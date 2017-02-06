Main Street Capital Too Rich For You? This Higher-Yielding, Faster-Growing BDC Is 53% Undervalued

BUT there are a few risks to consider before buying either of these awesome high-yield dividend growth stocks.

In reality, Main Street remains a solid investment BUT Hercules Capital is another grade A BDC - one that is offering a higher yield and better growth prospects, and is crazy cheap.

BUT with MAIN's share price up soaring over the past year, many investors worry that it's run up too far, too fast.

No management team has proven itself better at growing shareholder wealth, NAV, and dividends over time.

Main Street Capital has long been the gold standard of BDCs, and for good reason.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is one my favorite high-yield, dividend growth stocks. In fact, as far as business development corporations, or BDCs, go, I consider it the gold standard of the industry.

However, while BDCs are notoriously difficult for achieving market beating total returns, that doesn't mean that there aren't other excellent BDCs out there, some of which make for even better long-term income investments.

Let's take a closer look at both Main Street Capital and Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC), one of the other BDCs I own, to see what they can teach us about profiting from this high-yield but high-risk industry. More important, let's find out why Hercules is not just a Grade A BDC but is trading at a price that makes it an excellent long-term buy at today's price.

Main Street: The Hands-Down Best BDC There Is

Like all BDCs, Main Street's business is to lend to middle market companies, which are the 200,000 or so small to medium-sized private firms that generate about 33% of US GDP and don't have investment-grade credit ratings. That means that banks generally won't lend to them, so BDCs like Main Street and Hercules step in to fill the void.

Main Street in particular targets profitable companies with revenues of between $10 and $150 million and annual EBITDA of $3 million to $20 million. The money ($8.7 million average loan size) is used by these firms to fund growth, recapitalizations, and acquisitions.

Main Street has $2.4 billion invested internally, as well as about $1.1 billion that it manages for third parties.



Source: Main Street Capital investor presentation.

The company's loan book as well as its equity stakes are spread out among 197 firms, with no single stake representing more than 2.7% of its portfolio. In other words, Main Street's cash flows are highly diversified, across company, industry, and geography.

Main Street's claim to fame since its 2007 IPO is management's ability to consistently and impressively grow shareholder value (NAV/share) as well as net investment income (NII) and of course the dividends that are the main reason for owning BDCs.

Part of the reason Main Street has been so successful is that it is internally managed, as opposed to most BDCs, which are managed by external teams.

This helps to keep costs low and prevents management from having a conflict of interest with investors (as does management's $115 million, or 5.8% stake in the company). That can occur when management fees are based on absolute assets, instead of a more relevant and shareholder-friendly metric such as NII/share or NAV/share growth.

Often this allows externally managed BDCs to grow for the sake of growth, even if it requires heavy investor dilution that destroys NAV/share (intrinsic value of the company) and results in falling dividends and share prices over time.

On the other hand, Main Street's lower-cost business model, besides allowing it to make safe loans rather than reaching for yield to maintain the dividend, also results in substantially more NII/share available to investors. That means more secure and faster-growing dividends for us.

Better yet, because the vast majority (61.3%) of Main Street's borrowing is at fixed rates but its loans are mostly floating rate, the BDC is well-situated to benefit from rising interest rates.

Hercules Capital: A Worthy Challenger To The Crown

Hercules Capital is the largest BDC specializing in venture capital companies, specifically in the tech, biosciences, and renewable energy sectors. It's also one of the few internally managed BDCs on the market.



Source: Hercules Capital investor presentation.

In other words, Hercules Capital represents one of the best, and safest (91.2% of loan book is first lien, senior debt), high-yield ways for regular investors to gain exposure to the highly complex, insular, and high-risk world of tech venture capital.

The company is founder-led, with Chairman and CEO Manuel Henriquez serving as the head of a management team with over 70 years of cumulative experience in the VC industry.

This expertise has allowed Hercules to generate some of the strongest growth in the BDC industry. However, just as important as absolute growth is, we can't forget the importance of management remaining disciplined. Specifically, that means not "reaching" for bad deals in order to grow for growths sake.

Fortunately Hercules has proven that it's conservative management team is capable of not just fast growth but consistently better-than-average returns on shareholder capital.

Better yet, according to management, they are very close to achieving a tipping point, at which point the loan book surpasses $1.3 billion and begins to achieve significant economies of scale. Growth beyond that means that Hercules is potentially looking at some nice dividend growth in 2017, of as much as 19%.

And let's not forget that according to BDC Buzz, the absolute best source of in-depth BDC research and due diligence, Hercules is the best-positioned BDC to take advantage of rising interest rates. That's courtesy of the fact that 93.2% of its loans are floating rate. Specifically, a 100-, 200-, and 300-basis-point increase in rates would result in an 11%, 24%, and 39% increase in annual NII/share, respectively.

And that's on top of the dividend-boosting power of Hercules' fast-growing loan book - which means that this BDC has not one, but two major growth catalysts to help make it one of the top-performing BDCs of the next decade.

