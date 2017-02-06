Focus On Payrolls At Your Own Peril

Every month, the market pundits on Wall Street extol over how many new jobs the economy has created, and the mainstream media follows. Friday was no different, as one headline read, "Dow posts best day of 2017 after strong jobs report; Nasdaq closes at record high." Even President Trump jumped on the bandwagon claiming that the better-than-expected jobs number was a function of his election, and that "it's going to continue, big league."

Not only is it not likely to continue, but it wasn't that great anyway. The Bureau of Labor Statistics did estimate that 227,000 jobs were created in January, which was better than the 175,000 the consensus was expecting. Who knows what that number will be a couple of months from now, after it is revised two more times, as the November number has been, to what is now just 164,000 jobs. Note that the downward revision of 40,000 jobs for November nearly wiped out the upward surprise of 52,000 in January, but the actual number is not as important in my view as the direction of the revisions that are made over time. The trend in these revisions, which are made based on more accurate incoming data, tells us a lot about the rate of economic growth in the economy.

The Revisions

The BLS revises its initial estimate a second and a third time in the two monthly reports that follow it. These estimates include guesses as to how many jobs it thinks probably were created by new businesses that are too new to be included in its survey. The model it uses to make this guess is called the birth/death model. What seems to be a consistent error with this model over time is that it misses turning points in economic activity, because it overstates job creation by new businesses as the economy is slowing or contracting. It also understates job creation when the economy is starting a new expansion and lots of new business formation are taking place. This is why these statistical errors are corrected with more incoming data in the revisions.

The Historical Trend

I introduced the chart below in my weekly economic update more than a year ago. It shows the average change between the initial payroll number and the second revision two months later for the 12 months of each calendar year as well as the number of months the revisions were negative, and by deduction, positive. The trends in this data are far more revealing than January's headline number.

Mean revision Negative months S&P 500 Return 2016 -3,000 8 out of 11 11.74% 2015 -4,000 7 1.38% 2014 37,000 1 13.52% 2013 21,000 4 32.15% 2012 24,000 3 15.89% 2011 28,000 3 2.10% 2010 40,000 1 14.82% 2009 12,000 4 25.94% 2008 -73,000 11 -36.55% 2007 5,000 6 5.48% 2006 23,000 5 15.61% 2005 31,000 3 4.83% 2004 21,000 4 10.74%

Notice that the BLS underreported job creation from 2004 through early 2007, as the economy was expanding. In 2005, there were only three downward revisions to the payroll number between the initial estimate and the final revision two months later. Including the nine upward revisions, the mean revision, or average, was an increase of 31,000 jobs per month for the year. As the rate of economic growth slowed in 2007, the number of negative monthly revisions increased and the size of the upward revisions began to shrink. This was a warning sign. When the economy began to contract in January 2008, the revisions were nearly all to the downside, reflecting job losses in most of the months that followed. This may look obvious today, but remember that in the summer of 2008, it was reported that the economy had expanded through the first half of that year.

In hindsight, we know that the time period from 2007 to 2008 was a major turning point, as job growth slowed substantially before the economy contracted. By the second half of 2009, the recovery was underway, and the number of upward revisions outnumbered the downward ones. In 2010, the upward revisions were substantial (average of 40,000) and occurred nearly every month. The BLS was underestimating job creation at that point.

What we have seen over the past two years is a steady increase in the number of negative monthly revisions, which has also turned the average for the past two years to a negative number. This is consistent with the steady decline in the annualized growth rate for the US economy, which was just 1.6% in 2016. It is also a foreboding sign for the labor market and the rate of economic growth moving forward. Yet there is another number in the jobs report that is far more important than the number of jobs supposedly created by the economy during the previous month, and it is far more foreboding.

Wages

Our economy is dependent on consumer spending, which accounts for more economic activity than government and business spending combined. Consumers rely on income and credit to spend, but the amount of credit available to consumers is dependent on income. The additional income that is generated from 227,000 new jobs is statistically irrelevant when compared to any increase or decrease in income for the approximate 150 million workers that are already employed, especially when 30,000 of those new jobs are in bars and restaurants, as asserted by the BLS.

We learned that average hourly earnings for all employees rose by 3 cents in January to $26, which is an increase of 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. This rate of growth is down from 2.8% in December, as can be seen below. This is very troublesome because it likely means that real income is declining for a second month in a row.

The rate of real (inflation-adjusted) income growth started to decline on a year-over-year basis for the first time last month for production and non-supervisory employees. This is because the length of the workweek, or the number of hours worked, has declined over the past year, while the rate of inflation has steadily risen to what is now 2.1%. This led to a year-over-year decline in real weekly income in December.

I suspect that the rate of inflation rose in January, and with a decline in the rate of growth for average hourly earnings, as well as no change in the number of hours worked, we will probably see a further deterioration in real income. This means that consumers are losing purchasing power, which will have a negative impact on the rate of growth in consumer spending and the overall economy. This is the real story behind Friday's payroll report.

In Conclusion

The headline jobs number in every monthly payroll report, which was 227,000 in January, is probably the most irrelevant number in the entire 42-page report, yet that is the number on which everyone focuses. It is absurd. I suggest looking deeper into this report to understand what is really going on in our economy - focus on the simple payroll number at your own peril.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.