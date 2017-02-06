Anadarko: To The Moon?

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) reported quarterly earnings for Q4 2016 late last week and beat on the top line, but posted a wider than expected miss on the bottom line. The focus of this report was that Anadarko strengthened its financial position and become clear about which growth catalysts it will pursue, in full, during the 2017 calendar year. However, despite me being optimistic about the stock's short-term and long-term prospects, the company didn't step up to the plate quite like competitors did. For that reason, I think investors should hold a diversified position of multiple E&Ps rather than just APC.

Source: Anadarko

Key Report Takeaways

I've read a fair amount of earnings reports form E&Ps so far this year and there is a lot of positivity present. Key items have been debt reduction, dividend increases, free cash flow neutrality, and increased capital expenditure budgets. Below is a list of the key takeaways from Anadarko's Q4 earnings report:

The total year divestment proceeds came in well above the company's own expectations ($4 billion vs. $2-3 billion)

Announced an additional $3.5 billion in divestments that will close this quarter

The cash balance YOY improved by nearly $2.3 billion, which helps to improve liquidity going forward

The EPS loss of $0.94 was larger than expected, against an estimate of $0.50

For the full year 2016, the company reported a loss of $3.07 billion

Long-term debt did not decrease, but rather increased by $190 million

The dividend was unchanged

Closed on the deepwater GoM acquisition with Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Anadarko has considerably made its growth catalysts for 2017 quite specific. The company is focusing on the Delaware basin and the DJ basin. This comes as a positive as the company has divested heavily over the last year and will continue to do so to strengthen the balance sheet. Obtaining above estimated prices for their divestments is a quality development, as an extra $1 billion goes a long way in what is still a challenging crude oil environment. We can expect that liquidity situation to improve drastically with $3.5 billion worth of divestments closing this quarter, which compliments there improved year-end cash balance of $3.18 billion.

I think the fact that long-term debt was not decreased and, subsequently, that the dividend wasn't raised, when peers like ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) took both of those actions, says a lot about where management's head is at. However, I'm not sure where it is at. They have no meaningful maturities until 2019 and based upon their free cash flow posted in Q4, they have the ability increase the dividend two or even three times over. At bare minimum, a 1 cent increase for this quarter and each subsequent this year would have been far more positive guidance.

Anadarko doesn't yet have the capital freedom to pay down maturities, but it really doesn't need to start thinking about that until mid to end of next year. Perhaps management is waiting on more robust quarters of free cash flow before it takes any action on the dividend. That's obviously a justified reason for not raising the dividend or paying down debt, but then rather than making the DJ and Delaware basins the core focus of the report, the company should have focused on building successive quarters of financial stability.

Source: Bloomberg

Projected Performance

I haven't seen much coverage of earnings from this company on this platform since the report was announced, but one contributor was heavily optimistic in saying that "Anadarko Petroleum will surge this year." I'd advise investors to curb their optimism to avoid disappointment because an overwhelming amount of excitement can often lead to blind trading and a lack of thoroughness in due diligence. For example, it's been reported that Deutsche's Core Equity Fund exited Anadarko last quarter. While this position was rather small (~$25 million), these investors still had to make a definitive choice to exit this stock and allocate capital elsewhere, in this case, Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM).

With that being said, I agree with Mr. Khan that the stock will rally this year, however a lot of it has to do with crude fundamentals. In fact, roughly 65% of the equity's movements are based upon crude oil's movements, based upon a trailing two year regression analysis. The bottom line is and will be until the product mix shifts materially, if it ever does, that this stock is going to trade in a heavy correlation with crude oil. The uptrend for crude over the last twelve months has directly supported the chart for Anadarko, which has nearly doubled in that time frame.

Source: Bloomberg

The fact that this stock is able to put up gains of that magnitude means that the long-term potential for returns is largely positive and means that it isn't limited to its trailing 5Y high in terms of a price target. APC reached a high of $113/share back in August of 2014, just before crude began to slide, which would imply just over 61% upside from the current level.

If it takes another two to three years to get to that level, so be it as shareholders would be taking home 20-30% annualized returns, which is likely outperforming. Now, I think it doesn't stack up to that of COP's risk/reward scenario, which still has the potential to double in that same medium-term time frame, but this is still a great opportunity for capital gains.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

I've seen better earnings reports from companies in the E&P space in the last couple of weeks than this report. However, this report markets the end of an arduous year for crude oil prices, as well as considerable uncertainty about global production levels, which kept the market's prices subdued for several months. Anadarko now has the pricing platform it needs to generate consistent quarters of free cash flow and I'll be looking to future earnings reports to show us material debt reduction and a restoration, in part, to the dividend.

