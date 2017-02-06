Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (2/3/17)

The economy is strong enough to take three rate hikes.

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, February 3.



"Love him or hate him, if you believe that business people know how to create jobs, then having them sit down with the president and give him ideas will help the cause," said Cramer. Investors are watching the final week of big earnings and Cramer discussed his game plan.

Monday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) will report earnings on Monday.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) lost its Disney doll business and its earnings were hurt. Hasbro got it and hence their numbers are expected to be good.

National Oilwell Varco is an acquisition candidate General Electric-Baker Hughes. Cramer thinks their stocks should be bought on weakness after earnings.

Tuesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) report on Tuesday.

While auto sales may have peaked, General Motors is still making a lot of money and one can buy the stock for a good trade.

If Disney fails to meet analyst expectations, its theme parks and movie schedule are enough to make the stock worth owning.

Wednesday

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) will report earnings.

If Allergan does not release news about blockbuster products in pipeline, its stock could slip further.

When Time Warner reports, investors will be watching for comments on AT&T (NYSE:T) deal going through. "We have a process in the country where the antitrust division of the Justice Department decides these things and I can't think of an economic reason in the world why they'd block this one," said Cramer.

Thursday

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will report earnings.

Coca-Cola has always been a low risk reward stock. Both Cummins and Nvidia are Cramer favorites. CVS Health has been struggling. Cramer believes CEO Larry Merl will turn things around.

Twitter is one of the most watched stocks by investors as they want to know when the social media company will improve. It is also one of the favorite ways for President Trump to communicate. Cramer hopes the current quarter will show improvement.

Friday

It's Cramer's birthday on Friday.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

The stock of Amazon fell 4% after earnings as the company beat earnings but missed other metrics that the analyst expected. Cramer said that strong dollar and company's warehouse building led to some of the disappointments in earnings. The company is also getting a big push in India.

Amazon has never been an earnings story and has always been about growth. The real question to ask is if the company is growing and is their spending justified for future growth. However, till the company reports next, chartists and analysts will talk about the stock's double top formation and give a sell call.

Historically, it has always paid-off to buy Amazon on dips and Cramer thinks it will pay off this time as well. The only question is how long will the dip last.

CEO interview - Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox reported strong earnings with 8% volume growth. Cramer interviewed CEO Benno Dorer to know more about the quarter.

Dorer stated that the industry has been starving innovation and Clorox is stepping up their game in innovation which can be seen from the strength in the last quarter. They are investing in brands and platforms that will generate returns in the future.

The company has been a leader in disinfecting wipes. Their social media presence and digital advertising are yielding good results that are helping them connect with the consumer and maintain the leadership.

One other category that will be strong for years to come is health and wellness. Clorox's recent acquisition of Renew Life gives them a strong footprint in the category. Renew Life has been a great performer and Dorer expects good things from the acquisition.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

The stock of Autodesk is up 70% in the last 12 months and it doesn't get the attention it deserves. Investors always watch Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) for Photoshop and design software but Autodesk is a king of CAD software.

They create software for designers that are used in architecture, engineering, entertainment etc. Their flagship computer-aided design app - CAD is a big name for designers.

The company is moving from licensing models to subscription models which makes them profitable. The company converted 62% of its customers to a subscription and Cramer thinks there is still more room to run.

Cramer suggested buying the stock on weakness.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Automated Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP): People are worried that there won't be three rate hikes. Cramer thinks the economy is strong enough to take the hikes. It's a buy.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR): Cramer wants to step back on Oclaro and buy Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) due to the dividend and better risk-reward.

Ralph-Lauren (NYSE:RL): It's a dicey stock. Stay away.

