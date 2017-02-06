Iron Ore Defeating The Doomsday Scenario Part 2 - Rising Free Cash Flows And The Return Of The Dividends

Despite all the bearish calls, the benchmark price for iron ore doubled in less than a year.

In the first part of this series, I tried to demonstrate that iron ore miners were a typical example for a successful contrarian investment. More importantly, despite last year's gains, I am still bullish on the sector, at least mid-term. I believe that earnings and cash flows will continue to rise and that these developments are not fully priced in yet. There is still plenty of room for positive surprises which should lift stocks higher, for example growing dividends.

A Look at the Dividend History

The major iron ore miners Vale (NYSE:VALE), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP)(NYSE:BBL), and Fortescue Metals Group (OTCQX:FSUMF) paid attractive dividends, at least until 2014 (BHP and Rio Tinto even throughout 2015).

All four companies distribute bi-annual dividends. For Rio Tinto which FY ends on December 31, the first dividend payment in the calendar year is the final dividend which is announced with the full-year results. BHP's and Fortescue's financial year ends on June 30, hence the first payment in the year is the interim dividend which is declared after the half-year results are published. BHP Billiton's ADRs BBL and BHP each represent two ordinary shares, hence they receive twice the dividend.

As I mentioned in the first part of the series, all major iron ore miners cut their dividends in 2016, because they were not covered by free cash flow anymore. During times of limited visibility when deleveraging became a priority, no-one was willing to take additional debt to pay the dividends.

I have summarized the dividend payments from 2014-2016. The table lists the distributions by calendar year.

Annual Dividend Payments

Dividends paid per share in US cents BHP Rio Vale Fortescue CY14 121.0 205.5 81.3 17.8 CY15 124.0 226.5 29.1 3.8 CY16 30.0 152.5 4.85 11.0

Fortescue is the only company which declares dividends in local currency (Australian dollars), hence currency fluctuations have an impact on the dollar dividend.

The Comeback of the Dividends

The stage is now set for a comeback of the dividends driven by higher free cash flows, and I count on a first increase with the 1HY17 payments. Having said this, I assume that the Boards will remain cautious for now which means I expect moderate raises. However, I am pretty confident that shareholders will be rewarded once more later in the year with the second payment.

BHP and Rio Tinto have implemented an EPS-based dividend policy last year. BHP's policy is rather flexible and comprises a payout of 50% of underlying earnings plus an additional component which allows the company to distribute free cash flow at its discretion. Rio Tinto's dividend policy is not particularly precise either. It aims at a balance between cash returns and investment with "total cash returns to shareholders of 40-60% of underlying earnings through the cycle". Fortescue has a consistent dividend policy which is simple and transparent (a distribution of 30-40% of EPS, once a gross gearing of 40% is reached). Since this target has been achieved in the recent quarter, Fortescue could even increase the payout, possibly after FY17.

Net income and EPS will climb again in FY16/17 driven by higher commodity prices. Write-downs (mostly non-cash effective) had a severe impact on the companies' bottom line last year, but these one-time effects are unlikely to re-occur in the current environment. Although the new policies link EPS to the dividend, free cash flow is the more relevant metric for me. It is more transparent, and ultimately dividend payments need to be covered by free cash flow.

Free cash flow (which is the operational cash flow after capital expenditures) can essentially be used in three ways. Dividends and share repurchases are the first options where shareholders benefit directly, alternatively the money can be used to strengthen the balance sheet by paying back debt or increasing cash on hand.

The total dividend payments of the four major iron ore miners fell from $14.8B in 2014 to $12.2B in 2015 and further to only $5.0B in 2016.

Distributions of the major Iron Ore Miners

Total dividend payments in US$ BHP Rio Vale Fortescue CY14 $6.3B $3.7B $4.2B $581M CY15 $6.5B $4.1B $1.5B $123M CY16 $1.6B $2.8B $0.25B $369M

When looking at the iron ore price development during the second half of 2016, it becomes obvious that the free cash flows must have increased. Reduced capital expenditures (with the exception of Rio Tinto) will add to that.

Vale

Vale was the first iron ore miner to cut the dividend, and few will remember the year 2011 when $1.735 were distributed. Payments decreased continuously, and in early 2016, the company determined to suspend the dividend entirely. After the rapid iron ore price recovery, the decision was revoked, and Vale paid a small dividend again. I believe that Vale has the highest dividend growth potential going forward.

Vale will benefit from several positive developments in the current year. First, after completion of the S11D project, capital expenditures will decline by $1.1B to $4.5B. Second, the ramp-up of S11D will bring Vale's average unit costs down. Third, Vale's other business segments are likely to see substantial improvements as well. Base metals will benefit from lower production costs and higher prices for nickel and copper, and Vale's loss-making coal business should finally become EBITDA positive in 2017.

During 2016, Vale's adjusted EBITDA increased quarter by quarter, and the company became free cash flow positive which enabled it to reduce debt. After net debt had climbed to $27.5B at the end of Q2, it was lowered by $1.5B in the third quarter, and it will fall further in Q4.

In the December investor presentation Vale showed that analysts were expecting the company to end up with $2.2B of free cash flow on $10.3B of EBITDA in the year 2017.

