Piper Jaffray Is Wrong On New Residential Investment Corp.

Recently Piper Jaffray came out calling the New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) deal to buy $97B in UPB mortgage servicing rights pricey. To be fair, Piper Jaffray drew this conclusion only by looking at recent transactions NRZ has completed, and by comparison, yes, NRZ does have the highest multiple, but don't let that fool you. New Residential Investment Corp. has meaningfully grown its MSR portfolio and taken advantage of what I believe to be mispricing by the market, and shareholders will be the beneficiaries.

For a little background, I am writing based on my own experience as an accountant for a small mortgage bank. Quarterly I receive third-party reports on the valuation of our MSR portfolio as is necessary to properly hold the asset on the annual financials at fair value. Our portfolio consists of 400 mortgages and unpaid balance (UPB) of $123 million, of which almost 100% (by volume and by count) of the mortgages are on New York and New Jersey properties. By no means is the portfolio diversified across states, borrower socio-economic makeup, or any other characteristic for that matter. Our business is primarily to sell our originated loans to aggregators with servicing rights released, but occasionally we do hold a few MSRs.

Having religiously watched the rise in interest rates and the effects it had on the makeup of our business, I was anxious to receive the valuation report on our MSR portfolio. Sure enough, this week we received our analysis, which came in with a fair value range of 0.9573% to 1.0073% of UPB. Perhaps you might see where I am going with this. NRZ's purchase of $97 Billion UPB from CitiMortgage at a price of 0.91% comes in below even the conservative end of the fair value range, a win for the company and investors alike.

Immediately the argument may arise though that you cannot compare the valuation of a small company's portfolio to that of a major MSR investor because the makeup of the assets within the portfolio will differ greatly. While this is true, I would contend that the law of large numbers would take hold. Few people would offer resistance to the idea that a portfolio of 780,000 notes, the approximate size of NRZ's recent acquisition, would offer greater price stability than one of 400 notes. Thus, it would seem to logically follow that a larger, well diversified portfolio would stand to hold its value better than that of a mom and pop shop. So while the price of 0.91% may have been more expensive than previous deals, the company still managed to purchase the asset below fair value, and shareholders will reap that benefit.

The NRZ story doesn't stop with a purchase of assets below fair value, though, there is something much bigger going on.

I won't play coy to the history of MSRs and how during the financial crisis these assets blew up. The downward trajectory of interest rates for the last 30 years has forced accountants and analysts alike to assume worst-case scenarios, and no one can blame them. Typically MSRs have been valued within a multiple range of 4-6 times the servicing fee, but it wasn't uncommon to see them valued much lower as the Federal Reserve feverishly cut rates throughout 2007 and 2008. It was during this period that MSR valuations were crushed and the psyche of the market severely wounded.

Understanding why the valuation of an MSR changes is essential before moving forward, so allow me a brief explanation. A mortgage servicing right (the portion of a mortgage payment received in return for managing the paper work such as escrow disbursements, statements, etc.) only has value for as long as the mortgage from which it is derived is still in effect. Since the last 30 years have been generally characterized by their falling interest rates, it wouldn't have been uncommon for the life of a mortgage to end after even a third of the stated life due to prepayment by refinancing. In fact, if rational heads always persisted (though we know they usually don't), then after 7 years, most borrowers would have refinanced since 96% of 7-year periods resulted in interest rates being on average over 2% lower.

Having been scarred by the tumultuous environment, I can understand why analysts have been reluctant to recognize the changing landscape for MSRs and how right now is the dawning of a new era. With the current administration's focus on domestic growth, and the overall health of the economy continuing to improve, I believe we are at the beginning of a prolonged period of rising interest rates. I'm not saying rates will reach 6% tomorrow, but I do believe that we will not likely see the 10-year yield below 2.25% any time in the next decade, and it won't be too long before 2.5% becomes a distant memory as well. And if during a prolonged period of falling rates, the typical multiple for MSR valuation fell below the historical range, I see no reason why those same multiples won't return, at the very least, to the mid-point of that same historical range. The bullish optimist in me even thinks a 6 multiple, or higher, might even look reasonable one day.

NRZ dipped to $15 per share on the day the 49 million additional shares were introduced to the market (to partially finance the purchase, $15/share was the secondary offering price). Demand in the market showed its presence as shares were quickly absorbed and prices rebounded to around $15.75 by the end of the week. Given the prospects for the future, I don't think it would be unreasonable to see the price of a share of NRZ to trade up to $20. It may be awhile till it gets there, but at least you'll be paid handsomely while you wait.