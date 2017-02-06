Datawatch Corporation: Q1 Changes The Narrative, And Changes The Stock To A Buy

I wrote in November that Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) had a path to upside - but needed to take a step first. And the company's fiscal first quarter report last week sure looks like that step. Top-line growth accelerated, and Datawatch added both new customers and reactivated legacy users of its core Monarch product. The results also give a different color to a solid Q4 FY16 (DWCH fiscal years end in September) release, which at the time looked more like a result of timing and lumpiness than a sign of an inflection point in the business.

There's a risk of overreacting to the quarter, to be sure, and DWCH has disappointed before. The company still isn't profitable - and the stock isn't necessarily that cheap. But there is reason for optimism coming out of Q1, and a reason to at the least take a long look at DWCH.

What A Difference A Quarter Makes

The optimism coming out of the Q1 release isn't based solely on the headline growth in revenue and bookings. Shares had declined coming out of the Q4 report, with the range around $5.50 in December and January not far from multi-year lows reached earlier in the year. So there certainly was a "relief rally" component to the gains.

But there's also real reason for optimism in how Datawatch drove its growth in the quarter. Datawatch is trying to move to a subscription model; license revenue grew 38% year over year. Revenue from the flagship Monarch product grew 21%, including 44% in license revenue. Datawatch has pivoted to a "land and expand" sales strategy of late: new customer adds increased 50% and "expand" transactions went from 4 to 35.

The company had talked up its partner channel as a driver of sales growth, targeting ~30% of revenue coming from companies like IBM (NYSE:IBM), Statistica, and Dell (NYSE:DVMT). That initiative hadn't really worked, with the channel driving just a low double-digit percentage of sales last year; but Datawatch did execute four transactions in the quarter, including being part of a seven-figure IBM contract for the first time. Datawatch saw low-hanging fruit in customers still using older versions of Monarch software; it brought back two major customers in that cohort, Banco Popular (OTCPK:BPESY) and a Tier 1 bank which I believe is Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

So the optimism coming out of Q1 isn't just a matter of revenue growth accelerating to 17% after a FY16 where sales increased less than 1%. The results seem to support the strategic steps Datawatch is taking. Sales productivity has improved after a realignment last year. "Land and expand" is having early success. There are 2-3 times as many 'expired' customers as there are current customers for Monarch, which provides a large pool for additional deals like those with Banco Popular and BofA. And while partner channel figures weren't broken out, the success with IBM might imply another catalyst as the year goes on.

But the quarter also is a step in restoring some level of trust in management. DWCH shares went from $5 in early 2012 to $35 by late 2013, only to collapse after the acquisition of Panopticon turned out to be a bust and the company repeatedly missed guidance over the next two years. The decline in shares after Q4 wasn't driven by fundamentals; it came because Datawatch, after a strategic review, decided not to sell itself. Instead, the board decided that the proper path was to "execute on an updated and enhanced strategic plan for fiscal 2017 as an independent company". The fact that shares fell almost 19% - and 25%+ in terms of enterprise value - shows how little confidence the market had in that decision.

Coming out of Q1, however, Datawatch reiterated what at the time looked like highly optimistic projections coming out of Q4. The company still expects to be breakeven in terms of operating cash flow by the end of the year and has a goal of driving sequential bookings growth in each of the next three quarters. After Q4, that type of guidance seemed like yet another overoptimistic target that Datawatch was unlikely to reach. After Q1, however, those goals seem more realistic - not just because of the growth in the quarter, but because of the way that growth was driven. And even with shares at $7.50 and up ~36% from pre-earnings levels, hitting those goals likely moves DWCH shares higher.

Tapping On The Brakes

The key question is whether Q1 really is sustainable; whether it is an inflection point, or just a head fake from a company that, again, has disappointed in the past. After Q3 FY16, Datawatch's year-to-date bookings were actually down a fraction of a percent; the optimism of the last two quarters has to be seen in the context of the two-plus frustrating years that came before them.

Q4 and Q1 don't take away all the concerns regarding Datawatch. Data preparation has become a hot space, with privately held Alteryx raising $145 million in 2014 and 2015, against Datawatch's current $90 million market cap. Activist Potrero Capital said in a March 2016 presentation that Alteryx's billings in 2015 were $70 million; assuming continued growth, that private rival probably has ~tripled Monarch's bookings over the past twelve months. Attention has moved toward data preparation as data visualization has become more commoditized and more competitive; industry leader Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) still is close to 60% off its highs, even after a big post-earnings jump last week. Data preparation seems likely to face similar pressures at some point. Meanwhile, Datawatch has been a bit slow to re-focus on Monarch after being distracted by the Panopticon deal; I worried after Q4 that the company might be too late in its move, and I don't believe that risk is completely erased by the Q1 report.

As for Panopticon, it still appears to be struggling. Datawatch decided to focus the product solely on capital markets, where it has an impressive and broad user base, and per the Q1 call brought on Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY) and Bank of Tokyo while adding to a existing relationship with NASDAQ (NASDAQ:NDAQ). But figures on the Q1 call that sales ex-Monarch both were meager and flat at best year over year: revenue aside from Monarch was $1.3 million vs $1.4 million a year ago, and non-Monarch license revenue was ~flat at $0.5 million.

