Hexagon's (HXGBF) CEO Ola Rollen on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ola Rollen

Thank you, Ola. Our operator's name is Ola today as well, so no confusion. Welcome to this Q4 year-end report. And I'd suggest that we start on slide 4 which is an overview of the fourth quarter.

Organic growth of 2% and recorded growth of 4% in the quarter. The growth was driven by strong demand in China across all divisions within Hexagon. We recorded 12% organic growth in China for the quarter. Growth was hampered by weak oil and gas sector. Currency impact of minus 1% and acquisitions added 3% in the quarter. Gross margin amounted to 60% in the quarter and the EBIT margin 25%. We saw profit improvement regarding margins from all businesses apart from the PP&M division that was suffering from the continued weak oil and gas sectors.

Slide 5, seasonality. We can clearly see the pattern being repeated in 2016 with a very strong fourth quarter compared to the previous three quarters in the year. Slide 6, the profit and loss statement. Net sales amounted to €849.5 million and that is 4% a quarter than 2% organic growth over the corresponding period last year. Operating margin 24.6% which is 0.4% above previous year and net earnings amounted to €164.1 million which is 6% above the corresponding quarter last year.

If we move to slide 7 then we have the full year numbers and we can see that we reached €3.15 billion which is short of the target and we saw a slowdown in the second half that we reported on in December. We also see that the EBIT margin is 23.4% for the full year and net earnings amount to €579 million which is 15% better than 2015.

If we move to cash flow, slide 8, the cash conversion in the quarter was 105% and 86% for the full year. Our target cash conversion is 80% to 90%. And there is really not much to comment on in this cash flow statement. Maybe I want to highlight tangible assets where we sold a property in Huntsville, Alabama in Q4 2015. We did not have that same in corresponding sale in Q4 2016 why the net number is higher.

Working capital to sales slide 9, we are significantly below 20% and we are still moving towards the target of 16%. Having said that, in the quarter when the PP&M business had an adverse development on its top line that will work against its targets. Important to remember when you sell subscriptions.

Market development, moving to slide 11. Western Europe and North America is now growing their respective shares of total sales. 1% increase over the same quarter last year. South America has stabilized at 3% couple of quarters or may be years ago South America represented 5% of sales and this shows the deep recession we the primarily in Brazil, EMEA, excluding Western Europe have contracted 1% and it is primarily attributed to the very weak growth we have in Middle East and Russia in the quarter. China, well it is rounding if we should get this table to 100% we could almost say it is 16% of sales in this quarter but an improvement and Asia Pac 12% versus 13% corresponding period last year.

Slide 12 gives you the same message, another overview. China is the region that is growing fastest in the quarter followed by Western Europe and North America and then we have contracting regions, South America, Asia excluding China, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa and we include Russia in Eastern Europe in this case.

Slide 13 is for you to start after this call you can see what has changed for the various segments per region. Slide 14, EMEA, Western Europe recorded 5% organic growth. We saw strong growth in the UK which is unharmed by the Brexit worries. Italy and France are recovering and the Nordics continued to grow strongly for us.

Shipbuilding, positioning services, public safety related businesses recorded solid growth in Western Europe. In the Middle East we saw negative organic growth due to the weak oil related economy and the funny thing is actually the oil industry is still investing in the Middle East, but it is all are the factors of the economy that are suffering. Russia declined after several sequential quarters of good growth in the quarter.

If we then move to Americas, slide 15, North America reported 1% organic growth, strong growth in manufacturing related businesses and private construction. Weak public infrastructure market and a decline in oil and gas sector in the U.S. hampered the overall growth from United States. So Canada and Mexico were actually reporting strong growth, but United States reported 1% organic growth.

South America improved from previous quarters, but is still in territory all of the countries but for Brazil growing at a quite rapid rate for us 16% organic growth excluding Brazil, but Brazil was of course negative and is the largest market for us in the region.

Slide 16, Asia market trends. China as previously stated 12% organic growth, strong demand across all industries. We saw solid growth in Australia driven by infrastructure and construction and a slight comeback for the mining sector. South Korea, negative growth. So you could say what's going well in China is making Korea faster [ph] at the moment.

Reporting segments, if we turn to slide 18, industrial enterprise solutions grew by 1% organic growth. MI manufacturing intelligence reported 5% organic growth, strong demand in automotive, electronics and continued good demand from aerospace. China, North America, Japan and South Korea were all strong positives for MI.

