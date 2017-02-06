This Healthcare REIT Has 20% Upside And A Whopping 9% Dividend Yield

Shares of healthcare REIT Care Capital Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CCP) can rise higher. The healthcare REIT is a rather uncared-for company, but it produces good results in terms of dividend coverage. Care Capital Properties' shares are not expensive, and they throw off a dividend yield in excess of 9% that is covered by its funds from operations. I see 20% upside.

If you like steady dividend income and the prospect of capital growth through price appreciation, Care Capital Properties is the way to go. The healthcare REIT is at the right place at the right time: It is growing its portfolio of skilled nursing and related facilities that cater to the needs of the elderly. As a result, Care Capital Properties is a long-term bet on growing senior-related healthcare expenditures. The combination of a high dividend yield and capital upside is what makes an investment in Care Capital Properties' shares so very interesting.

Solid Dividend Coverage Stats

To come right to the point: Care Capital Properties' dividend coverage is robust. Though the healthcare REIT pays shareholders an already high dividend, I don't see any risks to the dividend being unsustainable. Care Capital Properties' average normalized FFO payout ratio (last five quarters) sat at 71%.

Source: Achilles Research

Raised Guidance And Low FFO Valuation

Care Capital Properties raised its 2016 guidance for its normalized funds from operations from $2.92-$2.98/share to $3.00-$3.04/share. Based on this guidance, the healthcare REIT's shares are selling for ~8.2x 2016e FFO.

Care Capital Properties should be able to earn at least $3.00-$3.04/share in 2017 due to investments in its portfolio of triple-net leased healthcare properties, which of course makes the healthcare REIT an even better bargain than it is today. Care Capital Properties pulled in $0.75/share in normalized funds from operations in Q3-16, which translates into a P/FFO ratio of ~8.3x.

I think these valuation stats dramatically undervalue Care Capital Properties' growth prospects as well as the fact that the company is not having any problems covering its dividend payout with normalized FFO. As long as the healthcare REIT continues to over-earn its dividend payout, there is very little risk for a dividend adjustment. Though I don't expect a lot of dividend growth over the short haul, Care Capital Properties shares look good from both an income and capital upside perspective. Based on a quarterly dividend of $0.57/share, total annual dividend payout of $2.28/share, an investment in Care Capital Properties comes with an effective dividend yield of 9.16%.

Your Takeaway

As far as I am concerned, Care Capital Properties' dividend is safe in terms of dividend coverage. The comfortably low FFO payout ratio leaves significant headroom for reinvestment of funds. Further, Care Capital Properties is undervalued, in my opinion, on a run-rate FFO basis. A healthcare REIT with strong FFO growth prospects and solid dividend coverage stats could sell for ~10x normalized FFO. In other words, Care Capital Properties' fair value can be pegged at ~$30/share, leaving ~20 percent upside. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.