2 Gold Producers Breaking Out

It's been another great week to be long the miners, but it's getting difficult to find new entries for those not already in. The Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) is up 30% from its December lows, and some gold producers are up as much as 70%. Given my aggressive positioning in miners, I'm always looking for new miners that are building bases and are just now breaking out. My definition of a breakout is new 3-month high while a stock trades above its 200-day moving average. There are a couple African producers that fit this bill, and I've taken new positions in them over the past week.

(Source: IamGold Presentation)

Both Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) and Endeavor Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) are intermediate gold producers, with the majority of their operations spread across Africa. Both companies have strong growth profiles and very reasonable valuations given their production prowess. They do not make my top 10 gold producers list, but still provide very lucrative trading opportunities as this gold rally matures. Given the continued lack of bullish sentiment in gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), I don't believe this move is anywhere near over yet.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the above sentiment chart, bullish sentiment has broken out above the double top it had in place last week. The 42% bulls level was stiff resistance for the past month, and we have finally overcome this level. In addition to this, we have a very clear breakout from the downtrend in bullish sentiment since June of last year. This is quite a bullish development, especially given the fact that my above sentiment chart is in bullish alignment. Bullish sentiment continues to trend higher above all of its key moving averages, as all of the moving averages also trend higher. I expect the dips should continue to be bought in the metal, and based on sentiment alone, it's telling us we have a new bull market on our hands.

Given the breakouts on the above sentiment chart, it's difficult to find anything bearish about the metals complex. This is why I went back to the well last week to look for new trading opportunities. This was a bold move given my previous positioning, and I am now 60% long the miners across my main accounts, from a previous weighting of 48% two weeks ago. This is the heaviest weighting I've had in the miners since Q1 of 2010, but as my favorite trader Larry Tentarelli often says "You have to make hay while the sun is out".

So let's move on to the setups.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Beginning with a weekly chart of Endeavor Mining, we can see that the stock has been trading in a sideways box since June of last year. There was a brief shake-out below the bottom of the box, but I believe this was a bear trap to suck in shorts. As we can see in context, the break below the box tested the rising trendline in place since Q3 2015. This was not a time one wanted to be shorting, and any bears that did so are likely sorely regretting it. One of the things I like about Endeavor is that the stock did not correct anywhere as severely as the index. While the Gold Miners Index was down more than 45% from its 52-week highs at the lows, Endeavor did not even register a 35% decline from its 52-week high close. While this is still a very violent correction, the out-performance is impressive in my opinion. The weekly uptrend still remains very in tact, and the stock looks poised to go higher.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the daily chart from a trend following perspective, we can see that all of the moving averages are converged near the $22.00 (CAD) level. We can get a better look at the 8-day bear trap in late December that has sent any shorts scrambling to cover. All of Endeavor's key moving averages are trending higher, and I see very strong support below. When all of the moving averages are converged at a similar level, it's very rare that price is not supported by them. Despite it not being very clear from the chart, the stock has made a new 3-month high close which is enough of a breakout for me. While the stock has not broken out of its weekly base yet, I believe the top of this channel should act as a magnet for price.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a closer look at the weekly base, we can see that it has a range of roughly $6.60 from the lows to the highs. If we can see a breakout and close above the current box, I would expect to see a breakout target of $32.95. I am front-running this box breakout as my breakout is already confirmed by new 3-month highs. I have shown the Canadian charts for Endeavor Mining as the liquidity is much better on the TSX (and the pattern more clear). For full transparency, I am long Endeavor from $25.40.

Moving onto our 2nd setup Iamgold, we can see the stock is trading unlike most of the gold stocks. While the majority of the miners spent the last few weeks grinding higher, Iamgold has been trading in a very tight range since January 5th. The stock is has been making higher lows along the way, and just registered its highest daily close since January 5th. The stock looks anxious to breakout of this sideways pattern, and the consolidation has given the moving averages time to catch up to price. Similar to Endeavor Mining, all of Iamgold's moving averages are converged to form one big support level. I would expect any correction to find strong support at the $4.10 level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming into the pattern, we can get a better look at the higher lows and slightly higher high posted last week. As we can see from the below chart, Iamgold gapped higher on January 5th and has still not filled this gap. This is typically very bullish and teases bulls who want to get back into the stock. Gaps are not always filled contrary to popular belief, and those waiting for it to fill have had to pay up to get in. The bull flag Iamgold is building looks extremely bullish, and I would be very surprised if we didn't resolve higher in February. Any close below $3.98 would force me to exit this trade.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The Gold Miners Index has melted higher the past few weeks and is not letting anyone on the complacent side into the trade. Despite this, the above two opportunities have seen their technical setups improve, and look to be poised for breakouts. For this reason I've gone long both Iamgold and Endeavor Mining. I would not be surprised to see these 2 outperform the Gold Miners Index going forward, and these will likely be my last two entries in the space. I am confident with my portfolio weight in the miners at current levels, and will only add another position if I'm forced to trim one. For full transparency I am long Endeavor on the Canadian markets and Iamgold on the US market. This is due to wanting to be long the market which is providing me the most liquidity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, IAG, EDVMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.