'Marko' Polo: You Have To Believe You're Necessary

Whether you buy his story or not, understanding what he says is critical.

Far more importantly, the same strategist sought to remind investors about why what he does is so important.

One of Wall Street's brightest stars surfaced this week to tell us why a stock market correction may be imminent.

Everyday, scores of rat racers the world over show up for work and spend eight hours trying to prove their jobs are important.

If you think about it, that's really all you're doing at work. Trying to figure out how to maximize other people's perception of how critical your job is.

When was the last time you went to work and told your colleagues "you know, I'm just going to sit here and not do anything today because really, what I do is meaningless"?

To be sure, you might feel like your job is largely meaningless, but if you want to keep it, you're going to try and find something to do so that everyone else sees some utility in keeping you around.

As Paul Bettany put it in the classic Wall Street drama Margin Call, "if you want to do this with your life you've got to think you're necessary."

That's not entirely true. You don't have to think you're necessary. But your boss does.

As an investor, you should consider the above whenever you peruse the Wall Street Journal (a random example) and/or research from an ostensibly venerable bank. Just because it comes from Bloomberg (another random media example) or JPMorgan (a random Wall Street example) doesn't mean it's meaningful.

You could be reading an actual scoop or, in the case of analyst notes, a piece that someone penned with enthusiasm and conviction. But, you could also have happened upon something produced on one of those days when the author is simply trying to prove they should have a job.

So that's a kind of framework for assessing analysis and I think it's useful when it comes to evaluating the latest from JPMorgan's quant "wizard" Marko Kolanovic who, for those unfamiliar, has made quite the name for himself over the past three or so years.

You'll recall that I flagged Marko's latest call on Thursday afternoon, shortly after it was available to clients (I dare say I noted it before any other free site or service). A few hours later, Kolanovic showed up on CNBC's Fast Money to discuss his contention that a 5% drop in equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) may be in the cards. You can read my full recap here, but suffice to say the rationale revolves around the extent to which risk parity funds, volatility targeting strategies (hereafter "strats"), and CTAs have levered up amid low volatility and the degree to which those funds will be forced to rapidly deleverage if volatility spikes.

Make no mistake, this is a big deal. If you want to get an idea of just how big, consider that in the wake of the meltdown that occurred on August 24, 2015, the zen master himself, Ray Dalio, was forced to defend risk parity from allegations that strats like those run by Bridgewater contribute to and exacerbate large drawdowns.

Indeed, some observers suggested the only thing that kept the post-Brexit vote selloff from becoming an outright catastrophe was the fact that systematic strats were spared the need to delever thanks to bond resilience:

(Charts: BofAML)

But not everyone is convinced of these funds' market moving potential. Or, perhaps more poignantly, some folks have had just about enough of Marko Kolanovic. The following is from a Bloomberg article out last month:

That view comes courtesy of AQR Capital Management which, it should be noted, is far from an unbiased observer, given the $172 billion investment house pioneered many of the strategies coming up for vilification. AQR's quants say they've had it after listening to more than a year's worth of hectoring from analysts who blame managed futures and risk-parity strategies for everything from August 2015's China meltdown to the post-Brexit plunge. "The analysis is inaccurate," said Brian Hurst, a principal and portfolio manager for AQR's managed futures and risk-parity strategies. "They are using oversimplified models with bad inputs."

In other words, the strats people like Kolanovic say may be exacerbating selloffs want you to know that they aren't exacerbating selloffs. All of these crazy accusations are "inaccurate," and are based on "bad inputs." In other words, it's all "fake news" and "alternative facts."

Another way to conceptualize AQR's contention that this is all hype is to put the argument in the simple context of the framework presented at the beginning of this post. That is, perhaps the Street's quant strategists are simply trying to prove how necessary they are by exaggerating the impact of the strats they cover.

Even though he likely didn't mean to, Kolanovic himself tacitly acknowledges this possibility in his latest note. "A better understanding of quant strategies [has resulted] in higher demand for quants," he writes.

Let's look a few other excerpts from what I have to imagine was one of the week's most read sellside notes.

