Peak Resorts: Look For 40% Upside, As Q3 And Q4 Estimates Are Achievable

I have an $8 price target, which equates to an enterprise value of $270 million and an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 10. This is lower than that of its publicly traded peers.

I modeled Peak Resorts' Q3 and Q4 2017 revenues, and they look very achievable compared to consensus estimates, with the caveat that we don't a super-warm February and March 2017.

On February 2, 2017, Peak Resorts' management gave a very strong business update, yet the market was sleeping and under-reacted to the news.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) operates 14 ski resorts in the Northeast and Midwest, 13 of which are owned. Its crown jewel is Mount Snow, VT, and other valuable mountains are Attitash, NH, and its recently acquired Hunter Mountain, NY (January 2016). The company generates nearly 90% of its revenues during the November 1st-April 30th time period. Peak Resorts generates revenue through the sale of season passes, lift tickets, food and beverage, rentals, lessons, hotel lodging, retail and, to a lesser extent, summer activities. Last year's ski season was terrible and marked by an incredibly warm weather throughout the Northeast and Midwest, notably in the important Christmas/holiday season.

On February 2, 2017, the company issued a press release with excellent news that investors completely missed and under-reacted to. Volume that day was an anemic 80K shares, very lackluster for such positive news.

WILDWOOD, Mo., Feb. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Peak Resorts, Inc., a leading owner and operator of high-quality, individually branded ski resorts in the United States, today announced that season pass sales from the beginning of the ski season through January 29, 2017, were up 28 percent in units and 23 percent in dollars, compared to the prior year. In addition, paid skier visits for the Company's 14-resort portfolio were up 40 percent through January 29, 2017 compared to the same prior-year period. Source: Peak Resorts' February 2, 2017 Interim 2016/2017 Update

This news was the catalyst that propelled me to spend way too much of my weekend digging into this idea. Enclosed below, I will walk readers through my analysis and share why I think shares are super-attractive at Friday's $5.65 closing price. Based on my work, I have an $8 price target.

Here are current Wall Street consensus estimates for Peak Resorts:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Here is the Q3 performance for the last two years:

(Source: Author's work traversing SKIS' 10-Q)

Here are the company's Q1-Q3 results:

(Source: Author's work traversing SKIS' 10-Qs)

With the precise timing of how season passes sold and how these flow through Peak's financial statements, it is important to look at the combined results for both Q3 and Q4 relative to consensus estimates. Therefore, I had to get Q1-Q3 results compared to the full year to solve for Q4 results.

(Source: Author's work traversing SKIS' 10-Ks and 10-Qs)

Here are the company's full-year results:

(Source: Author's work traversing through SKIS' 10-K)

After manually typing in the financial results for modeling purposes, I was able to back into Q3-Q4 results, so we have a baseline to assess Wall Street consensus estimates for Q3-Q4 FY 2017. As we can see, Q3 and Q4 estimates for FY17 are calling for revenue of $109.7 million and earnings of $1.39 per share.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Next, let's look at the Q3 and Q4 historical results for a baseline.

(Source: Author's work traversing SKIS' 10-Ks and 10-Qs)

Here are Peak Resorts' key operating metrics:

Moreover, in its 10-K, the company doesn't break out the percentage of season pass revenue, but I was able to get an old statistic from Peak Resorts' November 2014 IPO desk. This data helps us quantify management's February 2, 2017, positive commentary. Back then, and before season passes were as actively marketed, season passes made up 28% of lift ticket revenue.

(Source: November 2014 IPO slide deck, Slide 10)

Also, please see this snapshot from Peak's FY16 10-K:

In terms of ski mountains, there were two that drove revenue - Mount Snow and Attitash - before the company's Hunter Mountain acquisition completed in January 2016.

(Source: November 2014 IPO slide deck, Slide 12)

In early January 2016, Peak Resorts acquired Hunter Mountain for $36.8 million. For FY15, Hunter's unaudited revenue was $27 million and EBITDA was $6 million.

This is a very important acquisition because of its proximity to New York City and because it enhances the attractiveness of the Peak Resorts season pass. The price was about 6X normalized EBITDA and about 1.36X FY15 revenues.

Hunter Mountain has 58 trails and 12 lifts.

CEO Tim Boyd made the following Hunter Mountain commentary on Peak's Q4 2016 conference call.

On January 7 of this year, we closed on the Hunter Mountain ski resort in New York, which added approximately 25% to both our revenues and EBITDA in the long-term. With the addition of Hunter, we have been able to develop a potentially transformative season pass product for the Northeastern U.S. ski market.

Consensus Estimates look achievable

Since the winter of 2015/2016 was one of the warmest on record, including an incredibly warm December 2015, FY15 is a better proxy for a revenue baseline. Moreover, Peak Resorts' $36.8 million acquisition of Hunter Mountain closed in early January 2016, but given the warm weather, its positive financial impact was subdued and understated. If we use Peak's FY15 Q3 and Q4 revenue baseline of $93 million, then we need to estimate Hunter Mountain's contribution, as it wasn't owned or in the FY15 results.

