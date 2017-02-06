Book Profits On Cliffs Natural Resources - Cramer's Lightning Round (2/3/17)

Summary

Methode Electronics is a good play on Internet of Things.

Cramer likes Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

When it comes to industrial stocks, Illinois Tool Works is the one to buy.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, February 3.

Bullish Calls

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO): The stock has already gone up, but oil is climbing up slowly as well. It's a buy.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI): It's a good stock that is a play on Internet of Things.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS): This is a strong, under-the-radar defense stock.

Bearish Calls

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR): Cramer said he would wait for the earnings report. He prefers Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) here.

New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD): Avoid. Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) is the only stock Cramer recommends for gold.

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF): The stock has run up. Book profits.

