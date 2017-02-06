Why This Banking Stock Is Blowing The Others Away

Even as the stock continues to see highs not observed since 2008, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) still remains one of, if not the most attractive in its industry right now.

On a five-year basis, we see that Bank of America greatly outperforms competitors such as Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC):

Moreover, it is noteworthy that Bank of America continues to trade lower than most of its peers on a price-to-book basis:

Initially, I had my money on Wells Fargo as the banking stock that would be set to outperform all the others, as I believed that the bank's reputation in the retail banking industry and less exposure to volatility on the investment side would make for more sustainable long-term returns. I subsequently decided to sell in light of the news that the bank had been accused of opening fake client accounts to meet sales targets. Additionally, the overall return for the period I had held the stock (3 years) had come out at 7% annually - which for a financial services stock was somewhat disappointing compared to its peers.

Bank of America, on the other hand, is in a league of its own, having shown over 70% return in the past year. Aside from a relatively attractive valuation on a price-to-book basis, there are several reasons why I am optimistic on this stock and would consider adding it to my portfolio in the future:

Attractive Long-Term Debt to Net Income Ratio

When we compare the four aforementioned banks, we see that Bank of America trades at among the lowest ratios of Long-Term Debt/Net Income:

I find this ratio to be quite useful when it comes to comparing banking stocks, since this gives an indication as to how sustainable a bank's income is over the long-term (both interest and non-interest related). If a bank has become overly dependent on loans rather than deposits to finance its operations, this could be a sign that its long-term operations are not on solid ground.

Mobile Banking Platform

According to market research company Forrester, Bank of America has been ranked #1 in both Mobile Banking and Digital Sales Functionality for 2016. In particular, we see that both active mobile users and digital appointments grew significantly last year:

Source: Bank of America 4Q16 Financial Results

The strength of a bank's technological platform is significant in that it helps to contribute to the bottom line, e.g. it has been reported that several Australian banking firms have seen their cost-to-income ratios fall from 60% to below 40% as a result of cost savings and efficiencies gained as a result of internet and mobile banking technology.

Set to Benefit From Interest Rate Growth

Following a rise in interest rates for Q4 2016, Bank of America saw a 2% rise in revenues to $20 billion, aided by an increase in trading activity. For instance, fixed income trading had grown by 12% while equity trading had grown by 7%. Moreover, the bank has also been successful in lowering its operating expenses by almost $290 million. With these kinds of results, the bank is likely to continue thriving in a higher interest-rate environment.

However, other competitors such as Wells Fargo (WFC), which has been traditionally seen more negative exposure to higher interest rates due to its mortgage business taking a hit, could be less likely to gain an advantage in a higher interest rate environment.

To conclude, I see Bank of America as being in a very good position to thrive in the current macroeconomic environment, and I would still regard the stock as a buy at this price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.