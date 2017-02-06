A look at valuations finds that current levels are about average compared to the last few decades and don't forecast significantly lower future returns or an impending bear market.

An assessment of history reveals that recent returns are about what we'd expect compared to previous bear market recoveries, and future returns have been similarly good following such periods.

In a series of recent articles (here and here), I have discussed the long-term behavior of global stock markets and made the case for why a diversified stock allocation needs to be at the core of most investors' long-term portfolios. But one theme continually emerges from skeptical readers - that some of this excellent return is due to an irrational recent jump in stock prices, and that the stock market today is too high to warrant staying invested or investing new capital.

I'm not worried about the views of perma-bears - no amount of evidence will ever lift the storm clouds from their psyche. But I talk frequently with regular investors who don't come down so hard on the side of doom and gloom, but do want to be reassured they are not making serious mistakes with their investment portfolios or when they invest more money into their plans. For them, I want to address the question: Are stock prices too high?

First, let's admit that the return on stocks has been excellent since 2009, the first year of recovery after the 2008 bear market. A diversified portfolio of US stock indexes (30% large cap, 30% large value, 40% small value) has gained +16.9% per year over the last 8 years. That's 5% a year more than the long-term (1928-2016) average of +11.9% a year. How can that above-average growth not indicate an overpriced market? Because it fails to consider the context during which these returns took place. 2008 saw the worst decline for stocks since 1931. And the stock market has historically always generated above-average returns in the years following bear markets.

Time Period Diversified Index Annualized Returns 1933-1940 +13.4% 1938-1945 +19.7% 1975-1982 +25.2% 2003-2010 +10.6% 2009-2016 +16.9% AVERAGE +17.2%

The chart above looks at the 8-year periods following the worst 5 bear markets in modern history (1929-1932, 1937, 1973-1974, 2002 and 2008). What we find is the return on stocks over the last 8 years is completely average when looking across all recoveries in the modern era. Some periods achieved returns as high as 25% a year, and the 8-year period following the 2000-2002 bear market (which included 2008) only saw +10.6% a year returns (of course, a diversified stock portfolio actually gained +1.7% while the S&P 500 lost over 40% from 00-02). So, by historical standards, the recent market returns are what we would expect to happen, not an example of an anomalous market spike.

But this data looks backwards in the sense that each period covers the 8-year period after a bear market. We've just crossed that threshold in the current recovery as well. Is it the case that a strong run following a bear market eventually results in a period of below-average returns? To answer that question, let's review the next 10 years of returns following each of these 8-year recovery periods. If the market is prone to a stretch of disappointing returns after the bear-market bounces, maybe there is a case to increase our cautiousness?

Time Period Diversified Index Annualized Returns 1941-1950 +20.2% 1946-1955 +15.5% 1983-1992 +17.1% 2011-2016 (6 years) +12.7% AVERAGE +16.4%

It turns out, stocks continued to do well in the decade following a bear-market recovery. Of course, we have fewer periods to measure, but the average return of +16.4% isn't much different than the +17.2% return during the initial recovery period. Clearly, there's no precedent for expecting a significant downdraft in future stock returns based on history.

Up until know, we've only looked at the historical record. I believe this approach is extremely useful, as we have almost 90 years of data covering a range of different troubling political and economic environments. At some point, we're able to see how markets respond to adversity despite the fact that each episode is unique and, up until that time, represents a "this time it's different" experience. What isn't different is how the market responds.

But we can also take a look at the valuation level of stocks to determine whether current prices indicate future trouble ahead. The most common metric is the Cyclically Adjusted P/E Ratio (NYSEARCA:CAPE) developed by Professor Robert Shiller. We have data on the CAPE ratio dating back to the 1800s, but most of this is "in sample," in the sense that the model was developed and retrofitted back to the returns of the stock market. To correct for this flaw, we can look at more recent valuation levels to see how current prices compare.

The CAPE ratio today sits at 28.2. That's about average over the last few decades - the ratio averaged 27.3 over the last 2 decades with considerable volatility. It was as high as 43 in 2000 and was as low as 15 in 2009. In 1997, it was almost the same as it is today: 28.3. So we're not sitting at price levels that are outside the realm of recent market experiences. Valuations fluctuate a lot on a year-by-year basis, but predicting those moves, or predicting a reversion to some unknown mean are well beyond the ability of investors, advisors, and commentators.

With that in mind, we should ask - what has the return been on a diversified stock index over the last 20 years, a period where valuations have been approximately the same as they are today? +10.8% per year. Yes, that's about 1% lower than the long-term average of +11.9% a year, but inflation has also been 1% lower, so the real return on stocks in the last 20 years - a stretch that many stock-market skeptics would argue represents a period of massive overvaluation - is no different from the long-term average.

Time Period Starting CAPE Ratio Annualized Return 1997-2016 28.3 +10.8% 2017-2036 28.2 ???

We also might want to know, what was the return in the short-run after the last time the CAPE ratio hit the level it sits at today (about 28)? From 1997 to 2001, the diversified index did +14.5% a year. So even in the short-run, there's no sign that current valuation levels predict a big decline or sub-par future returns. Stocks did eventually drop substantially in 2008, but valuations were lower to start that year - 24 - than they were in 1997. Clearly, small differences in stock valuations, which the financial media and market-timing pundits cite repeatedly, have no meaningful impact on short-term returns.

Hopefully this perspective is sufficient to convince you that stock prices aren't too high today. Yes, they've gone up a lot recently, but that's to be expected. Yes, price-to-valuation levels are higher today than they were in the 1800s, but that's nothing new and isn't a strong indicator of future below-average returns. The fact is stocks may very well go down in the future, or they may not. History tells us that they eventually will, and periodically those losses are sizable. But we shouldn't expect anything different from an asset that has historically produced such breathtaking long-term returns. Importantly, the timing of those downturns is completely unpredictable.

So instead of trying to find the best time to be in and out of the market, investors are better off adopting a plan that is designed to achieve their long-term goals, and stick with that plan until their goals change. When they have additional funds to commit to the plan, those dollars should be invested immediately. This will reduce the risk that they miss out on gains and that the plan underperforms the returns of the investments it's designed with.

Source of data: DFA Returns Web

Indexes:

Diversified Index = 30% Large Cap, 30% Large Value, 40% Small Value, rebalanced annually.

US large cap = DFA US Large Cap Index

US large value = DFA US Large Value Index

US small value = DFA US Small Value Index

