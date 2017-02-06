Fibrogen Still A Core Buy After Data Release

Pamrevlumab data in pancreatic cancer continues to show encouraging signs, including positive trends in overall survival in the high dose group.

Shares are up only around 15% since I first brought the company to readers' attention.

Fibrogen (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares are up only around 15% since I called shares a strong buy based on upcoming catalysts.

FGEN data by YCharts

In my initial writeup I mentioned the company's two deep-pocketed partners, AstraZeneca and Astellas, who are funding pivotal trials to bring to market potential gamechanger drug candidate roxadustat, which possesses several key advantages over conventional anemia injection treatments.

Additionally, I commented on highly intriguing data in pancreatic cancer for drug candidate FG-3019, with early results comparing favorably to standard of care. Also, the drug candidate has potential applications in IPF and DMD.

Since our initial look at the company, the thesis continues to play out and it appears that the investment case is strengthened, as drug candidates continue to be de-risked due to promising results.

First and arguably more important, roxadustat aced both phase 3 trials in anemia in China. In the first trial, treatment with roxadustat resulted in statistically significant (p<.00001) hemoglobin levels compared to placebo- 84.2% of patients achieved hemoglobin response as compared to 0% of patients on placebo.

In the second trial (dialysis study), 304 patients who were previously on epoetin alfa were randomized and treated with roxadustat or epoetin alfa. Roxadustat met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority, and to top it off resulted in a higher mean hemoglobin increase than EPO (0.75 g/dL versus .46 g/dL with p=0.037).

The 52 week safety data can be expected in June, with the full data set available later on. Fibrogen CEO Tom Neff had the following to state about the data:

"We are very encouraged by the topline results of these two pivotal Phase 3 studies for roxadustat, which bring us closer to the first oral anemia therapy that does not require injectable administration or IV iron supplementation. In addition, use of roxadustat is free of the burden of cold-chain storage and maintaining sterility, and costly distribution infrastructure. Data from these two studies will be used to complete our new drug application submission in China later this year."

The China opportunity is conservatively estimated to be near $400 million in revenue annually, while the drug's greatest potential is in the United States and Europe with $1.5 billion or more in attainable revenues (again conservative). Data from the Europe and United States clinical trials should be forthcoming in 2018, which is definitely the bigger catalyst.

Figure 2: Roxadustat global partnerships (source: company presentation)

In other news, on February 3rd the company announced FG-3019 data being published in the Journal of Clinical Cancer Trials. Ascending doses of the drug candidate, dubbed pamrevlumab, were evaluated in combination with gemcitabine and erlotinib in 75 patients with previously untreated stage III or stage IV pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Patients who received a high dose had mean overall survival of 9 months versus 4.4 months and one year overall survival rate of 34.2% versus 10.8 months. As this latter data came from a post-hoc analysis, it should be seen as promising but taken with a dash of skepticism until proven in a pivotal trial.

With $356.8 million in cash per third quarter results and expected losses between $22 and $30 million or more per quarter (not including milestone payments from partnerships or potential monetization of other pipeline assets), the company comfortably has two years or more of cash to see roxadustat to approval and push forward with the rest of the pipeline.

Going forward, there are several material catalysts that could propel shares higher in 2017. IPF data for FG-3019 is due mid year.

Figure 3: Treatment resulted in reveral of lung fibrosis and improved lung function (source: company presentation)

While roxadustat has been de-risked to a degree due to the positive China data, investors and potential shareholders should remember that longer term safety data is incredibly vital, and any hiccups here could result in quite a bit of downside.

Also, competition will be a determining factor, with roxadustat to compete with existing ESAs and other similar agents, such as vadadustat, which was the subject of a deal of up to $1 billion with Otsuka in December.

As explained in my last article, the patent situation is still unclear as well and represents a material risk- I disliked Fibrogen management's reponse of being quick to dismiss it when they assure investors that they have a large amount of IP in place, stating that investors will just have to wait as the company defends itself.

The risk of disappointing data also applies to FG-3019 in pancreatic cancer and IPF.

If Roxadustat is approved and sales hit $1 billion in four years or so (see economics of associated partnerships in figure 2), investors will be sitting pretty. Of course, all of that comes with the usual caveats in biotech, including regulatory risk.

I still view shares of the company as slightly undervalued based on the potential of roxadustat alone, with FG-3019 in pancreatic cancer and IPF (and not forgetting DMD) as potential drivers that are not factored into the current stock price.

While some of the companies I've written on lately have been for the near to medium term, it is my belief that Fibrogen is a long term core buy in biotech.

As always, investors should limit downside risk by sticking to position sizes they are comfortable with.

Author's Note: My goal as an investment writer is to identify undervalued stocks for my readers with favorable risk/reward profiles and catalysts that could propel shares higher. I categorize ideas into near-term, medium-term (months to a year), and long term (multi-year), based on when I expect outperformance to potentially occur. If that interests you, consider clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the article next to my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.