Price Range Seen By Big-$ Funds As Likely In Next 3 Months For: XOM

No guarantees, but explicitly stated are odds of profitability now, and extent of interim price drawdowns and ultimate payoff opportunity, based on actual market history.

Comparisons of today’s expectations for the subject with similar prior upside-to-downside prospect forecasts made in the past 5 years tells what subsequently happened to its price.

NOT a “technical analysis” of past prices. Instead, an analysis of forward-looking protective behavior actions. For XOM this time, an opportunity arriving?

See pictured trends of daily updated attitudes, as they were expressed in prior days, now subsequently seen as the current-day expectations.

Forecasts are derived from the volume Market-Making Community’s reactions to “order flow” from investment organization clients running multiple-$billion funds (the money muscle to move markets).

The past 6 months daily forecast trend

Hedging by market professionals to protect at-risk commitments of their firm's capital -- necessary for buyer~seller volume transaction balancing -- provides a sophisticated indirect way to see just how far up and down market prices of stocks and ETFs are believed likely to travel.

Analysis of specific security market actions subsequent to those revelations provides a qualitative sense of how well prior forecasts like those of today led to profitable positions. Figure 1 pictures the ranges and trend of price expectations -- recent prior to current -- and holds a mini-table of related data analysis.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The vertical lines here span the range of price being hedged against by the market-making [MM] community. They protect their firm capital temporarily put at-risk to "fill" the "other side" of volume block trades in the subject security on each date indicated. Derivative securities used to provide the hedging protection must contemplate the likely extent of the subject's coming prices.

The heavy dot is the subject's end of day market quote that day. It defines the upside and downside price change prospects held likely. The balance of those proportions is measured by the Range Index [RI]. It tells what percentage of the entire forecast span is below the current market quote. Here it is 27, indicating 3 times as much upside as downside, normally a good proposition. Maybe this time the future will be better.

The row of data between the two pictures uses the RI's history to evaluate how effective today's RI has been in the 3 months following each of 203 similar RIs of the past 5 years.

Definition of the data items is as follows:

Range Index: Percentage of High Forecast minus Low Forecast range lying below Current Price

Sample Size: The number of prior day forecasts at RI s like today's, out of past five years' days of forecasts

Sell Target Potential: Percent the High Range Forecast is above the Current Price

Drawdown Exposure: Average of each Sample's worst-case next three-month experiences

Win Odds: Percentage of Sample with profit at three months or on first Sell Target closeout

% Payoff: Average size of all Sample closeout prices from their Current Price cost*

Days Held: Market-day count from forecast day to closeout day

Annual Return: CAGR of % Payoff in number of Days Held of market-days year (252)

Cred.Ratio: Forecast credibility, measured by % Sell Target divided by % Payoff

* position costs are at closing prices of next market day after forecast.

The lower "thumbnail" picture in Figure 1 shows the distribution of RIs over the past 5 years of daily forecasts. RIs other than today's are likely to produce different data.

The current RI is toward the far left side of the 5-year distribution, often a strong positive. This sample of 203 prior forecasts like today's is large enough for its results to be taken seriously.

The population of forecasts this issue is drawn from

The average of current MM population (2581) forecasts and the average of its best 20 are in Figure 2, along with the current forecast for the market index ETF, SPY.

Figure 2

Source: blockdesk.com

Some additional weekly interval forecasts

For historical perspective, Figure 3 provides once-a week extracts of the current subject's daily prior forecasts to form a 2-year weekly history of forecasts.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

Conclusion

Some points in time offer little help on many stocks and ETFs for investors concerned with building capital wealth by equity investment.

That may be the case here, now, for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). It is one of the more challenging promise stocks of high interest to Seeking Alpha readers and contributors. Its upside prospect is only slightly larger than its drawdown experiences following prior forecasts like today's. Its Win Odds of 53 make the profit potential for a buy today a near coin-flip.

The Figure 3 picture of the past two years makes clear to anyone ignorant of the company's situation that a stabilization of market evaluations has been under attempt for over a year. Investors in XOM for the $3.00 (3.6% yield) dividend would likely be reassured by a sign that big-$ funds might no longer fear the dividend being cut (even though not earned or covered by operating cash flow).

Having had the investment research responsibility on Oil stocks for Citi for a number of years I have some background on what is involved. But what matters here is not what I think, but what the big-dough fund managers are now betting is likely to happen in coming months.

There could be a recovery in that offing, but not much of one when a 6+% upside price gain prospect for XOM is compared with the forecast population average of twice that. The backdrop of an overall recovery (Win odds) of those stocks and ETFs to a profitable investment holding state in 5 out of 8 cases outdoes the XOM prospect by a meaningful amount. One that is extended in favor of the best 20 stocks among that population as the good odds increase to 9 wins out of 11.

Still, the XOM situation could be worse, since its T-Rex era has now been put to rest by favorable political intervention. The oft-criticized too-high price paid to gain contemporary (horizontal) extraction technology through the XTO acquisition can now be accepted as someone else's decision. Perhaps, now years later, the technology's economics can be better incorporated into the company's long-term development plans where it can gain market recognition in share prices.

But that improvement potential does not yet have any historical basis. When looking at near-term stock price changes following prior market-pro forecasts (RIs) like those of today, those of XOM are still at a comparative disadvantage. Annual rates of price change achieved by prior instances of the forecast population's current outlooks average CAGRs of +17%, its best 20 stocks average +109%, the market index +10%, and XOM +4%. So this is not yet apparently a favorable time to expand XOM holdings.

Meanwhile, there are at least 20 other good prospects (Figure 2) to put extracted capital to work.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.