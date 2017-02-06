Opening Another Angle To The Mallinckrodt Mess

Most recently the company settled with the FTC over allegations of monopolizing the ACTH market by hoarding and not developing Acthar's synthetic competition.

Mallinckrodt's main cash cow, H.P. Acthar Gel, has come under fire not only for cost, but also for efficacy.

By Parke Shall

Over the last week, we have come into possession of a complaint filed against Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in mid 2016 that doesn't seem as though it has been disseminated properly and could contain insight as to how the company's main cast generating product, Acthar, continues to sell extremely well across several indications.

The lawsuit that we were given a copy of is Barry Franks vs. Mallinckrodt. It was filed in Alameda County on October 7, 2016. Franks was a former sales representative for Questcor, the company that Mallinckrodt bought to acquire Acthar.

The lawsuit is basically a whistleblower action from a former employee who makes several interesting allegations that we wanted to disseminate publicly today. Here is a snapshot of the lawsuit and some items that we found to be disturbing.

The first thing that we want to note right off the bat is that this is a legal complaint. The allegations set forth there and are exactly that: allegations. Anybody can file a complaint and say anything that they want. It is not until there is an admission of guilt or a defendant is found to be guilty in a court that allegations become anything more.

With that said, Franks alleges Mallinckrodt pushed him to sell Acthar in an "illegal, off-label" manner.

He also claims that he was pushed out of the company due to his speaking out about selling Acthar off-label and about other compliance issues, like pushing refills for indications where prescriptions were ostensibly supposed to treat only flare-ups.

The lawsuit concludes by raising questions about potential insurance fraud related to refills and allegations that prescriptions were being provided without patient visits.

The allegations regarding refills should certainly be alarming to MNK investors. If it is true that refills are getting abused for any or all of Acthar's on- or off-label indications, it could, down the road, lead to potential insurance fraud investigations.

We believe that many of Acthar's indications are supposed to be for occasional/as needed uses. We believe that some of its indications in nephrology and for MS flare-ups are intended to be prescribed on a per-incident basis.

Not only that, but why would a drug that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars per patient sometimes be set up for refills when it hasn't been determined that it is absolutely necessary?

It is no secret that we have been skeptical of MNK since we started doing research on it a little more than a year ago. We have written several skeptical articles talking about why we think the company is not a good place to allocate capital. The allegations put forth in this lawsuit, which we are not sure has been digested yet by the public, make us even more skeptical.

Again, this lawsuit was filed in late 2016, but we are not sure it has seen the light of day yet. These revelations come after the FTC just settled with the company, alleging it had a monopoly on ACTH because it owned the only synthetic competition and was not developing or selling it. The settlement required the company to license the synthetic to another company, which can now not only start to develop it, but potentially begin a process of including it in some clinical trials versus Acthar.

Given MNK's leverage and its reliance on it's main drug, which we believe generates a significant portion of its net income, we think the risks continue to far outweigh the rewards of being an MNK investor, and we would avoid the stock here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.