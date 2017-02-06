4 Reasons Dividend Growth Investing Rules!

Investing is one of the most effective ways an individual can alter their futures despite any circumstances you were born into. To convert time invested into one's career, job, hobby, etc. (money earned) into passively building wealth can be life changing, and self fulfilling to the highest degree. Part of the fulfillment I feel in this process is the control I can take in it. My affinity for dividend growth investing has taken me on a short - yet fascinating journey thus far with the "Dividend Growth Portfolio To Grow Old With". For those who are not familiar, or are - and haven't considered a dividend growth investing strategy - the following reasons are why I am a dividend growth investor.

Companies that pay increasing dividends over time by nature prove to have earnings quality and growth.

It's a straightforward concept. Companies pay dividends as part of the value they return back to shareholders for their investment. A company that is able to continually increase the size of its dividend each year must continue to grow earnings to be able to "afford" such an action. While some companies such as 3M (NYSE: MMM) have steadily grown earnings to increase its dividend 58 years running, even a 25 year streak is very impressive - and indicative that the company's earnings are of quality, and are reliably growing. It is also an indicator of balance sheet strength, and effectiveness of management.

Notice how earnings have trended upward for three decades, with dividends growing right along with earnings. 3M generates almost $7B in cash flows, and only carries little more than $11B in total debt on the balance sheet. Only about half of 3M's earnings are paid out in the dividend. This type of earnings growth, coupled with financial stability, is the fertile ground that dividends can grow in over the long term. For those who are interested in finding out which companies have had success raising dividends over a long period of time, I recommend checking out fellow Seeking Alpha contributor David Fish. He maintains a chart of such companies, and is a gold standard for researching these dividend growing companies.

Dividend growth investing does not necessarily require an immense investment of time.

A major reason many people choose to invest in mutual funds, bonds, or other type of investment vehicle is the notion that individual stocks require enormous time commitments in order to succeed. The majority of investors don't have time to constantly monitor a portfolio due to a career, or desire to spend time with family. Due to the stable nature of "Dividend Champions" - companies that have raised dividends on an annual basis for 25+ consecutive years, it is among the most low maintenance investing styles out there. I don't have the time to constantly monitor the ups, and downs, and core business developments that a company like Tesla Motors (NYSE: TSLA) would demand. I wouldn't be able to fundamentally understand the ins, and outs of the business which puts me at risk of being caught off guard by a negative event that can harm my investment. On the other hand, a company such as The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is pretty simple to understand. It sells concentrates for hundreds of beverage brands sold around the globe. Coca-Cola has also increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years. A company like Coca-Cola does not require constant monitoring to stay connected. A simple reading of the quarterly, and annual reports will keep an investor informed without taking away from one's personal life.

Reinvesting dividends will increase the amount of dividend paying shares you own, and boost returns.

Perhaps my favorite perk of investing in stocks with ever-increasing dividend payments, is my ability to reinvest those dividends. Doing so amplifies my returns by accumulating more shares (which pay more dividends). It is compounding at its most basic form. This almost ensures satisfactory wealth creation over the long term. It is human nature for investors to "swing for the fences", and gravitate to growth stocks. The premise of getting 30X your investment is obviously more attractive than chugging along at 8-12% per year. I was once sent a message after an article I wrote about how I was a fool for being under 30 years old, and not throwing all of my money behind some of the hot growth names out there. His son had thrown his entire portfolio behind one tech stock - which blew up, and made him a multi-millionaire. I simply congratulated him on his son's prosperity and reminded him that for every success story, are thousands of investors that went broke by doing the same thing. While I may never live in a mansion, I am confident that I will live the latter half of my life in comfort - and will maybe even retire early. I encourage anyone to play with this calculator. Take numbers from any dividend champion, and extrapolate out even 25 years (you could start at age 40, and work this out through average retirement age). I think that you will be encouraged by what you come up with. It is also a heck of a safer bet than wagering your nest egg on "the next big thing".

Dividend growth investors are assured that their financial needs can be met without touching their portfolio.

A typical rule for drawing on a retirement fund is the 4-5% rule. Investors withdraw 4-5% of their funds every year, adjusted for inflation. This strategy typically stretches retirement earnings about 20-25 years. However, there are two concerns with this problem. First - if you live a long life, there will likely not be much to pass onto your children/family. Second - the strategy exposes your financial security to outside factors. By going into bonds, you are stunting the growth that your portfolio could experience throughout your golden years. By staying invested in general securities such as mutual funds, you risk downward exposure to something catastrophic like the market crash in 2008.

As a dividend growth investor, when the time comes to retire I will opt to collect my annual dividends - instead of reinvesting them. By doing this, I will be able to live off of an income stream that grows yearly at a rate that exceeds inflation - without ever touching my principal. My portfolio will be filled with companies that continue to pay, and increase dividends during the hardest of times. If I had been retired during the downturn in 2008, I would have seen the share prices of companies I own plummet, but my life would have continued uninterrupted. If I were in my final years today, I would have continued to live my life while my entire portfolio remained intact. My portfolio would have rebounded to see all time highs, and if I had passed, I would be able to pass down my untouched portfolio to my loved ones.