PP&M minus 8% organic growth and this is of course connected to the reduced activity that we've seen for a while now in the overall oil and gas market. But we have strong performance in China driven by customer wins in the quarter. Sales amounted to €429 million, EBIT €110 million and this is where we see a pressure on the operating margin stemming from the mix where in spite of being strong performance in MI with strengthening margins of course the PP&M decline hits the over margin for the segment.

Slide 19, Geospatial Enterprise Solutions, organic growth of 2%. Geosystems reported 1% organic growth. We saw strong growth in China and Australia for the first time in a long time. It is the increased demand in infrastructure and construction related businesses. We saw weak public construction in North America. So North America and specifically United States was weak for us. S&I 2% organic growth.

We see lots of demand for public safety and Smart City Solutions in most regions right now, but we had poor order conversion in the United States in the fourth quarter. But the backlog is good which speaks in favor of an improved organic growth, but we need to resolve by conversion. Positioning was 12% organic growth and this was driven by strong development in the GNSS business in agriculture and [indiscernible]. Sales, €420 million EBIT margin improved from 22.5% to 24% and all businesses improved their margins in Geospatial.

Slide 20, gross margin is now at 60%. If we move to slide 21, EBIT margin reported 24.6% in the quarter rolling 12-month were at 23% and our new target is 27% or 28% respectively in 2021.

Orders and product releases. If we go to slide 23, this is really exciting and we launched the Leica BLK360 in the quarter in a joint launch with Autodesk. This is the world's more or less imaging laser scanner shooting full color panoramic 360 images and then you overlay those images on a high-accuracy point cloud to get the 3-D image of whatever you want to do.

So this thing rotates and captures a room or an environment 360 degrees in minutes. It has got only one button and you run it off your tablet, computer, your iPad or whatever and it is very easy to use. So we believe that we will have great attraction when it's launched. Sales begin in March, so we see little impact in our Q1 numbers from the Leica BLK360. But as of Q2 and onwards both Autodesk and Hexagon will push sales for this product.

Slide 24, we've got several orders for our rail solutions in Europe in the quarter. Slide 25, we've got an order for laser scanners and robotic total station from the 42nd Engineer Regiment here in the UK and it is for terrain analysis exploitation of raw data that they collect to visualize scenes and theater.

Slide 26, building and maintain roads in South America. We've got several orders to rebuild roads in Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil and onwards. Slide 27, the mining industry has been in recession for a long term now, but we do see a lot of activity and interest in our productivity enhancing solutions. So we got respectable orders from across the world in our mining division in the quarter, good growth.

Slide 28, we've talked about the continued growth in China, but as you can see it is a broad-based growth. CPECC is a design company buying software SmartPlant solutions for refining and chemical projects. FAW-Volkswagen is the joint venture in China and they continue to invest the CRRC Corporation is the rail transit equipment company that use our GPS or GNSS receivers. And then we see Guangxi Road and Bridge Group that used our PaverSmart 3-D machine control system for road projects. So you can't pinpoint one segment. It is actually across the board.

Slide 29, we go more wins in the quarter for our Smart City solutions which is the partnership with Huawei and this time it is coming from South America and Indonesia. Slide 30, we also got an order from the U.S. Naval Observatory and they are responsible for something called DoDIN Defense Information Network and what we do here is we install Anti-Jam Technologies. We call it GAJT and this is to protect the GPS signals from the enema basically.

Slide 31, we are installing 360 SIMS which is a fully automated in-line quality control system in manufacturing processes in BMW, their joint venture in China. We also received orders from BMW in Mexico in the quarter.

Slide 32, Fennovoima is an energy phenyl boy he is and the coalition that is building a nuclear power plant in Finland and they have purchased our software solutions to design and build this new plant, power plant.

Subsequent events. If we talk a bit about the acquisition of MSC and I would like you to look at slide 34 please. This is our vision for the smart connected factory which started in 2001 by investing in Metrology Technologies. In 2014 we invested in CAM computer-aided manufacturing and since then we worked on what we call Autocorrect to use metrology data to steer production lines via CAM software and enhance quality and productivity in production.

With our acquisition of MSC we now take one step further, this vision one step further. It is a game-changer for Hexagon where we will now connect CAM data and metrology data real live data into the imaginary world of CAE and CAD so that you have live results when you do design alteration and we believe that this is going to be a huge productivity improvement for all sorts of industries ranging from mobile phone manufacturers to aerospace manufacturers.