Dividend Profile: Hercules Offers Superior Long-Term Total Return Potential

Sources: earnings releases, Gurufocus, Factset Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com BDC Yield TTM DNII Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Projected Total Return Main Street Capital 6.2%/7.6% 96.0% 2.8% 9.0%/10.4% Hercules Capital 8.7% 94.7% 5.8% 14.5% S&P 500 2.0% 39.5% 5.9% 6.1%

Note that Main Street's yield is broken up into its regular dividend and total dividend, which includes its annual $0.55/share in special dividends. These are paid for with capital gains, and not distributable net investment income or DNII.

At the end of the day the most important aspect to successful BDC investing is owning a stock with a generous, safe, and growing yield.

As you can see, both Main Street and Hercules Capital offer mouth-watering yields, and both are more than covered by the last year's DNII. However, thanks to Hercules' smaller size and superior growth catalysts, analysts expect it to deliver more than double the payout growth of Main Street over the next decade.

Combined with a higher yield to start with, that means that Hercules represents a far better potential total return. In contrast, whether or not Main Street can beat the market's historical 9.1% CAGR total return will depend on its ability to continue paying special dividends, which is likely but far from certain.

Valuation: Hercules Offers A Far More Attractive Investment Right Now

Over the past year both Main Street and Hercules have absolutely crushed the S&P 500. And while that's great news for existing investors, it means that many people now worry that investing new capital is too dangerous.

Source: Gurufocus BDC P/NAV Historical Median P/NAV Yield Historical Median Yield Main Street Capital 1.69 1.4 6.2%/7.6% 6.9% Hercules Capital 1.46 1.1 8.7% 9.0%

The best backwards-looking valuation metrics to use for BDCs are price/net asset value, or NAV (also called tangible book value), and the dividend yield.

As you can see, both stocks are trading at substantial premiums to their historical P/NAVs. In fact, from a P/NAV perspective, Main Street and Hercules are the two most premium BDCs in the industry.



P/NAV based on October 29th data

Source: BDC Buzz

Now the thing about BDCs you need to keep in mind is that the P/NAV is more than just a valuation metric. It's also the best single metric way for determining how good a BDC is. In other words, BDCs that consistently trade at a premium to NAV do so because management has proven that it can build shareholder value over time, including steady, safe, and growing dividends.

And let's not forget that since BDCs are legally obligated to pay out 90% of net income as dividends, the business model requires constant infusions of new capital to fund growth.

This means that, in the hands of talented, shareholder-friendly, and proven management teams, (as we have with both BDCs), a high P/NAV is actually a very good thing. That's because, at the current prices, Main Street and Hercules are able to earn $0.69 and $0.46/share of "free money" every time they sell more shares via their "at-the-market" equity raises.

In fact, in the first nine months of 2016, Hercules' ATM program resulted in $0.18/share in NAV accretion, meaning that by selling premium priced shares, it actually increased the intrinsic value of all its investors' shares.

Or to put it another way, Main Street and Hercules are like the Warren Buffett of the BDC world, and high share prices mean that they are able to raise very cheap growth capital with which to invest on shareholders' behalf.

Over the long-term that means more secure dividends, faster payout growth, and superior total returns.

On the other hand, it is true that, based on whether or not you think that Main Street can continue paying its special dividends (I think it can and will), it may or may not be attractively valued today, at least compared with its historical yield.

On that basis Hercules also appears slightly overvalued, with a yield a tad under its historical norm.

Sources: earnings releases, Fastgraphs, Gurufocus BDC TTM DNII/Share 10 Year Projected Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety Main Street Capital $2.26 3.0% $47.72 -5.7% 23% Hercules Capital $1.31 7.5% $30.72 -16.9% 53%

However, if we look at a long-term (20-year) discounted cash flow or DCF analysis, we find out that neither BDC is actually overvalued. In fact, based on the negative growth priced into the shares of both stocks, you could (assuming a long enough time horizon) safely buy either Main Street or Hercules today and still beat the market.

Of course, thanks to its stronger growth catalysts and longer growth runway, Hercules is trading at a much steeper discount to fair value, making it the far better BDC to buy today.

Risks To Consider:

The biggest risk to BDCs is the low barriers to entry in this industry. That can lead to increased competition for good clients and result in falling loan yields over time.

In fact, as you can see, this has been occurring for several years now. And with President Trump having just signed an executive order to start rolling back Dodd-Frank, the risk is that looser regulations on banks will mean they re-enter the middle market lending space. That would only further add competition and potentially hurt loan yields.

Finally, we can't forget that as sub-prime lenders, all BDCs are at the mercy of economic cycles. With eight years of recovery behind us, the credit cycle is mature, and at some point a recession will hit. That will lead to rising loan defaults, asset write downs, falling NAV/share, and potentially dividend cuts - even for the industry's highest-quality names.

Bottom Line: Two Of The Industry's Best Names, But Hercules Makes A Better Investment Right Now

Don't get me wrong, I'm a huge fan of Main Street Capital, and as a long-term "buy and hold forever" dividend growth investor I'm in no way saying that investors in Main Street should sell their shares. After all, with a generous, secure, and slowly growing yield, Main Street's investment thesis very much remains intact.

BUT that being said, with its higher-yield, stronger long-term growth prospects, and superior valuation, Hercules Capital represents a slightly better investment at this time.