Building a foundation

The fun part of building any portfolio is knowing that there is no "wrong" way. Many investors have enjoyed similar success by using completely different methods. Because the benefits of dividend growth investing are best enjoyed by allowing dividends to compound over time, a long time horizon is most common. With that in mind, I look to sectors that are basic needs of society. Markets that will only grow with an increasing population, and modernization of emerging markets. These sectors include healthcare, consumer staples, and energy. While they have a proven track record of performance, "past results don't guarantee future results". However, each of these companies are still built for long term success. I think these four stocks merit consideration as foundation pieces for any dividend growth portfolio.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

Consecutive dividend increases: 54 years

Five year dividend growth rate: 7.30%

Johnson & Johnson is a leading corporation in the healthcare sector. It conducts business in multiple markets related to healthcare including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer products. It is diversified across the world with about half of its revenues coming from outside the United States. Johnson & Johnson has hands in just about everything you can think of related to your health. Aveeno, Neutrogena, Band-Aid, Neosporin, Listerine, Splenda - this is just their consumer products that only represents a minority of its revenues. Bringing in over a staggering $70B in revenues annually, at more than 70% gross margin - Johnson & Johnson is a cash cow. Aside from growing its dividend, Johnson & Johnson continuously builds, and hoards cash - over $40B of it as of most recent figures. This cash helps drive future earnings growth by acquiring bolt-on acquisitions without the need to dilute shares, or take on debt. My latest analysis on JNJ can be found here.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM)

Consecutive dividend increases: 34 years

Five year dividend growth rate: 10.15%

Exxon Mobil is the largest oil major in the world by market cap. Its enormous size, and responsible management team has enabled it to pay rising dividends for 34 consecutive years despite a multi-year downturn in commodity prices that has devastated the industry as a whole. Because of the cyclical nature of this sector, the dividend will grow by "leaps" in times of high commodity prices, and slow in times of low prices. Exxon-Mobil conducts both "upstream" (exploration and drilling), and "downstream" (refining) operations. Exxon is also a large player in natural gas. This integration gives Exxon a presence in every aspect of the fossil fuels market.

Although there is a push in recent years for green energy such as solar, as emerging markets such as India, Mexico, and Africa continue to develop, the demand for fossil fuels is likely to be prominent for decades to come. This makes the largest energy company in the world, a must have in this investor's view. My latest analysis of Exxon Mobil can be found here.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL)

Consecutive dividend increases: 53 years

Five year dividend growth rate: 6.57%

Colgate-Palmolive is a consumer staples conglomerate that sells popular brands of household items including Colgate, Palmolive, Softsoap, Speedstick, Murphy Oil Soap, and Ajax. The company generates about half of its revenues from its Oral Care segment (Colgate brand), which is the number one brand in the world, by a large margin.

It is the only brand in the world, to reach more than half of the entire world's population. This stranglehold on the global market for such a necessary hygiene product gives Colgate-Palmolive pricing power, and great profit margins, at over 60%. Such a product is essentially "recession proof" so Colgate-Palmolive will thrive regardless of economic conditions. Even with such a high percentage of market share, Colgate is aggressively attacking markets such as China, where room for growth still exits.

Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM)

Consecutive dividend increases: 9 years

Five year dividend growth rate: 7.88%

Phillip Morris is essentially a dividend champion. It was spun off from its sister company Altria (NYSE: MO) in 2008 - which has raised its dividends for 47 consecutive years. Tobacco has been one of the most lucrative types of stock investments of all time. Tobacco is a unique product in that its both addictive, and high margin. Even though industry scrutiny riddled with anti-smoking regulations and advertising has successfully pushed people away from smoking, earnings continue to grow because of the immense pricing power tobacco companies possess. Philip Morris sells the world's number one cigarette brand Marlboro exclusively outside of the United States. This is beneficial because, many emerging markets are well behind Western countries in the push against smoking. Additionally, Philip Morris is rolling out an "alternative" to cigarettes called iQOS. This technology heats tobacco instead of burning it to produce a similar nicotine sensation, without as many adverse health effects caused by cigarette smoke.

The iQOS technology is currently under FDA approval, which would be a tremendous catalyst if it were to pass. According to its most recent quarterly report, sales of iQOS have already grown from 396M units in 2015, to 7.4B in 2016. iQOS is showing a strong conversion rate, and has the potential to be the "future" of the industry.

Wrap Up

I believe that dividend growth investing is a rewarding, yet lucrative means of building a portfolio. I hope to hear from those in the comments section that agree - or offer a different point of view. Whether people seek the stability of blue chip dividend paying stocks, or wish to leave their nest egg to their children, there can be benefits for anyone found in dividend growth investing. For those interested, and looking for somewhere to begin researching - I believe these four stocks represent a balance of consistent performance, quality management, and generous yields that typically result in impressive wealth generation when bought at fair value and held for long time periods.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, XOM, PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.