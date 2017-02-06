10 Reasons Why Nuclear Energy Is A Buy Now

1. Introducing the "Jaws" chart.

One of my favorite tools in looking for turnaround stocks is what I call the "Jaws" chart named after the famous movie of the same name. What the jaws chart shows us is the width and depth of the differential between potential competing investments. For me the Jaws visual, if not definitive, is certainly a sign that a particular stock is worthy of further investigation.

If we look at the jaws chart comparing Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) we can see a very large Jaws almost 5 years deep and more than 140% wide at the mouth. This certainly makes it look like uranium is a large potential turnaround opportunity for investors.

Also note in the chart the large volume increases over the last 3 years even though the price declined continually over the period.

2. The nuclear energy industry is in growth mode.

According to the World Nuclear Association (WNA) there are 60 nuclear plants under construction, 164 more planned and a whopping 347 more proposed. That's a total of 571 compared to a total of 447 now minus about 60 planned for decommissioning. Most of the decommissioned plants will be smaller ones. See here for details.

Also according to WNA China and India alone will be adding at least 140 more reactors by 2030. And keep in mind those commitments were made before the coal burning pollution/smog scare that hit China this summer. After that it is easy to visualize even more nukes than already committed.

3. Japan's 40 idled nuclear plants will be back on line sometime in the near future.

As we know the Fukushima disaster forced Japan to shut down all their nukes until they could be checked out for safety inspections. After 2 were restarted a lawsuit was filed objecting to the restarts. The Japanese Institute of energy estimates that 17 more plants will be restarted by the end of March 2017 and another 19 by March of 2018. Long-term Japan is a prime prospect for more nukes because of their lack of natural gas which would have to be imported and the fact environmentalists dislike coal even more than nuclear. As of now Japan has 2 nukes under construction, 9 planned and 2 proposed.

4. Prices are currently under the cost of production.

According to the World Nuclear Association (see here) the cost of production is $40 and current prices are well below $40 as shown by this chart from Cameco. Note that prices have fallen more than 50% since 2012 for both spot and long term.

Obviously prices below cost cannot long survive.

5. Uranium deficits will equal current demand in 10 years.

World-wide uranium deficits called "uncovered requirements" will grow from 7 million lbs. in 2016 to 175 million lbs in 2025.

From Dennison Mines 2015 financials:

"UxC estimates that uncovered demand is only 7.4 million pounds U3O8 or 4% of projected demand in 2016. Uncovered demand, however, is projected by UxC to increase significantly over the period of 2016 to 2019, such that up to 75.1 million pounds remains uncovered for 2020, representing roughly 39% of projected demand in that year. Uncovered demand rises rapidly for years after 2020 to over 175 million pounds per year (or 78% of projected total demand) for 2025. At 175 million pounds, the uncovered demand in 2025 is estimated to be nearly as much as total demand estimated for 2015".

6. World-wide wind and solar subsidies are under attack.

As the ever increasing amount of wind and solar are built countries are beginning to understand the limits of renewables. The big problem is they cannot provide base load power to the grid and once you reach a certain level of renewables building more becomes an effort in diminishing returns. SA Contributor Zoltan Ban has a great article about how Germany at 19% renewables is reaching the end of the road with their subsidized renewables push "Is it really the end of fossil fuels? The case of Germany suggests Otherwise".

Nuclear energy is co2 free and they can be built anywhere because uranium is such a dense energy source transporting fuel to a plant is not a concern. Compare that to coal (and coal trains) or even natural gas requiring miles and miles of pipelines. Nuclear energy's days in politically correct purgatory is about over. And their 90% uptime is a plus too.

7. Populist politicians are leading the way for more nuclear.

Whether you think the new populist surge is a good thing or a bad thing from an investment standpoint pushing nuclear means good things for nuclear energy. Already President Trump has talked up nuclear and has appointed people to his cabinet that are pro-nuclear. In France, Marine Le Pen, possibly the next leader of France has also taken up the mantle of nuclear energy as a low-cost source of electricity. In fact, France currently receives more than 75% of its electricity from nuclear and has some of the lowest electricity rates in Europe but is in the midst of closing 20 or so reactors by 2025. See here.

If China, India and Russia are building them why not Europe and the US?

8. Nuclear fuel costs are only about 2% of costs and uranium is only 46% of the 2%.

Nuclear power plants are very expensive to build but cheap to operate. The biggest cost is amortization and depreciation of the original costs, interest on borrowed money and maintenance. In addition to the uranium itself there is the processing into fuel and the delivery and loading. This means a doubling of the uranium costs will only increase the fuel cost by 25% and 25% of 2% equals ½ of 1% cost increase.

So basically the concern of nuclear plant owners is assured delivery of fuel with the cost of that fuel a minor consideration.

From World Nuclear Association:

"These show that a doubling of fuel prices would result in the electricity cost for nuclear rising about 9%, for coal rising 31% and for gas 66%. Gas prices have since risen significantly."

If you are interested in a lot more detail on costs see here.

9. Investing in uranium could be a hedge against a market downturn.

Everything about nuclear power is long-term. It takes years for permits, years more for construction and fuel contracts are long term too typically 7 to 10 years. So once put in motion a recession (or maybe even a depression) would probably not stop the process meaning fuel (and therefore uranium) would be needed with contracted pricing.

10. Two of the biggest contrarian indicators have happened in the last few weeks.

On January 10th, 2017 Kazakhstan announced it would reduce 2017 uranium output by 10%. This is significant because Kazakhstan produces about 40% of the world's supply of uranium. As reported by World Nuclear News:

"While the outlook for nuclear energy growth continues as strong as it has been for many years, the realities of the near-term uranium market remain in oversupply," Zhumagaliyev said. "KazAtomProm and its joint venture partners have had to make responsible decisions in light of these market challenges. These strategic Kazakh mineral assets are far more valuable to our shareholders and stakeholders being left in the ground."

"Left in the ground" leads to the next contrarian indicator from Cameco the 2nd largest producer in the world when it announced 120 layoffs plus negative earnings due to adjustments.

"We expect our adjusted net earnings for 2016 will be significantly lower than analysts' earnings estimates," Cameco said in a statement. "In presenting our adjusted net earnings, we expect to make total adjustments to net earnings between approximately $180 million and $220 million after-tax ($0.45 to $0.56 per share)."

The write-down is non-cash impairment of assets because if it costs you $40 to produce a pound of uranium and the price is a sustained $30 then those $40 assets aren't worth $40. This is exactly the same thing as Exxon had in 2016 as I explained here "5 Reasons Why Exxon's AAA Credit Rating Is In Jeopardy".

These two corporate announcements only a week apart by the two biggest uranium producers may signal a final capitulation soon to mark a market bottom.

So if uranium is in turnaround mode what is the best way to play it?

When it comes to commodities there are always more than one way to skin that cat. You could go with the safest route a commodity ETF such as URA, which spreads the risks out over 20 or so companies, you could go with a long-shot that could turn fabulous profits if it can stay in business until the commodity turns around such as Dennison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN) or you could go with the most substantial company in the market in this case Cameco (NYSE:CCJ). We will review each of those in our Premium publication "The Tunaround Stock Advisory."

Disclosure: I am/we are long URA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.