Alt-Energy Dividend Stock: 8.1% Yield And Six Consecutive Dividend Raises

Alt-Energy Dividend Stock Pays 8.1% and Just Raised Dividend for the Sixth Consecutive Quarter

I've written about Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) before. The last time was exactly a year ago: Beat The Oil Doldrums And Enjoy The Yield With Alt Energy MLP Enviva. And, prior to that: An Energy MLP For A Post-Fossil-Fuel Energy Environment. For details about the partnership and their specialized niche in the energy MLP sector, check those articles. Today, I want to update you on EVA and pass on the latest dividend news.

Briefly, EVA is an alt-energy MLP. Its business is biomass in the from of wood pellets. Now, I know what a lot of you are thinking right now: "Wood pellets?" After all, the only knowledge most of us have about wood pellets involves either wood-pellet heaters or wood-pellet grills and smokers. Hardly the stuff of MLPs. But there's a huge and growing market for wood pellets for large-scale energy generation.

Wood is considered a renewable energy source. Unlike fossil fuels, say coal, the carbon produced from burning wood is readily balanced by the regeneration of forests that produce the wood. When the forests are managed for continual production, net atmospheric carbon gain is neutral, or potentially even negative if forest production is increased at a faster pace than the wood is harvested and used to generate energy. Furthermore, EVA uses either commercial softwood thinnings, which are cut to foster healthy growth of high-value timber, or cull trees that are unsuitable for timber production. This material would otherwise go unused.

The wood pellets are used by European utilities which have been converting coal-fired electrical plants to wood-pellets. EU policies mandating carbon reduction are encouraging the rapid adoption of renewable energy strategies. One such strategy employs wood biomass in pelletized form as a replacement for coal. The UK and EU are far short of the binding 2020 renewable energy targets as seen in this chart (from Enviva):

Biomass is a quick and cheap path to reaching those goals. Existing coal-fired plants can be quickly and cost-efficiently converted to wood-pellet biomass:

Enviva's operations are located in the South and Southeast, with production plants in Mississippi, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida and storage and terminals at the ports of Mobil Alabama, Chesapeake Virginia, and Panama City Florida.

Competition is fragmented and limited. Enviva takes an industrial, enterprise-scale approach that distinguishes it from the rest of the industry.

I first drew your attention to EVA in November 2015. Since that time investors have enjoyed a total return of 93.6%, with re-invested distributions, or 72.7% after taking the distributions as income. The distributions have totaled $2.465/share with another $0.535 coming this month (Feb 13 ex-dividend date).

As we see, growth has stalled since the election. Perhaps due to investor anxieties over the future of alternative energy? But those anxieties would not seem to be an issue for Europe or Japan, which are Enviva's primary markets. One issue could be the potential for a trade war with Europe and/or Asia, which could result in retaliatory measures against US export that could shift the market to favor Canada and/or the Baltic states

Regardless, the announcement of the partnership's February distribution appears to have jump-started interest once again. As I write this, mid-day on Friday, the stock is up 5.3%.

The MLP paid its first distribution August 12 2015 and has raised it every quarter since.

The announced raise is to $0.535/share and has an ex-date of Feb. 13. This and the previous increase have been modest relative to previous increases. Each moved the quarterly payout up a half cent, but these followed increases of 3% and 11% the previous quarters, so for the year EVA has moved it distribution up 16.3%. At today's price, EVA offers a forward yield of 8.1% at the current distribution rate.

Most recent guidance projects a distribution per unit of "at least" $2.35 for 2017. That may be optimistic as it would be 9.8% more than the current rate. But EVA had previously projected $2.10 per share for 2016, which the increase (representing the 4Q2016 distribution) hits spot on. EVA's earnings report is scheduled for Feb. 15, so we'll likely learn then if they maintain that guidance.

I tend to resist MLPs because I really dislike dealing with K-1s. I usually prefer to get exposure in a fund format such as InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA). But I liked this one enough that I made an exception. As that performance chart shows, I'm glad I did.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVA, AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute investment advice. I am not a professional adviser and I do not give advice. The banker part of my nym has absolutely no relationship to the profession of the same name. What I publish is much more in line with a research notebook. Anyone who finds anything of interest will necessarily want to do his or her complete research and due diligence. It would be foolish to rely on my conclusions without having done so.