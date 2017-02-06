Price Range Seen By Big-$ Funds As Likely In Next 3 Months For: General Electric

No guarantees, but explicitly stated are odds of profitability now, and extent of interim price drawdowns and ultimate payoff opportunity, based on actual market history.

Comparisons of today’s expectations for the subject with similar prior upside-to-downside prospect forecasts made in the past 5 years tell what subsequently happened to its price.

NOT a “technical analysis” of past prices. Instead, an analysis of forward-looking protective behavior actions. For GE this time, when may opportunity return?

See pictured trends of daily updated attitudes, as they were expressed in prior days, now subsequently seen as the current-day expectations.

Forecasts are derived from the volume Market-Making Community’s reactions to “order flow” from investment organization clients running multiple-$billion funds (the money muscle to move markets).

The past 6 months daily forecast trend

Hedging by market professionals to protect at-risk commitments of their firm's capital - necessary for buyer~seller volume transaction balancing - provides a sophisticated indirect way to see just how far up and down market prices of stocks and ETFs are believed likely to travel.

Analysis of specific security market actions subsequent to those revelations provides a qualitative sense of how well prior forecasts like those of today led to profitable positions. Figure 1 pictures the ranges and trend of price expectations - recent prior to current - and holds a mini-table of related data analysis.

Figure 1

The vertical lines here span the range of price being hedged against by the market-making [MM] community. They protect their firm capital temporarily put at-risk to "fill" the "other side" of volume block trades in the subject security on each date indicated. Derivative securities used to provide the hedging protection must contemplate the likely extent of the subject's coming prices.

The heavy dot is the subject's end-of-day market quote that day. It defines the upside and downside price change prospects held likely. The balance of those proportions is measured by the Range Index [RI]. It tells what percentage of the entire forecast span is below the current market quote. Here it is 31, indicating half again as much upside as downside, normally a good proposition. Maybe this time the future will be better.

The row of data between the two pictures uses the RI's history to evaluate how effective today's RI has been in the 3 months following each of 315 similar RIs of the past 5 years.

Definition of the data items is as follows:

Range Index: Percentage of High Forecast minus Low Forecast range lying below Current Price

Sample Size: The number of prior day forecasts at RI s like today's, out of past five years' days of forecasts

Sell Target Potential: Percent the High Range Forecast is above the Current Price

Drawdown Exposure: Average of each Sample's worst-case next three-month experiences

Win Odds: Percentage of Sample with profit at three months or on first Sell Target closeout

% Payoff: Average size of all Sample closeout prices from their Current Price cost*

Days Held: Market-day count from forecast day to closeout day

Annual Return: CAGR of % Payoff in number of Days Held of market-days year (252)

Cred.Ratio: Forecast credibility, measured by % Sell Target divided by % Payoff

* position costs are at closing prices of next market day after forecast.

The lower "thumbnail" picture in Figure 1 shows the distribution of RIs over the past 5 years of daily forecasts. RIs other than today's are likely to produce different data.

The current RI is toward the far left side of the 5-year distribution, often a strong positive. This sample of 315 prior forecasts like today's is large enough for its results to be taken seriously.

The population of forecasts this issue is drawn from

The average of current MM population (2581) forecasts and the average of its best 20 are in Figure 2, along with the current forecast for the market index ETF, SPY.

Figure 2

Some additional weekly interval forecasts

For historical perspective, Figure 3 provides once-a-week extracts of the current subject's daily prior forecasts to form a 2-year weekly history of forecasts.

Figure 3

Conclusion

Some points in time offer little help on many stocks and ETFs for investors concerned with building capital wealth by equity investment.

That may be the case here, now, for General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). It is a stock of high interest to Seeking Alpha readers and contributors. Its market price behavior following a narrow array of MM implied price range forecasts deserves a particular out of the ordinary monitoring.

The Figure 3 picture of the past two years reveals a cycle of repeating enthusiasm among savvy major investment organizations. Its oscillations appear between a fairly limited span of MM Range Index forecasts, and has fairly predictable behavior during ~2 month opportunity periods.

GE in this particular case is best utilized in other than TERMD conventional terms. To see how its market price behavior has been related to MM Range Index forecasts, please look at Figure 4.

Figure 4

MM forecasts here are centered on Range Indexes of 40 and are examined in the span of RI 30 to RI 50. The blue horizontal data row contains all GE MM forecast days of the past 4 ½ years (because the analysis program was set up that way several years ago).

What it shows is that the CAGR average of all 1195 days of MM forecasts for GE produced net gains of +11% to +12% during the time period during holding periods that increased from 5 market days to 80 market days, one week to 16 weeks, just short of 4 months of 21 market days each.

As forecasts of one Range Index less or more than 40 were excluded from the measurements, progressively down to RI 29 and up to RI 49 GE's price changes were restricted to fewer and fewer forecasts, as counted in the #BUYS column. All data in the table is expressed as annual rates of CAGR.

The payoff potentials of RIs 40 to 48 increase in holding periods up to 35 or 40 days after each forecast. Two months would be 42 market days. The bright white data images are measures that offer statistical significance due to the size of combined price change outcomes for the members of that cell in relation to the overall population under examination.

A layman's evaluation is that when GE's RI is in the area of 40 to 48 there is reason to expect attractive price gain payoff experiences from a reasonable sample of opportunities presented and undertaken. Typical reward to risk (gain to loss) ratios in the section of interest is on the order of 3 or 4 to one.

Right now GE's Range Index is below the favored levels. The most recent experience cycle ran from mid-October 2016 to late December 2016. Prices of 28-29 with RIs in the 40s ran up to 32+, advancing 14% at the extreme in a period of 33 days. That extreme is a CAGR of 170%. A conservative move of 31 from 29 in 40 market days may seem trivial, but is actually a CAGR of over +50% a year. And Figure 3 shows 5 of these cycles in a 2-year period. That conservative rate repeated five times compounds $10,000 into over $70,000.

The ability to monitor such forecast trends frequently is provided by blockdesk.com subscription access to the daily updates of pictures like Figures 1 and 3, and other comparative tools looking at reward vs. risk and odds vs. % payoffs. Its calendar-quarter cost may be less than half the cost of one intelligence list, depending on how intensively stocks of interest will be monitored.

Meanwhile, there are at least 20 other (than GE) good prospects (Figure 2) to put extracted capital to work. The MM Intelligence lists provide the screening and comparisons which economize the investor's time investment.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

