Hartstreet Oil: Permian Basin Production Analysis Comparison Of Concho And Occidental In Southern Reeves County

It may be advantageous to focus on smaller pure players, as one or two huge wells could make these names a home run.

We recently published a production analysis of wells near the acreage recently acquired by Noble (NYSE:NBL) in Reeves County, Texas. Noble seemed highly motivated to increase its position, and was willing to pay almost $31,000/adjusted acre to get it. Clayton Williams (NASDAQ:CWEI) recently became a Delaware Basin pure play. This made for an easier sale. Our original analysis covered 212 wells. There were 17 operators that completed wells with at least two years of well life. Results were good, and are getting better. Well design continues to improve, and so do results. Oil prices may be heading higher, and with it the U.S. Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO). This provides added value to an already very good area. With much of US production growth coming from the Permian, southern Reeves operators will benefit.

Reeves and Pecos counties have as much upside in anywhere in the U.S. This area has a very thick payzone. A combination of many intervals, with some untested. Most areas already have at least one exceptional interval, a payzone that can be developed at today's oil price. Bigger operators are motivated to take the chance on testing intervals, and one huge well could boost valuations of all holding leasehold nearby.

To provide additional clarity, we have broken down the production results by operator.

Name Well Count CUM Gas (NYSEMKT:MCF) CUM Oil (NYSE:BBL) OXY USA WTP LP (NYSE:OXY) 72 7,548,237 5,708,539 COG OPERATING LLC (NYSE:CXO) 37 9,882,762 4,789,985 OXY USA INC. 19 1,813,180 1,625,167 THOMPSON, J. CLEO 14 4,792,593 2,331,952 PATRIOT RESOURCES, INC. 12 1,819,197 1,628,389 CENTENNIAL RESOURCE PROD (NASDAQ:CDEV) 11 2,607,557 1,009,181 ROSETTA RESOURCES OPER 8 2,237,934 795,618 PARSLEY ENERGY OPERATIONS (NYSE:PE) 7 925,050 475,207 PRIMEXX OPERATING CORPORATION 7 1,407,558 682,560 BRIGHAM RESOURCES OPERATING 6 1,643,668 887,248 WILLIAMS, CLAYTON ENERGY 6 1,107,492 795,378 JAGGED PEAK ENERGY LLC 4 708,073 716,827 Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) 3 247,327 217,298 DIAMONDBACK E&P LLC (NASDAQ:FANG) 2 131,310 87,188 ARRIS OPERATING COMPANY LLC 1 493,279 82,474 ELK RIVER RESOURCES, LLC 1 246,786 218,139 MDC TEXAS OPERATOR LLC 1 843,243 193,400 SAMSON EXPLORATION, LLC 1 194,673 156,401

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

Occidental's 91 wells are in the map below.

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

The blue dots signify OXY locations. The bigger the dot, the larger the cumulative oil production.

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

The graph above provides the cumulative oil production over the first 6 months and the number of wells. As with any grouping of wells, there are a wide range of results. Two wells produced less than 10,000 BO and three over 110,000 BO.

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

The above graph provides the number of wells by lateral length. Sixty of the ninety-one locations were less than 5,500 feet. This is one of the main reasons production results have lagged.

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

Oil production numbers vary significantly. One OXY well eclipsed 250,000 BO in under 24 months. Several wells produced less than 50,000 BO. The average was 111,690 BO, and 154,780 Mcf.

EUR: 111,692.73 111,692.73 Months: 23 23 Selling Price: $50/Bbl. Initial Capital Expense: $7,000,000 Lease Operating Cost (monthly): $48,562 Total NRI Total: $5,584,636.45 $4,188,477 Recovered: $5,584,636.45 $4,188,477 Total NRI Total: ($8,116,926.00) ($8,116,926.00) Recovered: ($8,116,926.00) ($8,116,926.00) Total NRI Total: ($2,532,289.55) ($3,928,449) Recovered: ($2,532,289.55) ($3,928,449)

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

Even after we add natural gas revenues, there is still $3.5MM left to payback D&C and LOE.

We see a much different picture when looking at Concho's well results.

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

It has fewer completions, but the dots are much larger. The best results are focused near the Ward County border. The map would indicate cumulative oil production to date is greater per well than OXY. CXO completed 37 locations in this data set.

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

The first six months of well life show an improvement from OXY locations. Two wells produced over 260,000 BO. Four wells produced under 20,000 BO.

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

Roughly half of the wells have a lateral length below 6,500 feet. CXO has used longer laterals than OXY, which seems to be contributing to production differences.

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

CXO well results have been superior to OXY's. The average well in this area produced over 174,000 BO in the first 24 months. At least 12 wells have outperformed that number, and several more will surpass in a short time. Three locations have already produced over 300,000 BO. Only one is under 50,000 BO. This is considerably better than the average of all wells, and is a greater improvement over OXY's locations.

EUR: 174,138.67 174,138.67 Months: 24 24 Selling Price: $50/Bbl. Initial Capital Expense: $7,000,000 Lease Operating Cost (monthly): $72,558 Total NRI Total: $8,706,933.65 $6,503,200.24 Recovered: $8,706,933.65 $6,503,200.24 Total NRI Total: ($8,741,392.00) ($8,741,392.00) Recovered: ($8,741,392.00) ($8,741,392.00) Total NRI Total: ($34,458.35) ($2,238,191.76) Recovered: ($34,458.35) ($2,238,191.76)

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

After natural gas revenues are added (not considering NGLs), there is a little over $1.1MM to reach payback. Looking at CXO's results, before royalties these wells on average payback in a little over 2 years. Not phenomenal results by any means, but very good at $50 oil and $3 natural gas. So why all of the excitement? This concerns upside. Operators realize the largest increase in valuations along with large acreage positions. Acreage valuations increase the most with big finds. We already have a couple of good producing intervals, and there is a good possibility others will follow.

(Source: Halcon)

Halcon's (NYSE:HK) slide shows the interest, and prices willing to be paid. Callon (NYSE:CPE), Diamondback , Occidental, Noble, Silver Run (now Centennial), and Parsley are just a few names active. To us, the HK and FANG acquisitions in Pecos may be the most interesting. There has been much less traffic here. We expect these transactions to continue, and consolidation to occur in a big way. Operators like Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Conoco (NYSE:COP) are also present in the Delaware, although in other areas. Keep in mind, Loving and southern Lea counties are probably better. The problem is there is less upside due to the unknown. We would suspect this area will provide more growth. With growth comes risk.

