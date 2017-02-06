Xinyuan Real Estate: Don't Forget About This Hidden Gem

There are three things that will help propel XIN's stock price higher in 2017 and beyond.

It has been a while since I last wrote about Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) so I wanted to let the Seeking Alpha community know that I still view this company as a "hidden gem" that should be considered a great long-term investment. This company was in the news a lot throughout 2016, mostly due to the high turnover within its management ranks (see this article for more on the topic), but more recently, there has not been much reported about Xinyuan.

Rest assured, there is still a lot to like about Xinyuan's long-term business prospects, so investors should treat this pullback --the stock is down from the high-$6/share level --as an opportunity to accumulate shares. However, investors should not expect for XIN shares to shoot through $7/share over the next twelve months.

The Pullback Created A Buying Opportunity, But There Is A Kicker

Xinyuan's stock price is down from its 52-week high of $7.06 that was hit in early September 2016, and XIN shares have settled around the mid-$5 range over the last three months.

XIN shares are currently attractively valued based on several different metrics but, most notably, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio [ttm] below 5, which is unbelievably cheap. Additionally, XIN shares are attractively valued based on price-to-sales and price-to-book value ratios when compared to the company's US peer group.

An important point to make here, the kicker, is that XIN shares have had a cheap valuation for as long as I can remember, so investors should not expect for this company to all of the sudden trade at a more reasonable valuation in 2017.

In my opinion, poor market sentiment is causing XIN shares to trade below the company's "true" value so it is going to take time for a Xinyuan investment to play out. However, there are several factors that will give Xinyuan the opportunity to both grow its earnings and greatly improve the way that this company is viewed by the market, i.e. improve sentiment.

Three Things That Will Help Propel XIN Shares Higher

1) Paying Less For Debt - As described in "XIN: The Impact Of The New Debt, By The Numbers", this company is going to be saving millions of dollars over the next few years by simply refinancing its debt at lower rates. Two recent examples are:

The company refinanced ~US$300m of debt at a new rate of 8.125% (down from 13%). Without factoring in all of the other moving pieces, Xinyuan would save ~US$14m annually in interest expense from this transaction alone.

The company announced that it received approval to issue ~US$600m of non-public bonds on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and Xinyuan has already issued its first tranche (~US$225m) at a coupon rate of 7.5%.

The 7.5% interest rate may not sound that impressive, but it is because this company has a large amount of debt at interest rates above 9%/10%.

During the Q3 2016 conference call, management already disclosed that Xinyuan's Q4 2016 results would be negatively impacted by a ~US$12m charge for redeeming senior notes, but I consider this short-term pain for long-term gain. Looking out two-to-three years, Xinyuan will be able to materially impact earnings by continuing to refinance its high interest debt.

2) Returning Capital To Shareholders - Xinyuan has a dividend yield of ~7% but, more importantly, the company has room to grow the dividend in 2017 and beyond.

In addition, management repurchased ~5m [ADS's] shares for a cost of ~US$21m through the first three quarters of 2016 and there is still more money left in the company's buyback program. Management should be buying back shares hand-over-fist given the company's current valuation, so I expect for management to announce later this month that additional shares were repurchased during the most recent quarter.

3) Investing In U.S. Properties - The benefits that Xinyuan will experience from investing in U.S. properties are two-fold, in my opinion: (1) the projects will greatly impact the company's operating results and (2) the projects are giving the company more exposure in the states.

Management projected for the company to book ~US$150m in revenue for the Oosten project in Q4 2016, and this is after booking only US$35m [on nine apartment units] in Q3 2016. To put the Q4 number into context, Xinyuan only reported US$444m in total revenue for Q3 2016 so this one project is going to have a big impact on the upcoming quarter's top-line number.

The US investor base is not yet sold on Xinyuan, as shown by the cheap valuation and the fact that no "real" analysts are following the company, but additional exposure in the US markets will improve this over time. A recent example, which Mr. Elliot R. Morss shared to the SA community in one of his latest articles, is that an Oosten apartment is renting for over $18k a month, which makes it the most expensive rental in the area. This information tells me three things about Xinyuan, first, the management team knows what they are doing when they choose locations in the U.S., secondly, the company builds quality properties, and lastly, and most importantly, Xinyuan is creating a name for itself in the US. These factors alone, in my opinion, will positively impact investor sentiment in a major way.

Looking forward, investors should be encouraged by the fact that Xinyuan purchased additional New York properties in 2016 and I would not be surprised if this trend continued in the years ahead.

Bottom Line

This is a high risk-high reward stock but I believe that the real risk is to the upside. Xinyuan has great long-term business prospects in place so over time, if the company continues to report impressive operating results, the US investor base will eventually recognize the fact that this company has the potential to create a tremendous amount of shareholder value.

Investors should not rush out to purchase XIN shares, especially until the proper due diligence has been completed, but I do recommend for long-term investors to add Xinyuan to their watch lists. Please consider hitting the "Follow" button above if you found this article to be informative would like to hear more about Xinyuan, or any other company that I follow.

Review this August 2016 Investor Presentation for more information on this Chinese real estate company.