Beyond that, we also see that MSC has the capability to connect to our SmartPlant CAD software in the fluids world and then we could do simulation, design simulations in our SmartPlant product using parts of the MSC offering, very exciting indeed.

Slide 35, MSC is a leading provider of CAE Computer-Aided Engineering software used for simulation. It is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, got 1200 employees in 20 countries and primarily serving automotive, aerospace and electronics. We are paying €834 million on a cash and debt free basis pro forma because MSC is in turn acquiring a company in Japan.

So including the Japanese acquisition, the pro forma sales last year amounted to €230 million U.S. dollars above growth average profitability with 70% recurring revenue and fully financed our net debt to EBITDA target will not be exceeded we are guesstimating that we will be trading pro forma at 2.1, 2.3 net debt to EBITDA. We've got plenty of ammunition left in our balance sheet for more accretive acquisitions. Closing is expected in April.

And then if we look at slide 36, this is what you have to consider in your Excel sheets going forward. Impairment of overlapping technologies is approximately €10 million. This is not cash, but it is going to impact the profit in Q1 and we are going to record it or report it as NRI.

Deferred revenue, this is a bit more complicated. When you buy a subscription based business on a cash and debt free basis in theory you lose the cash that you have reserved as a balance to the deferred revenue in your balance sheet. And when you now lose the cash you have to reduce the deferred revenue accordingly.

And we believe this impact is €20 million to €30 million in 2017. That will have an accounting impact on profit, but it will also have an adverse impact on the cash flow which we learned about when we acquired Intergraph. It takes, if you run subscription businesses it takes up to 12 months to restore your deferred revenue. So this is just a help stop that you need to account for this impact going forward. We were also quite proud that the cash transaction cost is €2 million which is 0.2% of the purchase price, so we're highly efficient when we are acquiring companies.

If you look at the cost savings program and we go to slide 38, this is the slide we introduced at the Capital Markets Day in December. We talked about continuous investment in R&D and higher sales and marketing costs due to our move towards a more solution centric transaction model. We do know that we have slightly too high administrative costs. I would say world-class is 6% and we are running at 9%. There is room for improving our administration costs group-wide.

This program is focusing on exactly that. So if we turn to slide 39, the focus is to reduce the administration costs in line with the plan that we launched in December where the ultimate target is to reach 27% to 28% EBIT margin and this is one vital piece to continue to improve the EBIT margin for Hexagon. The program will affect approximately 280 [ph] employees and is expected to drive cash cost savings on €24 million in 2017, but on a 12-month rolling basis €43 million. The total cost of the program and the cash impact is €34 million. We would book the cost in Q1, but the cash flow will of course be impacted in the quarters to follow.

Slide 40, we've tried to summarize the impact in Q1 and onwards from the MSC consolidation and the cost savings program. The MSC consolidation would then be transaction costs and overlapping technologies in Q1 of minus €12 million. The cost savings program would be booked and it will be minus €34 million. So the total financial impact in Q1 is minus €46 million.

If we then look at the quarters going forward, you have the haircut on MSC that we need to take from closing up till the fourth quarter of 2017. So, Q2, Q3, Q4, will have a total haircut impact of minus €25 million. The cost savings program will start to generate savings as from Q2 and we expect that to be €24 million in the three quarters to come, but then €43 million for the full year of 2018. If we then look at 2018, we will not have any impact from MSC because the haircut is really about restoring the cash deferred revenue balance in the acquired entity.

The cost savings program will of course have a full impact next year and what we do not have in this table is of course the MSC EBIT itself, what the company itself generates. So it will be a highly accretive program, both the cost program and the acquisition of MSC.

Dividend, if we turn to slide 42, the Board of Directors proposed a dividend of €0.48 and this is an increase of 12% reflecting the very strong cash flow and the belief that the business is doing fine and we’ll do fine going forward. And the dividend can be paid in Euro to shareholders that wish to receive it in Euro, other shareholders will receive the dividend payment in Swedish Krona.

So, in summary, if we summarize this quarter, an eventful quarter, growth driven by strong demand in China, the profitable business units and solid demand in manufacturing intelligence, was hampered by reduced activities in the overall oil and gas sector and we’re taking actions to enable future growth in that business.