2017 Free Cash Flow Expectation (based on analyst estimates as of 11/24/16)

From today's perspective, this projection appears to be very conservative. The EBITDA estimate is based on significantly lower prices than today, and in the same presentation Vale guided towards a 2017 FCF between $4.5B and $5.0B at a $60 iron ore price.

Vale's Free Cash Projection

Even the more optimistic scenario in blue is based on an iron ore price which is $20 below today's actual level, so if prices remain firm, there is significant additional upside potential. If we assume that 2017 FCF comes in at $5.0B and a 75/25 split between debt reduction and dividends, the 2017 payment would increase five-fold.

BHP Billiton

In FY16 which ended June 30, the company generated free cash flow of $3.4B. With the release of the full-year results, BHP said that FCF would reach $7B in FY17 at current (August 3, 2016) spot prices. Lower capex is partly responsible for the expected FCF increase, but most of it can be attributed to higher commodity prices.

BHP's FY17 Outlook (as of August 2016)

Similar to Vale's outlook, BHP's projections are highly conservative, since prices appreciated in Q3 and even more in Q4. Iron ore stood at $60 at the beginning of August, and cocking coal was selling for $100. Particularly coking coal will become a major catalyst for BHP after prices went through the roof in Q4. Although the severe exaggerations which lifted prices above the $300 mark in November are already over, the coal business will be an important cash flow contributor in FY17.

To sum it up, it does not require an optimist to forecast FCF clearly above the previous outlook, and we will learn more when BHP reports its half-year results in a few weeks. Conservatively assuming an increase to $8B or $9B and a 50% payout ratio which leaves plenty of cash to reduce leverage, dividend payments could climb to $4B or $4.5B which corresponds to $0.75or $0.84 per ordinary share ($1.50 or $1.68 for the ADRs).

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto said goodbye to its progressive dividend policy when the FY15 results were released. However, the company can still be considered as the most solid of the major miners, with the strongest balance sheet and the lowest dividend cut.

In the first half of 2016, Rio Tinto generated $2.0B FCF (before divestitures), but in contrast to its competitors, Rio Tinto's capital expenditures will increase again (from $4.0B in 2016 to $5.0B in 2017 and $5.5B in 2018).

Like the other miners, Rio Tinto will start to benefit from higher prices in the second half of 2016, but I do not expect FCF to climb substantially. First, there is the timing of capital expenditures, and with annual capex of $4.0B in 2016 and actual expenditures of only $1.3B in the first six months, there will be a significant increase in the second half of the year. This will consume part of the higher operational cash flow of the iron ore business and the Energy & Minerals sector, so that FCF should increase to a lesser extent.

After the announcement of the new dividend policy, Rio Tinto stated that for FY16 the full year dividend will be not less than $1.10. The interim dividend which was paid in August, has been determined at $0.45 which leaves a remainder of $0.65 for the final dividend to be declared and paid after the release of the 2016 results.

A full year dividend of $1.10 corresponds to a total distribution of $2B which will almost certainly be less than 50% of FY16 FCF. Rio Tinto will spend $1B more on capital expenditures in 2017 which means that operational cash flow needs to grow accordingly to keep FCF at least constant. In the current commodity price environment, this should be no challenge, therefore I expect Rio Tinto's 2017 FCF to increase as well.

Growing capex is the only reason why I am less optimistic about Rio Tinto's dividend outlook. I do not necessarily expect that the final dividend which will be declared in a few weeks will be higher than the $0.65 which are already guaranteed. Instead I count on a raise when the interim dividend will be declared later in the year.

Fortescue

Fortescue generated $2.7B free cash flow in its FY16 which ended on June 30 of which $2B were used to repay debt. Net debt stood at $5.2B at the end of the FY, and it was further reduced to $4B by the end of the calendar year.

At the current price level of $80/dmt for the 62% benchmark grade, the company's FCF (before taxes) could essentially double, assuming a price realization of 85%. Fortescue's 58% ore is of inferior quality and fetches less than competitor products, particularly when coking coal prices are high and favor the use of higher grades.

The analyst consensus sees FY17 EPS climb to $0.70. Assuming a 40% payout which seems easily justifiable as the gross gearing fell to 36% at the end of 2016, the dividend would climb to $0.28, a 150% increase compared to the $0.11 in FY16. Even after such a significant hike, the dividend would only require a little less than $1B which left plenty of cash to reduce debt further.

The Relevance of the Dividends

Dividends can play an important role in the total return calculation, however mining stocks are not the typical stocks for income investors. The industry generates enormous free cash flows in times when commodity prices are high, and the dividends can become quite substantial. Hence, yields can become very attractive, but the situation can change quite rapidly as we have seen one year ago.

Having said this, at least in my point of view, everything points towards substantially increasing dividends in the near future. I do not necessarily expect new record distributions already in 2017, but the dividends can surely be more than the icing on the cake

Conclusion

Despite the great 2016 performance, I remain bullish on the mining industry in general and on iron ore in particular. The free cash flows of the major producers are about to increase significantly which should translate into higher dividends again.

