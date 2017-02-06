Book Profits On Cliffs Natural Resources - Cramer's Lightning Round (2/3/17)

When it comes to industrial stocks, Illinois Tool Works is the one to buy.

Methode Electronics is a good play on Internet of Things.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, February 3.

Bullish Calls

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO): The stock has already gone up, but oil is climbing up slowly as well. It's a buy.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI): It's a good stock that is a play on Internet of Things.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS): This is a strong, under-the-radar defense stock.

Bearish Calls

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR): Cramer said he would wait for the earnings report. He prefers Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) here.

New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD): Avoid. Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) is the only stock Cramer recommends for gold.

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF): The stock has run up. Book profits.

