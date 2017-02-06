Posco: Korean Steel Sector To Shine With Upcoming Price Rebound

Chinese steel prices set for a rebound, maintain Overweight

We maintain a positive view toward the steel sector, considering a moderate increase in global steel demand and ongoing restructuring in China. As steel prices in China, a barometer of stock prices, are expected to rise in the short term, we believe it is necessary to increase the weighting of the Korean steel sector. China's steel prices are expected to continue to rise until April or May, as Chinese dealers' re-stocking demand picks up after the Lunar New Year and seasonality turns strong from March. Meanwhile, large Asia-based steelmakers announced substantial ASP increases from January, and the price of imported steel has increased sharply. As such, it is likely that Korean steelmakers' attempt for an ASP hike in 1Q17 will bear fruit.

Higher Chinese steel utilization to lead to P/B re-rating, positive for share

The key determinant of the P/B multiple for steelmakers such as POSCO (NYSE:PKX) and Hyundai Steel (OTC: OTC:HYNSY) is the utilization ratio in China. Indeed, a review of long-term movements in these two indicators suggests that they move in line with each other. As the restructuring of the Chinese steel industry continues into this year, the utilization ratio is projected to rise from 67% in 2015 to 71% in 2016 and 76% in 2017. As a result, the P/Bs of POSCO and Hyundai Steel should break out of the 0.4x-0.5x boxed range this year.

Top picks are POSCO, Hyundai Steel, and Korea Zinc

We believe the combined operating profit of primary metal producers for 4Q16 was slightly lower than the consensus, due mainly to weak earnings from blast furnaces. However, considering the likely ASP increase in 1Q17, operating profit will likely surpass the consensus and 1Q17 should see earnings improve QoQ, as opposed to the current consensus which projects QoQ growth in 2Q17. We continue to present POSCO, Hyundai Steel, and Korea Zinc as our top picks. Among the three, POSCO is our top pick because it stands out due to the company's technological prowess and quality of its products, which, coupled with market conditions, provides it with the competitive edge to capitalize on present macro trends.

Short-term outlook and investment strategy

Overweight steel on rebounding prices, earnings, and utilizations

Second, blast furnaces also have positive earnings outlook. Since January, domestic and overseas steelmakers have been working to raise their prices and their attempts are likely to succeed. As such, expectations are mounting that blast furnaces' quarterly earnings will start improving from 1Q17 after 4Q16 bottom (previously it was largely estimated that the earnings would continue to fall QoQ until 1Q17 and improve from 2Q17). The raw material input costs for blast furnace are expected to rise by KRW100,000/tonne over 4Q16 and 1Q17. We believe the steel price increase in 1Q17 will help offset the raw material price hike.

Third, as the utilization ratio of the Chinese steel industry rises, Korean steel names' P/B and share prices should rise too. Of note, steel utilization and P/B move closely in line, and we expect the Chinese steel sector's utilization to continue to increase in 2017 as a result of the restructuring.

Meanwhile, even if shares correct during the off-peak season ahead of the Lunar New Year, the downside risk is limited at the current level. POSCO's historically low P/B of 0.44x translates to a share price of KRW220,000 or KRW230,000. Similarly, the rock bottom price for Hyundai Steel is about KRW55,000. If these shares correct to such levels, we would strongly advise adding to positions.

Chinese steel prices to rebound after Lunar New Year

Entering into December 2016, China's dealer steel prices and raw material prices have been trending weakly, mostly due to off seasonality. Chinese steelmakers started cutting production in November 2016 ahead of the off-peak season. As a result, demand for raw materials fell, which led to the declines of raw material prices and, eventually, steel prices.

However, we note that the Chinese dealer steel prices fell just 6%, while the price of iron ore fell 7% and coking coal 35%. This suggests that steel supply was relatively tight even during the weak demand season.

Domestic steel price hikes likely to be successful

Meanwhile, Korean steelmakers are also gearing up to raise steel prices. POSCO and Hyundai Steel announced that they will raise their steel prices by KRW100,000/tonne starting from January this year. Some are skeptical about the price hike because of the correcting Chinese steel prices and unfavorable seasonality.

However, we believe there is a high probability of Korean steelmakers raising their prices, as: 1) large steelmakers in China and Japan are also planning to raise their prices by about KRW100,000/tonne in January, similar to the global level; and 2) the gap between domestic and imported steel prices have considerably narrowed already, indicating little resistance from buyers. For reference, domestic HRC prices have been typically more expensive than imported HRC, by about KRW100,000/tonne, but now the gap has narrowed to around KRW10,000 tonne (domestic KRW760,000/tonne vs. imported KRW750,000).

In all, while we believe blast furnace earnings in 4Q16 missed the consensus, we expect them to beat the consensus in 1Q17 on the back of steel price hikes.

