Gas 3900 458 11.7% 20.0% Wind & Renewables 1400 111 7.9% 7.2% Energy Management 2800 189 6.8% 14.4% Building Technologies 1600 170 10.6% 8.2% Digital Factory 2600 668 25.7% 13.3% Process Industries 2100 135 6.4% 10.8% Mobility 1800 163 9.1% 9.2% Healthineers 3300 620 18.8% 16.9% 19500 2514 12.9% 100.0% EUR 1,000 - Source Siemens

This shows a strong business diversification on both the revenue and the margin side, with a strong contribution from digital.

The 2016 annual report has the following geographical revenue data:

Region Revenue % EMEAA 41.8 52.5% Americas Ex US 5.95 7.5% US 16.7 21.0% Asia 15.2 19.1% 79.65 100.0% EUR 1,000 - Source Siemens

The EMEAA region includes Europe, Africa, Russia and Middle East. Germany as the home market represents only 13.5% of sales.

It has significant revenue from emerging markets, especially China.

34% of the revenue is from emerging markets, with just under 10% from China.

Another attractive feature to me is the company's bias towards sustainability. In fact, it boasts the title of "the world's most sustainable company."

Stock Performance

More importantly from an investment angle, Siemens stands up very well to a comparison with GE.

SIEGY data by YCharts

Over the last 12 months, the US ADR has significantly outperformed GE. This is even more remarkable given the fact that the ADR reflects the US dollar value of the stock traded on the German exchange, which is priced in euros. In euro pricing, Siemens is up 45% over the last 12 months. The chart below shows the euro to US exchange rate, which fell through the last quarter of 2016, but has reversed since the beginning of this year.

Euro to US Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts

So with such a strong increase in pricing, how does Siemens help my issue of GE's current rich valuation? Actually, Siemens is much better valued than GE, even after the run up.

SIEGY PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Siemens is trading at a trailing price earnings multiple of just over 16, compared to the lofty 30 plus multiple of GE on a trailing basis. Other value aspects also compare well.

GE PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

While Siemens is no bargain by any of these measures on a trailing basis (what is in this market?) all the value metrics beat GE handily.

So there must be a reason for this - isn't Siemens growing?

Analyst and Rating Agency views

Yes, Siemens has a track record of good growth, and analyst estimates show this continuing. See the snapshot below from MarketWatch.

Snapshot

Average Recommendation: OVERWEIGHT Average Target Price: 124.88 Number of Ratings: 29 Current Quarters Estimate: 1.67 FY Report Date: 9 / 2017 Current Year's Estimate: 7.84 Last Quarter's Earnings: N/A Median PE on CY Estimate: 15.64 Year Ago Earnings: 6.99 Next Fiscal Year Estimate: 8.43 Median PE on Next FY Estimate: 14.55

This shows earnings growing at a CAGR of around 10% over the three year period.

Analyst Recommendations

current 1 Month Ago 3 Months Ago BUY 14 14 15 OVERWEIGHT 2 1 2 HOLD 11 13 12 UNDERWEIGHT 0 1 0 SELL 2 1 1 MEAN OVERWEIGHT OVERWEIGHT OVERWEIGHT

The stock is fairly well covered, and MarketWatch shows a consensus overweight analyst recommendation.

Management recently released Q1 earnings, and raised forward EPS estimates. The forward guidance was raised from a range of EUR 6.8-7.2, to EUR 7.2-7.5.

Siemens, in keeping with many European stocks, also has a respectable dividend payout - paid annually. See below history from the Seimens IR page on the website.

Fiscal year 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Dividend per share in EUR 3.60 3.50 3.30 3.00 3.00 Dividend yield 1) in % 2.9% 3.9% 3.3% 3.0% 3.6% Ex-dividend date 02.02.2017 27.01.2016 28.01.2015 29.01.2014 24.01.2013 Net income 2) in mn EUR 5,584 7,380 5,507 4,409 4,590 Total dividend payout 3) in mn EUR 2,914 2,827 2,728 2,533 2,528 Payout ratio 4) in % 52% 38% 50% 57% 48%

As a DGI stock, Siemens shows good consistent dividend growth at a rate of around 5%, and a solid coverage.

S&P assign Siemens with an A+ credit rating, and a stable outlook. This is based on low debt levels (Siemens has a conservative policy of a debt cap at 1x EBITDA), low financial and business risk and strong liquidity. The full report is available here, but the following snapshot is a good summary.

• Reported cash and cash equivalents of about €7.5 billion as of March 31, 2016, of which we assume about 25% is not available for debt repayment at all times. • A €4 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in June 2019 with two one-year extension options, and a $3 billion RCF maturing in September 2019 with a one-year extension option, both of which are currently undrawn. • Sustained cash generation over the cycle, with FFO of about €6 billion to €7 billion annually. • About €6.8 billion in short-term debt as of March 31, 2016, including commercial paper of €2.6 billion that Siemens may decide to roll over. • Discretionary shareholder distribution of 40%-60% of normal recurring income. • A discretionary cash outlay of about €1 billion each year, beginning 2016, related to the group's €3 billion share buyback program initiated in November 2015.

Risks

While Siemens profiles as a very safe stock from a financial, business and valuation point of view, there are some significant risk factors.

Global economic climate.

As an export-based company, with significant emerging market exposure, Siemens is subject to geopolitical risk.

Trade risk - potential negative impact from more protectionist policies. However this is significantly offset by strong geographical diversification.

Currency risk - for US investors, the euro-denominated operating base of the company has some currency risk.

Conclusion

Analysis shows Siemens to be a good alternative to GE.

Segment overlap is strong.

Siemens is a leader in technology and innovation.

Management is prudent, transparent and progressive.

Siemens offers good value, good safety, dividend growth and a good long term growth trajectory.

I have been long Siemens (Siemens AG traded on IBIS market) since early 2016, with an entry price of EUR 89.4. An objective review of this position indicates that at the current price of EUR 118.5, Siemens represents better value than GE. I will continue to increase my position as funds and allocations allow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIEGY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is a private investor, and not an investment adviser. Analysis is provided for information only and is not advice.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.