Improved profitability in all businesses apart from PP&M. The Board of Directors propose is the dividend of €0.48 which is an increase of 12% and on the 2nd of February we signed an agreement to acquire MSC Software leading provider of stimulation software. And we have already launched the company-wide cost savings program to reduce administration costs in order to continue to improve the EBIT margin towards the target of 27%, 28% in 2021.

And with that I think we’re ready for the Q&A session. So operator, any questions we’re ready to try to answer them now.

Thank you, Sir. [Operator Instructions] We take the first question from Erik Golrang from Nordea. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Erik Golrang

Thank you. I have three questions. The first one on PP&M and the…

Operator

It appears, I apologize, but it appears that they moved away from the microphone. We take the next question from Daniel Schmidt from SEB. Please go ahead.

Daniel Schmidt

Yes, do you hear me a better?

Ola Rollen

Yes, how did you do that? Just kicking out Nordea.

Daniel Schmidt

Yes, exactly. I don’t think it was me. But anyway, could I ask you just and good morning Ola and everyone and could you say anything about sort of how we should view the cost savings program from a net perspective, it is actually that this is addressed to admin and its total effect of $43 million, but you are also reinvesting as I get it some of that into sales force and R&D, what is going to be the net effect do you think?

Ola Rollen

Well the net effect is really the plan that you have in the material, which slide was it, its slide 38. We do still believe that the OpEx will grow because we do need to invest in sales, marketing and R&D, but this reduction will to some extent finance this investment in sales force and continuous R&D. But short term one has to remember this plan is between February of 2017 where we’re sitting today and December 2021, so the investment in sales and R&D is of course a continuous process. Well, this is sort of the cut that will happen immediately.

Daniel Schmidt

Yes, so the net effect is going to be sort of front end loaded is that what you’re saying that you’ll see more of the savings and then some of that will come back into costs as we go along basically into R&D and sales force is that correct?

Ola Rollen

That is correct, I mean the pan is basically you will have an improved EBIT margin stemming from this program, some of which is forever like the savings we’re changing our organization in PP&M and that is a part of this; that is going to be lasting up till 2021. We add the savings in pure admin of course, so the time going to be eaten up by R&D and sales, but at the same time the growth margin should continue to improve to lift the overall EBIT margin.

Daniel Schmidt

Yes, alright and you don’t want to really sort of say how much sales force people you are going to hire or sort of in any sort of numbers give us, I see you call then the sort of graphs you are alluding to but you don’t have any more specifics?

Ola Rollen

No, because honestly I don’t know, I don’t know how many sales people we are going to hire between now and December 2021. I just…

Daniel Schmidt

I understand.

Ola Rollen

No, so for short term it’s definitely going to get the positive impact on OpEx and EBIT, longer term and plan to replace this with the higher gross margin and then even higher EBIT. So you could even regard it as an investment.

Daniel Schmidt

Got it. Thank you and then just a second question and you touched upon poor order conversion in the U.S when it comes to S&I could you just tell us what the book-to-bill was in Manufacturing Intelligence and S&I and how we should view this poor order conversion in the U.S. going forward and also when it comes to Manufacturing Intelligence what we should expect?

Ola Rollen

The book-to-bill was positive, but not that positive in Q4 and that now referring to S&I. It is not them from the fact that we have huge contracts and these contracts have gates and it is a bit of politics when we reach those gates or not. So we sit in a conference room with the customer and we go through all items, but you should deliver in that gate. And it could be really large sums of money where the customer finds a tiny detail and they manage to push the payment and i.e. the revenue recognition to be the side of New Year. And we have the bit of that in the fourth quarter, that’s all going to come back of course, but that is what we mean when we refer order conversion.

Daniel Schmidt

Yes, so if you've been having a sort of fairly steady growth in that business you had troubles a couple years ago and then if you look back at the past year, year and a half its been fairly steady at 5%, 6%, 7%, 8%, is that what we should expect going forward as well if you sort of, if you look into the future?

Ola Rollen

We definitely expect that there is no reason why this business shouldn’t be able to grow in line with the overall group target which is 5% organic growth.

Daniel Schmidt

Alright and when you look at the order intake leaving Q4, when it comes to metrology what do you see?

Ola Rollen

Well, I see good things happening.

Daniel Schmidt

And any sort of specific area that you want to highlight?

Ola Rollen

We see good demand and we see a lot of activity in the first half in the Electronics segment for metrology. I'm not allowed to call it metrology, it should be MI.