Finally, costs remain a concern. Datawatch has brought costs down, getting its breakeven point under $10 million a quarter, and CFO Jim Eliason said on the Q4 call that figure on a cash basis was down to ~$9 million. Opex did decline q/q and Eliason said there was a "line of sight" to additional, albeit modest, cuts. But Datawatch still has work to do in terms of costs, even at 91% gross margin, with SG&A at $10.4 million in Q1 and $9.45 million on a non-GAAP basis.

After all, Datawatch still posted negative EBITDA in Q1 (-$0.6 million, backing out $950K in share-based comp), and burned about $1.7 million in free cash flow. Against a trailing twelve-month revenue base under ~$32 million, Datawatch still needs a few hundred basis points' worth of margin improvement to get to even. That's going to have to come from leveraging higher sales and, to a lesser extent, cutting costs. That's not always an easy task, particularly for a small company in what should be a competitive space.

Again, the bull/bear argument coming out of Q1 is whether there really has been an inflection point in Datawatch's business, particularly relative to Monarch. There's a "fool me once, shame on you..." sense to DWCH after the past few years, particularly given that there hasn't been a change in management. At the same time, the improvement in Q1 seems to be based on sustainable trends. IBM perhaps isn't the most compelling partner given its overall struggles of late, but it does have a solid position in data that can support Monarch sales. There's several years' worth of leads in the dormant customer base alone. The overall data prep market seems likely to grow for the foreseeable future. And for all Datawatch's faults in its 25 years (yes, 25 years) as a public company, and all its disappointments, Monarch appears to be a solid product with a large and loyal base. There is value here, even if Datawatch's ability to monetize that value is uncertain, as is whether that value is enough to support a ~$63 million enterprise value.

Valuation And The Bull Case

All told, I think there's enough to turn bullish at $7.50. DWCH shares aren't cheap, trading at almost exactly 2x trailing twelve-month revenue on an enterprise basis. That's not unheard of in the space, to be sure; DATA trades at over 4x, for instance. But DATA isn't exactly a good peer comparison from a multiple standpoint, for a number of reasons, and even in a recurring revenue model mid-teen growth isn't going to drive a 4-5x EV/revenue for Datawatch over the next 12-18 months.

But there are paths to value. First, simply establishing a new growth profile seems likely to drive DWCH shares higher. DWCH itself traded at almost 7x revenue at its peak; it paid ~6x for Panopticon and was rewarded for the effort. That was a different time in the space, and a different Datawatch, of course; the combination was supposed to provide a competitor to Tableau, whose own prospects seemed brighter at the time. Still, there is room for the multiple to expand this year simply if the market starts to believe the Datawatch comeback story. With full-year revenue possibly tracking toward the $34-$35 million level (up 13-16% or so), a 0.5 turn increase in the revenue multiple gets shares above $9. Admittedly, that's a bit of a circular argument - the stock will go up because it's going to do better than the market projects at the moment - but there is room for near-term gains if the recent strategic changes continue to work.

Longer term, I still think this has to end in a sale, at some point. It's worth pointing out that for 25 years, Datawatch really has never made that much sense as a public company, regardless; its all-time peak sales came in FY14, at just $35 million. But in the current environment, that has to be the endgame - and there are plenty of potential suitors. Eliason said on the Q4 call that there were "a number of players" interested in Datawatch as it explored its alternatives; with so many companies in or around data prep, there remain several logical buyers. And I thought it was interesting - though I may be reading into it too much - that the announcement to stay independent specified [emphasis mine] "an updated and enhanced strategic plan for fiscal 2017." Datawatch didn't say it was better on its own - what it said was that it was better on its own right now.

Meanwhile, with an activist on board, and nearly 18% of shares owned by the board and management, the principal-agent problem isn't nearly as big an issue here as it is at many micro-caps. If Datawatch can establish itself in FY17 and FY18, it's going to have a number of potential buyers - and it's going to have the ability to provide value to an acquirer. $38-$40 million in FY18 revenue would imply ~$35 million in gross profit. Most of that likely will be offset by opex. But an acquirer almost certainly could cut sales and marketing (an $18 million run rate) and G&A (~$9 million) sharply; getting $6-8 million in synergies likely implies $7-9 million in acquired EBITDA. Add to that the strategic potential (Monarch seems like it would be a good tuck-in for Tableau, in particular), what should be $25 million in cash next year, and another $26 million in deferred tax assets, and a low double-digit multiple could value DWCH rather easily around $12, 50%+ upside. In this space, that could easily be conservative. Even if FY17's plan fails, there's room for Datawatch to salvage some value; Monarch is an established product, and while a fire sale obviously means some downside from current levels, an outright collapse of Datawatch seems unlikely even in a close to worst-case scenario.

The change coming out of Q1 is the fact that there is some reason to believe in the company's strategy. After Q4, roughly the same upside was possible; it simply seemed unlikely given the history, given the disappointment in the partner channel, and given the relatively small deal size here (admittedly still an issue going forward). Now, however, there seems a reasonable likelihood that Datawatch is gaining some traction with the new sales strategies, and that substantially changes the outlook here. If Datawatch is right, I think shares will move into the double digits over the next 12-18 months, whether through an expanding multiple and higher sales, or perhaps speculation/pricing in of a potential sale down the line. If Datawatch is wrong, I still think the stock should be able to hold $5 or so, given that Monarch is a real product and given the cash balance and the incentives for management and major shareholders to salvage value at that point. That combination seems to imply that being right in betting that Q4/Q1 provided an inflection point offers more upside than being wrong. And I think there's enough in Q1 to take that bet.