First is an explanation of why you should care about the "rise of the quants," so to speak (my highlights):

The past few years witnessed a large increase in quantitative strategies' AUM (e.g. Equity quant, CTAs, Risk Parity, Smart beta retail products, etc.). What is driving interest in quant strategies and their asset growth? Perhaps the most important factor is the trend of unbundling and repricing of investment returns. 'Risk premia' (also called 'factor' or 'style premia') are now broadly understood to be an important driver of asset returns. Risk premia are positioned in-between market beta and alpha ('in-between' in terms of cost, capacity, and sophistication, figure below). This unbundling and re-pricing of returns put pressure on many fundamental managers as beta is re-priced to near zero and moved into passive vehicles (ETFs, Futures, etc.) and quant funds attract investors who look for risk premia exposure. New developments in collecting and analyzing large, often unstructured datasets created opportunities for new types of quant investing. These trends tremendously benefited quant managers over the past years, resulting in large inflows. A better understanding of quant strategies is not only resulting in higher demand for quants, but will also act as an evolutionary force in the quant industry. Sophisticated funds that evolve will continue to thrive and attract assets, and those that run simplistic, easily replicable strategies will increasingly face competition from cheaper products.

So that's the "qualitative" (pun fully intended) explanation for why folks like Kolanovic are not only necessary, but in fact crucial given the evolution of investor preferences.

What about the "quantitative" side of the argument? That is, what evidence is there in markets to suggest that these strats are having enough of an impact to justify paying someone seven figures (I'm making an educated guess there) to track them? Again, we go to Kolanovic (my highlights):

CTAs provide a good illustration of the direct of impact of quant strategies on asset flows. Figure below left shows estimated equity flows, and figure right estimated bond flows (the red line is actual exposure of a broad CTA index to the asset class, i.e. fund beta, and blue line is our model based out-of-sample forecast of the same position - note close correlation between the two). In 2015 and early 2016 these investors took substantial positions in equities, and the recent shift from a record long to short bond position contributed to a widening of bond yields. Fundamental stock investors cannot ignore quant strategies either. Stocks are increasingly driven by (market neutral) factor exposures at the expense of fundamental drivers. Figure below left illustrates this for one particular low volatility stock (JNJ, correlation to sector vs. correlation to low vol factor). Ten years ago, JNJ stock returns were entirely driven by sector fundamentals, but currently half of the stock's returns are driven by factor returns (low vol factor). We also notice an outsized impact of stock returns around quant rebalances that typically occur at the end of the month (and first week of the month). Figure below shows that probability of a large move for stocks in a momentum portfolio are up to 3 times as large during turn of the month rebalances, as compared to other days in a month.

Interesting, right?

But is it convincing? I think so and I think most people who look at this objectively (that is, those who neither analyze these strats for a living nor work for quant funds) would agree.

Far more interesting than anything else in Kolanovic's latest is a short passage about the interplay between these strats and macro investing. To wit (my highlights):

Various quantitative and qualitative metrics indicate that markets have become more macro driven and react faster to the new information. A qualitative example shows the reaction time for recent major events (August '15 selloff, Brexit, US Election, Italy Referendum) that has compressed from weeks to hours. Quantitatively, we are noticing a higher density of market turning points. The average variability of asset trends (averaged across major asset classes) that show turning points occurring at the fastest pace in recent history (~30 years). Given the engagement of central banks with markets and geopolitical developments, it should not be a surprise that markets are more macro driven. Additionally, information is created and consumed at a much faster pace than e.g. a decade ago (think of twitter, smartphones, etc.). An emerging class of fully automated quant strategies is also likely speeding up the market reaction - these strategies process and trade on new information (e.g. feeds from tweets, press releases, etc.) in real time. Increased popularity of trend following strategies is also likely to contribute to shorter and faster trends, as strategies react quicker and lead to potential over/undershooting of fundamentally justified levels.

I'm admittedly biased, but I'd be remiss not to point out that Kolanovic is essentially making the case for why what I do matters.

That is, if I needed to prove that Heisenberg is becoming more useful all the time, I could easily quote that passage.

Between central banks and geopolitics, markets are becoming more macro driven. At the same time, it's becoming more important for average investors to understand ostensibly complex corners of the market and how they interact with the increasingly precarious macro environment. Indeed, Kolanovic has just described the Heisenberg raison d'être.

So I suppose, coming full circle, I need not worry about proving that I'm necessary. Wall Street's most celebrated strategist has just done it for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.