Daniel Schmidt

Sorry. All right, thank you so much. Thank you.

Ola Rollen

Thanks.

Erik Golrang

Okay, let's try again, can you hear me now?

Ola Rollen

We can hear you. Welcome back.

Erik Golrang

Thank you, first question then on Process, Power & Marine minus 8%, I think it's start of the year you expected paucity of reading there, you talked about oil and gas obviously, but could you give a little bit more color here on the development of PP&M during the course of the year, we've seen some investments in oil and gas come up recently that you've seen moved in the other direction?

Ola Rollen

Yes but it's a lag, so even if someone announces investments in the sector, you have to remember that it takes maybe nine to 12 months before you actually start working on the project. So it's not an instant process, but the fourth quarter was a disappointment for us as well in PP&M and we were significantly below the target and the forecast we had set for ourselves. And the primary deviation to our own forecast was we were expecting to land significant orders for EcoSys, the product EcoSys, but they slipped and they moved into Q1, Q2 of this year.

Erik Golrang

Are they still in tendering mode then or are they after the books completely?

Ola Rollen

No, no they are still live and kicking, but we need to get signature on the contract.

Erik Golrang

And what is the hold up?

Ola Rollen

Well, that I don’t know, there are several reasons, we're talking about three, four different orders and there are different reasons in the various contracts.

Erik Golrang

Okay, there are two more questions, the first one is on Geospatial, you've had a quite strong margin development for a number of years now, you just outlined that the key drivers for that margin improvement let's say compared to two years back and then the second question is on depreciation, amortization, I think there was a decline year-on-year, it's been coming up pretty consistently during the year, what is behind that reversal in Q4? Thank you.

Ola Rollen

Sorry, can you take the last question, what did you mean by that?

Erik Golrang

Well the depreciation, amortization and impairment I believe dropped year-on-year in Q4 it's being coming up in the previous quarters and now it was a lower level compared to Q4 2015.

Ola Rollen

Okay. Geospatial definitely improved mix, improved more software, but also we were presenting the new product BLK360 in the fourth quarter and that product has fantastic margin and we found new ways of manufacturing the next generation hardware products as well. So both hardware and software are improving the overall margin for Geospatial. And when we come to the depreciation and amortization, it's really the FX impact between the two, it's not that you should expect it to drop.

Erik Golrang

You were saying the underlying development is still up?

Ola Rollen

Correct.

Erik Golrang

Thank you.

Adam Wood

Hi good morning and thanks for taking the question. Maybe a couple from me, I just first of all on the cost cutting plan and the timing of that, was that something that you'd planned to do anyway or was the slight weakness on the organic growth a factor that led you to accelerate that?

And then maybe thinking about the organic growth you're expecting 5% growth mid-term in the market for 2017 is it 4%? Can you maybe help us with how confident you are that we can see that acceleration in 2017 and what the drivers are that would be needed to get as fast, what are the risks are around that?

And then maybe finally just one on MSC, could you go into a little bit more detail helping us understand how it gets you to where you need to be on the factory floor, is it that the changes that gets suggested by the metrology tools back into the CAM can now be simulated and how well do you think you're positioned against the Siemens and [indiscernible] of the world that would want to be more linked with the design and virtual factories? Thank you.

Ola Rollen

Wow, I think we need to dissect that a bit.

Adam Wood

It was one in multiple parts, sorry Ola.

Ola Rollen

Let's start with your first question again, if we take one at a time, what was your first question?

Adam Wood

It was around the cost cutting plan, was that already scheduled to be done or is the organic growth profile of the business, I mean they push you to do that more quickly?

Ola Rollen

Fair enough, no this was already planned. We bought 150 companies over the past 15 years and now we are looking at our back office infrastructure and we're merging functions such as finance, HR, logistics, payroll and so on. So this was planned, but it's fair to say that the PP&M restructuring which is roughly 150 people out of the 480 that of course links to the fact that PP&M is not growing. And then your second question?

Adam Wood

It was just around the organic growth of the business and kind of expectations, I think Street expectations are around 4% you're guiding to 5% mid-term growth and obviously with low that now, I mean should we be expecting an acceleration in 2017 and your confidence on that and the key drivers to get us there basically?

