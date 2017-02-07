Olin Corporation: Insiders Knew Better, But Did You Listen?

Multiple insider purchases by executives at Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) turned out to be a strong signal of such executives' confidence in the company's transformative integration of Dow Chemicals' (NYSE:DOW) Chlor alkali business. (We highlighted such purchases in multiple articles in late 2015 and early 2016.) Anyone who read our articles and followed such insiders' purchases by making an investment in OLN shares would have harvested a return ranging from between about 50 percent and 150 percent in about a year excluding a dividend of about 4 to percent at the time of purchase. Such an extraordinary gain in such a short period of time is not commonplace, and yet, the signals for a potential gain were readily available and clear. We considered and now regret not purchasing OLN's shares as we did not want to add any more funds into stocks. In retrospect, we should have purchased a small position of a few hundred shares for an intermediate or long-term hold. Although the most significant gains in OLN shares are now history, the lesson to be learned from the "fact pattern" in regard to the company's shares remains for investors to apply towards future circumstances that closely align with the facts of OLN's recent situation.

The lesson to be learned from OLN is simple, and, once learned, will reward investors for the rest of their investing career. In particular, investors should seek out the shares of companies that are trading near 52-week lows. Once finding such stocks, an investor should consider why the shares of each company are trading near 52-week lows. If a company's shares are trading near 52-week lows for adverse circumstances or uncertainty that can be overcome in the near to intermediate term, then an investors should continue with considering investing in such shares. For example, adverse circumstances that can temporarily effect a company's shares include: 1) uncertainty surrounding the integration of a newly acquired company or business; 2) weak economic circumstances including adverse currency effects; 3) adverse product or commodity pricing effecting a company's business; 4) adverse litigation awards or class action litigations with potentially significant damage awards; 5) the exit of a key executive; and 6) disappointing revenue and/or earnings results. Experienced management may be able to overcome such adverse circumstances, but if an investor still has doubts we advise such investor to see how many insider executives "put their money where their mouth is" by purchasing their own company's shares.

A review of our prior articles on OLN insiders share purchase activity showed that multiple insiders purchased OLN shares in two different time periods at prices ranging from about $12.50 to about $20.00. There could not have been a clearer signal to "outside" investors as to such insiders' strong confidence in their ability to integrate DOW's Chlor akali business to the advantage of all OLN's shareholders. The company's latest earnings results, which pushed OLN's shares over $30 a share, support such insiders' confidence. In late January 2017, the company announced OLN announced fourth quarter 2016 net income was $17.5 million ($0.10 per diluted share). The company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $221.7 million. Adjusted net income from operations was $0.31 per diluted share, while sales were $1.3857 billion. The company indicated that adjusted EBITDA results reflected better than expected results in its chlor alkali products and vinyls business, which more than offset weaker than expected results in its epoxy business. The favorable results in the chlor alkali products and vinyls businesses were due to favorable cost performance, while the shortfall in epoxy results reflected weaker demand from coatings customers. The Winchester business' earnings exceeded 2015 earnings due to increased sales volumes and lower operating costs.

In 2017, OLN expects adjusted EBITDA of about $1 billion with upside opportunities and downside risks of about 5 percent. The company enters 2017 with favorable caustic soda and ethylene dichloride pricing trends. The company also expects 2017 Epoxy results to improve compared to 2016. The company, however, is cautious about its Winchester business results for 2017, which may experience a year-over-year decline in earnings as a result of lower ammunition demand, driven by customer efforts to reduce inventory, and higher commodity and material costs. The company's full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA forecast reflects the following: 1) higher domestic and export caustic soda pricing compared to 2016; 2) lower ethylene costs associated with the acquisition of additional cost-based ethylene from DOW; 3) improved ethylene dichloride pricing; 4) increased bleach sales resulting from a new bleach facility; 5) incremental cost synergy realizations of about $50 million to $75 million; 6) higher electricity costs, primarily driven by higher natural gas costs; 7) higher planned maintenance turnaround costs; and 8) higher corporate costs.

Our view

Near-term costs and risks of an acquisition the size of the DOW acquisition will fade over the intermediate term. (For a more detailed discussion of OLN's DOW acquisition see our earlier article on OLN.). While insiders concerns over integration risks will linger near term, insiders' past significant buying activity in 2015-16 signals to potential investors such insiders' belief in the DOW acquisition (See this article to see the benefits of DOW transaction as indicated by OLN.) and the company's ability to recognize underappreciated cost-saving synergies from the DOW business acquisition. Such cost savings will also allow the company to reduce its debt and decrease its overall leverage. The DOW acquisition has diversified OLN's product and geographic base in a way that will enable it to be less cyclical. Such acquisition also broadens OLN's customer base and will allow for continued reductions in freight and logistics costs. Finally, OLN's long-term, exclusive ethylene supply contracts with DOW will allow it to continue to benefit from DOW's cost-advantaged North American ethylene feedstock. In addition, OLN expects to benefit from increasing demand for caustic soda, chlorine, other chemical products and ammunition.

OLN's forward price to earnings ratio is about 24.25 based on 2017 earnings estimates of $1.27 and 16.85 based on 2018 earnings estimates of $1.83. We should note that OLN's earnings estimates for 2017 and 2018 have increased in recent months. The average price to earnings ratio for OLN's peers is about 13, but OLN likely deserves a premium valuation to such average price to earnings ratio given it is expected to grow revenue and earnings at a greater rate, given the positive benefits from the DOW transaction. Although the long-term advantages of OLN's DOW transaction will drive revenue and earnings growth for the reasons noted above, we believe that potential investors should wait for shares to fall to the following price range of 25.60 to 27.45 (a price to earnings ration range from 14 to 15 based on 2018 estimates). While much of the "easy gains" are over for OLN investors, we continue to believe that the multiple and substantial OLN insider purchases in recent years are a sign of confidence that the DOW transaction will benefit OLN over the long term. Upon purchasing OLN shares, investors will have the opportunity to collect about a 3 percent dividend while the company continues to integrate and benefit from the DOW transaction.

(Click "follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on OLN, insider purchases and more.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.