Per the deal acquisition term details, Hunter Mountain had approximately $27 million of FY15 revenue. So if we assume 85% of Hunter's revenue occurs during Q3 and Q4, this equates to roughly $23 million. $23 million plus $93 million (for FY15) equals $116 million, or $6 million ahead of consensus estimates.

Moreover, based on management's commentary on February 2, 2017 (referenced below), given the operating leverage of higher season passes and 40% higher paid skiers, barring an extremely warm February and March 2017, Peak Resorts should be able to beat consensus estimates.

Another important recent positive:

EB-5 (December 13, 2016)

In other important news, Peak Resorts finalized its EB-5 financing that had been delayed for quite some time.

Here are more details about Peak's Mount Snow EB-5 financing.

(Source: November 2014 IPO slide deck, Slide 18)

Balance Sheet and Valuation

Please find Peak Resorts' valuation below. Yes, the balance sheet is a bit leveraged, but the majority of its maturity dates don't mature until 2034, and the interest expenses are manageable because they are interest only. With an enterprise value of roughly $220 million, shares look attractive given the operating leverage that accompanies 40% higher paid skier visits and 23% higher season pass revenues. More visitors are strongly correlated with higher food and beverage, rentals, ski instructions and lodging revenues. Moreover, management has managed expenses well, so given that most expenses are fixed, incremental revenue falls straight to the bottom line.

(Source: Author's work)

(Source: Peak Resorts Q2 2016 10-Q)

On November 2, 2016 (8-K), Peak Resorts completed its $20 million of Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock with three warrants.

The terms of the preferred are as follows:

The first nine months are dividend free, then terms are 8% per annum.

They are redeemable after three years at 125% liquidation value, plus accrued and unpaid dividends if the common stock trades at more than 130% of conversion price for a 30-day period.

(Source: Peak Resorts Q2 2016 10-Q, pg. 21)

Here is the warrants description:

This cumulative preferred is a bit dilutive and expensive financing, but given the unbelievably warm 2015/2016 winter and how management miscalculated its then liquidity, it had to be done.

Peer Valuations

There are really only two other U.S. publicly traded peers - Intrawest Resort Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) and Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Although these are very different animals that cater to a much higher-end demographic and are geographically different, I will run the valuation comparisons to be thorough.

Vail, with a market capitalization of $7 billion and enterprise value of roughly $8.3 billion, is currently trading at 34X June 2017 earnings.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Intrawest has an $880 million market cap and a $1.35 billion enterprise value. It is trading at 61X June 2017 earnings.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

At my $8 price target, Peak Resorts would have a market cap of $129 million (16.13 million shares) assuming the $6.5 and $8 warranties are exercised. The exercising of warrants would raise $15 million in cash, and Q3 and Q4 should generate cash, so let's call debt a conservative $140 million (if you include the preferreds). So $129 million of equity plus $140 million of debt equals an enterprise value of $269 million. Assuming Peak Resorts can generate EBITDA of $27 million, which I think it can, at $8 per share it would be trading at a reasonable 10X enterprise value-to-EBITDA.

Current Snow Conditions

In the charts below are current ski conditions at Mount Snow and Hunter Mountain. As you can see, conditions are good, and these are major drivers of Peak's revenue stems. So just because Boston and New York City haven't gotten hit badly with snow, there is snow in the mountains.

Mount Snow

Hunter Mountain

Takeaway

Given last year's incredibly warm 2015/16 ski season throughout the Midwest and Northeast, Peak Resorts' stock got crushed, reaching a 52-week low of $2.60, as its inherent operating leverage is really high. As a result, the company pivoted and focused on selling its seven mountain season pass and was forced to issue a $20 million dilutive cumulative preferred stock with warrants.

However, this year's ski season is much improved, and on February 2, 2017, management made very favorable comments regarding season pass sales, up 23%, and paid skier visits were up 40% through January 29, 2017 (two months into the season). Moreover, the closing of its Hunter Mountain acquisition occurred in January 2016, but its normalized EBITDA and revenue power was masked due to last season's weather. Based on my financial modeling, and assuming February and March 2017 offer normal weather, consensus estimates for Q3 and Q4 2017 look very achievable. Due to the company's lack of following on Wall Street measured on account of its low trading volume, this positive news hasn't been fully reflected in the stock. Based on my expectations that Peak Resorts meets Q3 2017 results and either raises or affirms Q4 guidance, shares could offer 40% upside and trade for $8 apiece.

Supplemental materials

For supplemental materials, I like that management is investing in the business and thinking like long-term investors.

(Source: November 2014 IPO slide deck, Slide 14)

(Source: November 2014 IPO slide deck, Slide 27)

(Source: 11/30/15 Investor Update - pg. 12)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SKIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.