Ola Rollen

I think we're confident about reaching 5% as an average organic growth between December 2016 and December of 2021 which is what we've communicated because we do actually believe that for example the oil sector between those two dates, the oil sector is going to recover from where it is today. Regarding 2017 it's of course a question whether it will reach 5% or it is going to be 3% or 4%, but we do think the trend is going to be for an accelerated organic growth over the quarters of this coming year.

Adam Wood

Okay, thanks and then the final one just on MSC, I see clearly from this chart where you see that asset fitting in, could you maybe just help us understand a little bit, is it the changes that get proposed by the metrology system back into the CAM so this can help to simulate and how do you see MSC's competitive position against the offerings for example Datson [ph] Siemens in the space?

Ola Rollen

No, no, you are absolutely right. I mean, if you look at that picture, the first time you get let's say a real live check on your designs and products is when metrology starts reporting back into your information system what is actually going on with the product launch or continuous production on your shop floor, that is what metrology does.

So it's the single source of truth, if you so wish and what we do is we simply take the systems before that system one by one and connect them with that data. So we started with the CAM and we can now correct robots, MC machines, stamping tools and so on through this link and now we want to take it one step further and also give the CAE industry or the CAE engineers feedback from the real world about their design assumptions. So that is how it is going to work.

Stacy Pollard

Hi, thank you, some quick followup questions maybe just on the EBIT for MSC, can you give us an idea around this, you did say it would be accretive overall, but is this a group margin above or maybe a range that you might be able to give us? Secondly, can you explain the increase in DSOs or higher accounts receivables? I know you mentioned FX on some other areas maybe how much of an influence was that and then just out of curiosity how many SIMS 360 clients do you have now?

Ola Rollen

Wait, I need to write down, DSO, SIMS 360 and MSC margins that's the three right?

Stacy Pollard

It is, I should have asked it shorter.

Ola Rollen

No, MSC margin, I mean I think the analysts have tried to have guesstimated the margin to be between 25% and 30% and I see no reason why you should change that. So we say it's above, we say it's above group margins. A well run software company should be between 25 and 30 or even higher, so that's MSC.

DSO with two things suspects and then it's a lot of orders being shipped very, very late in the quarter and it's an alarming trend where we see more and more of our deliveries or sales being pushed to the two last weeks of the quarter. This business is not for faint hearted because I think in certain divisions, we have up to 60% of our sales in the quarter in the two last weeks of the quarter. So that's why DSO was slightly higher this year compared to Q4 of last year. This trend is continuing. SIMS 360, I think that we have eight customers right now, but I will check that for you and we might come back.

Stacy Pollard

So your trends on SIMS 360, you are pleased with that development or do you think it's a little slower than you might have expected?

Ola Rollen

It is a little slower than I was hoping for.

Stacy Pollard

Okay, fair enough, thanks.

Wasi Rizvi

Hi good morning and a couple from me, just on PP&M you talked about the impact of EcoSys on growth, could you give us some guidance on what the rest of the business has done because I guess in the Q3 organic growth number, we didn’t have a consistent and that was the minus trend, so do you I mean I don’t know whether you'd have it or not, but what would the number be on a comparable basis minus 10 in Q3, what does that look like in Q4, we did have that number maybe some qualitative comments on what you're seeing there?

Ola Rollen

I think it was minus 8 because I think we expected EcoSys to grow significantly in Q4 2016 over Q4 2015 and the lion's share of the growth would stem from the fact that EcoSys accelerated its growth. So I think the rest of the business since EcoSys roughly ended up at the same level as last year, I would say it's a fair assumption as PP&M, the smartphones and the other businesses were doing what we report for the division i.e. minus 8.

Wasi Rizvi

Okay and then maybe some qualitative comments on what are you seeing or hearing from customers because I guess some of the engineering firms earlier part the cycle of the pick-up in spending and what are you hearing from them?

Ola Rollen

I think we are hearing a lot of complaints, but I think that this might be the bottom, it is difficult to know when you are at the bottom, but they backlog, so I mean they're still eating into their backlog, but they are discussing new projects which they did not do this time last year.

Wasi Rizvi

Okay and could I ask one follow up on MSC, I'd just be interested to hear what the growth in that business will look like in recent years and then how you expect that to look and how it is going to shape in the near to medium term?

Ola Rollen

It has been single digit organic growth in the past few years, what is happening within the MSC is that you have dying product lines that have negative growth and then you have a new product that is growing very rapidly and that is the one we were looking at for the future. So you have this adjustment from the old to the new within the business. And then of course with our distribution we hope that we can improve that slightly, but I would say it’s fair to hope for same organic growth as for the rest of the group around 5%.