Why the steel sector P/B will grow

Sector P/B to re-rate on increasing utilizations in China

We wrote in a previous report that steel shares would head in an upward direction in 2017 as their P/B multiples increase. We have received many questions from our investors regarding this and as such, we would like to explain the reasoning behind our belief.

We have been thinking for a long time and have now reached the conclusion that the steel sector P/B is closely related with the Chinese (global) steel industry's utilization. Since the steel sector is a large-scale process industry, a rise in utilization ratio suggests an improving supply-demand balance. This can result in an increase in valuation multiples as expectations grow.

Through the comparison of the Chinese steel sector's utilization ratio and the P/B of POSCO and Hyundai Steel since 2001, we came to the following conclusions. First, the utilization ratio and P/B move in line with each other; and second the average P/B can exceed 1.0x as long as utilization ratio hits 80%, at minimum.

From this point of view, the P/B multiples of POSCO and Hyundai Steel are likely to rise as the Chinese steel sector's utilization increases as a result of the restructuring,

China's tighter capacity to lead to higher utilization in 2017

It is almost a certainty that China's steel utilization will rise again in 2017 after the 2015 bottom. China's crude steel production capacity in 2015 is estimated at about 1.2bn tonnes and according to the Chinese government, the country closed down 70mn tonnes worth of production in 2016 and is likely to cut the capacity again in 2017 by the same amount. This will reduce Chinese steel capacity to 1.06bn tonnes in 2017. In other words, industry consolidations have worked to improve the supply-demand balance, which, in our view, justifies the steel sector P/B's re-rating.

4Q16 preview

Slightly lower than consensus but 1Q17 to come in higher

For 4Q16, major primary metal manufacturers are forecast to report a combined operating profit of KRW1.24tn, 5% lower than the consensus.

This is largely to do with the weak earnings from blast furnace in contrast with the strong earnings from electric furnace and nonferrous metals. The contract price, which is set on a quarterly or half-yearly basis, failed to catch up with the raw material input prices which have been increasing sharply since 4Q16. As a result, the ASP hike has been limited.

However, we believe 1Q17 results will surpass the consensus forecast, as continued raw material price hikes in 1Q17 are likely to shore up contract prices. Since the spread between domestic and imported products is narrowing, we expect buyers to agree to an increased ASP.

We continue to present POSCO, Hyundai Steel, and Korea Zinc as our steel sector top picks.

Although POSCO's 4Q16 operating profit is expected to be lower than the consensus, its 1Q17 operating profit should gain momentum upon ASP hikes, which we believe will have a positive impact on shares. Of note, we revised up our parent operating profit for 1Q17 to KRW604.6bn vs. the consensus of KRW525.3bn.

4Q16 confirms earnings bottom

Investment highlights

We estimate 4Q16 parent operating profit to come in at KRW580.3bn, 16% lower than the consensus. We are also bullish due to the steelmaker's positive direction of earnings, which helps to boost investor sentiment (previously it had been expected that parent operating profit would continue to deteriorate into 1Q17, but now 1Q17 is likely to see a slight increase in profit, thanks to efforts to heighten ASP). POSCO will likely see an increase in 2017 consolidated operating profit on improving earnings from the construction division. Finally, the company has an extremely attractive valuation, with shares currently trading at 0.5x P/B. Accordingly, we maintain BUY and our target price of KRW320,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

For 4Q16, we forecast KRW6.55tn in sales, KRW580.3bn in operating profit (+56% YoY, -32% QoQ), and KRW503.1bn in pretax profit. The QoQ decline in operating profit is mainly due to a surge of raw material input cost and recognition of one-off costs at the end of the year. Raw material input cost is likely to increase again in 1Q17. As such, POSCO is hard pressed to raise its ASP. Considering the rise in steel plate prices including HRC, the company's 1Q17 parent operating profit is expected to increase 4% QoQ to W604.6bn. On a monthly basis, earnings should start improving from February. This year's parent operating profit is expected at KRW2.76tn, similar to last year's figure. However, on a consolidated basis, 2017 operating profit should grow 12% YoY to KRW3.35tn as the loss from the construction division diminishes.

Share price outlook and valuation

Shares have rebounded to the KRW260,000 level after plunging from the KRW280,000 to KRW240,000 level. Re-stocking demand after the Lunar New Year and the start of high-demand season should lead to a rebound in Chinese dealer steel prices. Also, an earlier-than-expected earnings recovery, with the presumed earnings bottom changing from 1Q17 to 4Q16, is also positive for sentiment. Corrections should offer good entry points. POSCO's P/B is expected to rise on increasing utilization rates in China and the global steel sector this year. Our target price implies 0.61x P/B, which we view as quite undemanding.

