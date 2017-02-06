Intel And AMD Join Forces

Last December a rumor was put forth by Kyle Bennett of Hardocp.com via a forum post. Mr. Bennett has been in the industry a very long time and in our experience where you see smoke, fire is usually forth coming. The rumor sent AMD (NYSE:AMD) shares up but since then things have been quiet until now. Mr. Bennett has put out two updates which are covered below. Yet... as with all rumors, they take time to be either confirmed or denied.

History

Way back in the day - 2004 - Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) entered into a cross licensing agreement where Intel would gain certain access to Nvidia tech and in return Nvidia would be able to make chipsets for the Intel platform. It all went south though when Intel sued Nvidia. Intel attempted to deny them the right to make chipsets for future Intel CPU's. Each side fired off lawsuits. In the end Nvidia's Intel motherboard/chipset industry was practically destroyed and they exited the business. However they were positioned to win in the lawsuit and rather than have it go to a jury Intel settled via a new cross license agreement.

Patent Cross License Agreement

Per the agreement:

"Under the patent cross license agreement, Intel has granted to Nvidiaand its qualified subsidiaries, and Nvidia has granted to Intel and Intel's qualified subsidiaries, a non-exclusive, non-transferable, worldwide license, without the right to sublicense to all patents that are either owned or controlled by the parties at any time that have a first filing date on or before March 31, 2017, to make, have made (subject to certain limitations), use, sell, offer to sell, import and otherwise dispose of certain semiconductor- and electronic-related products anywhere in the world. Nvidia's rights to Intel's patents have certain specified limitations, including but not limited to, Nvidia is not licensed to: (1) certain microprocessors, defined in the agreement as "Intel Processors" or "Intel Compatible Processors;" (2) certain chipsets that connect to Intel Processors; and (3) certain flash memory products. Subject to the terms and conditions of the patent cross license agreement, Intel will pay Nvidia licensing fees which in the aggregate will amount to $1.5 billion, payable in annual installments, as follows: a $300 million payment on each of January 18, 2011, January 13, 2012, and January 15, 2013 and a $200 million payment on each of January 15, 2014, 2015 and 2016."

The royalty payment gravy train has ended for Nvidia. The patents remain in place but no new patents after March 31, 2017 will be cross licensed. Given Nvidias growth in the past few years they are one of the biggest threats to Intel. Add in the bad blood and it is very doubtful Intel would get back into bed with Nvidia.

AMD Patents

Now Intel might get into a relationship with AMD, though on the surface it seems rather odd but stranger things have happened in the course of history. Intel views Nvidia as a dire threat long term with the moves Nvidia has made in GPGPU computing and its efforts in deep learning and driver assisted cars.

Thus Intel might get into bed with AMD to hinder a common foe. The bread and butter of Nvidia is still graphics. Getting access to AMD patents might allow Intel to fight Nvidia a bit more effectively and put out some better solutions. Sure it might hurt AMD a little as well but it is not like AMD has a commanding presence in the integrated market via market share. The money they could receive from integrated royalties might make it worth any potential minor loss of market share for AMD in the integrated market.

AMD Inside (Rumors)

Last December Kyle Bennett put out a rumor that Intel and AMD were getting into bed. Since then things have been very quiet but looking around we noticed a follow up post by Kyle Bennett of Hardocp.com on January 31, 2017 where he said:

"That said, this is what I just got back from one source that did have information on this, but was not the primary source. He said, "....the info is still valid, just not fully consummated..." Still waiting for information from the primary source, but it is not someone that I have easy access to."

On February 3, 2017 Mr. Bennett followed up with:

"OK. Got information back on this. Everything I have mentioned here is definitively correct. Intel is licensing AMD GPU technology. No money has changed hands yet, so there is not financial impact till late in the year, hence nothing in the current earnings report. The first product AMD is working on for Intel is a Kaby Lake processor variant that will positioned in the entry-to-mid level performance segment. It is in fact an MCM (multi-chip-module) and will not be on-die with the KB CPU. It is scheduled to come to market before the end of the year. I would expect more collaboration between AMD and Intel in the future on the graphics side. And you can take all that to the bank."

Other news sources are starting to pick up on the rumor update and are running with it. True or not expect this rumor to spread to multiple venues and it might cause a reaction in the stock price.

How to Play It.

If the rumors are true (and we are inclined to think they are) then AMD would stand to gain quite a bit by possibly receiving a royalty payment per iGPU sold. The stock price would undoubtedly jump up several points. However since we do not know if this is 100% true (it is a rumor after all), or when it might be announced timing could be an issue on how to play it. We are going to assume the rumor is in fact true though. Call it a hunch but true or not AMD has several catalysts in the works though that are going to pump up the stock. A CPU called Ryzen coming out in early March, Server CPU Naples being released in Q2 followed by a new APU Raven Ridge at the later half of the year.

Investors should get in AMD for these reason and view the possible Intel / AMD deal as a potential wildcard.

How to Play it (and profit)

Ways to play this are obviously going long with the stock or one might look to the options market. Since AMD has had such a run up in recent days options might be a bit pricey at the moment. However we can not wait too long since the Ryzen launch is just a month out. We might recommend looking at some of the out of the money cheap calls as we get closer to launch of Ryzen just to play on the hype. Granted these are risky and the odds are against them but the payoff can be very lucrative. On the flip side the single thread performance of Ryzen is rumored to be a tad sub par. Thus in gaming, Ryzen might suffer just a tad if the rumors pan out. However pricing the new CPU correctly can make up for this. AMD has always been the CPU company to offer the biggest bang for the buck. Ryzen should sell at a discount to Intel's offerings but not at the steep historic discounts of the past.

Dreams of Ryzen

AMD's current price is based upon the hopes and dreams of Ryzen, yet not everyone knows about the impending launch. When the launch hits, reviewers will be flooding the internet with positive articles, which if correct, will fuel growth in AMD stock. These reports will expose new investors to the AMD comeback story. As Ryzen sales increase and the revenues flow in so will the stock price increase. Looking forward AMD has Ryzen (consumer CPU), Naples (Server CPU), Raven Ridge, Deep learning GPU's, and the Vega GPU all launching in this year. The Intel / AMD rumor is just icing on the cake. It is a great time to be an AMD shareholder, the best has yet to come.