Gold Update: Has A New Daily Cycle Started?

As I was studying the gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) charts over the weekend, the main question that sticks out at present is whether the low that gold printed on the 27th of January was a half cycle low or a full-blown daily cycle low. If it indeed was a daily cycle low, this means we are on day 7 of this brand-new daily cycle. Daily cycles in gold can last anything from 20 up to 40 trading days meaning that there still should be plenty of upside in this particular daily cycle. However if the low on the 27th was a half cycle low, then this would mean we are on day 33 of this daily cycle which means we should be rolling over any day now.

In saying this, it is impossible to know at present whether the 27th was the start of a brand new daily cycle. Nevertheless what I would say is that the longer this cycle goes on where we don't undergo a correction, then the probabilities will move in the favor of the 27th being indeed a daily cycle low (no newer lows). The cycle could stretch maybe another 2 to 3 weeks at max but what I'm seeing this morning here in the pre-market is gold up almost $3 an ounce even in the face of a rising US dollar.

I wrote a few weeks back stating that investors potentially could add to positions as a buying opportunity was coming on the horizon. However I strongly recommend that adding positions should only be extra to an already defined core position. Yes the next daily cycle low would present the best opportunity to add to positions at present but as we saw from the rally out of the yearly cycle low more than 12 months ago, daily cycle lows come in short supply when a market just wants to skyrocket higher. The leveraged mining ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG) for example is up from around the $4 level in December 2016 to well over $10 at present.

Although many investors see this vehicle mainly as a short-term trading vehicle because of the decay, I would argue that few traders made more money trading it over simply holding it over the past 6 weeks. There is no problem holding leveraged instruments when the direction is in your favor. The odds were in our favor last December when (1), sentiment was on the floor, (2), momentum indicators were heavily oversold and (3), when it formed a weekly swing

Therefore stick to the plan I outlined last month. Wait for the weekly stochastics to become oversold before you entertain any notion of selling. I will continue to monitor long term sentiment levels which will probably need to get to 75+ before this intermediate cycle tops. At present we are at the 45 mark.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