Wasi Rizvi

Okay, thank you.

Ola Rollen

Thanks.

Mikael Laseen

Yes, hi thanks good morning. I had a question about PP&M and do you think and expected that segment to grow in 2017 given what you hear from the customers and the pipeline?

Ola Rollen

It’s very hard to say. I think that first half is going to be very difficult to grow over the same period last year. The second half may be we're starting to see single digital growth.

Mikael Laseen

Okay and what do you hear from the different end markets the oil and gas, power and [indiscernible] side?

Ola Rollen

It’s still depressed. It is two things driving that market of course it is the oil price which gives the theoretical payback on new projects and developments, but then as the consumption itself and we must never forget that the world is moving away from its oil dependent and it's becoming less than less oil dependent. So, the sheer consumption of oil, the growth is not a dramatic as it was may be some years ago.

It’s going to come back, but it’s very difficult to say when the market is in balance again and when we see - I mean the oil prices just we are not directly impacted by the oil price, but indirectly because it's the payback on new projects and what we need to see is the launch of new projects and then we can expect PP&M to turnaround.

Mikael Laseen

Okay, can you say something about the Smart City solutions pipeline how that looks and in China may be?

Ola Rollen

It looks good and not just in China, in this cool, we announced several orders from Indonesia and South America and our Smart City solution is built on a collaboration with Huawei, so the pipeline is good.

Mikael Laseen

Okay, thanks.

Ola Rollen

Thanks.

Alexander Virgo

Thanks very much. Good morning. Just a quick couple of follow ups I suppose please. One, just wondering on your comments on U.S. Public infrastructure weakness and how much of that do you think was related to election perhaps or budgetary and into the end of the year budgetary issues and whether or not that can come back in 2017? And the second question just on GES, your comment that margins were helped by new products and yet your organic growth is obviously a bit slow, so I’m just wondering if you can reconcile that for us in terms of the moving parts? Thank you.

Ola Rollen

They’re actually linked. If we generalize let's say U.S. Public Infrastructure and we include safety and security systems from FI we saw slow growth from the U.S. for GES, but we saw strong growth from new products in other areas of the world. And regarding the U.S. Public Infrastructure, I guess you have to call Donald. I don’t have an answer.

Alexander Virgo

Okay, fair enough. Thank you.

Ola Rollen

Thanks.

Guillermo Peigneux

Hi, good morning. This is Guillermo Peigneux from UBS. Actually one question regarding MCS and to your previous comment that’s some products are in decline and some good products actually increasing a lot, is that actually now blended in the margins or impact in the margins of MCS, when do you think or when do you see the margins that you just talked about?

Ola Rollen

Yes, our hope and our belief is obviously that we caused a bottom, so the new product should have a greater positive impact going forward than the negative or adverse impact that the declining products have had.

Guillermo Peigneux

Yes, okay, thank you. And then can I to those products those are [indiscernible] and the one that is growing is Hepix [ph]?

Ola Rollen

Correct.

Guillermo Peigneux

Then second, would you consolidate within the industry now, in simulation I mean?

Ola Rollen

No we will not do anything more in this sector.

Guillermo Peigneux

Okay, thank you and last question from my side, PP&M could you comment anything regarding quarter activity, Q3, or Q4, Q4 and Q3 or book to bill or anything that can help us understand what the kind of where we are in this cycle maybe from an order intake perspective?

Ola Rollen

It does not work like that. It's very, very slow pros of this. First of all you much remember that 70 plus percent of the business is already booked under long-term contracts. So the only thing that is impacted quarter-on-quarter is perpetual licenses i.e. project sales to large installations so on, very lumpy business and that is services and that could be impacted by a slowdown.

Longer term of course if the EPCs and our other customers are laying off engineers and shutting down licenses then over a longer period of time even our subscription business will be impacted. But it is really the 30% that is not under subscription license that they are hit. And when they come back it is difficult to say, it could be a shipyard that decides to convert and we get a $10 million order in Q1 or something. I mean, you never know about the 30%.

Guillermo Peigneux

Okay, thank you very much.

Ola Rollen

Thank you.

Ola Rollen

All right. Then I think we conclude this call and thank you everyone for dialing and listening in and we will do this again next quarter. Thank you, bye.

