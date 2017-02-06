Return Of The Living Dead

One bank takes a look at E&P outspend and if you're in the space, you're not going to like what they found.

Unfortunately - and I wish I wasn't right, because the reality here is a reflection of distorted capital markets - I do get it.

"You just don't get it," when it comes to US oil production. I hear that a lot.

You just don't get it.

I hear that, or some derivative of that, pretty often when it comes to my assessment of the oil (NYSEARCA:USO) market.

And not as it relates to the sectarian conflict or my contention that trying to determine the fate of OPEC production cuts is for all intents and purposes impossible because it entails reading the Riyadh versus Tehran tea leaves.

That is, most readers seem to agree that attempting to get a read on Saudi Arabia's motivations is an exercise in futility. I'm encouraged by the reader consensus on that because it demonstrates to me that investors are acutely aware of the almost indisputable fact that Sunni versus Shiite trumps budget considerations every time in Riyadh (especially considering the Saudis can borrow to fund their budget gap). That means that production cuts are subject to the vagaries of religion and geopolitics which in turn suggests that making projections is pointless.

So the contention that I "don't get it" doesn't rest on geopolitical analysis. Rather, the criticism seems to stem from the notion that my assessment of US production is wrong because that production is more resilient than it used to be.

Now for one thing, that would only serve to support my contention that the rally in crude is unsustainable. So if the criticism is valid, then all the better for my projection on crude prices.

But it's not valid. And even if it were, it wouldn't materially change my outlook for oil. As I've said from the very beginning, the cartel isn't "dead." Indeed, the fact that the latter stages of the recent crude rally were attributable to the OPEC deal proves that the cartel is still in control. If OPEC no longer had any leverage then no one would have cared about the production cuts. That's kind of tautological, right?

When it comes to US production, I read quite a bit of research that professes to "drill" down (pun fully intended) and I've got to tell you, a lot of people are expending a whole lot of mental energy that's probably best channeled towards something else.

Remember Citi's note on shale's "dirty little secret" back in September of 2015? No? That's ok, I'll refresh your memory. Here are some key excerpts:

Easy access to capital was the essential "fuel" of the shale revolution. But too much capital led to too much oil production, and prices crashed. The growth of North American shale a critical underlying factor in the oil market "regime change" from a $100/bbl world until 2014 to a sub-$50/bbl world today. Saudi Arabia's shift to defending market share rather than price decisively confirmed this new reality. Above $100/bbl, returns to shale investment are so attractive that the kingdom realized it could not sustain its historical strategy of propping up prices or shale would simply erode its market share. As a result, the oil markets returned to competitive economics not seen for decades. And the economics of shale in particular are now set to be a decisive factor in balancing global oil markets and setting global prices. The shale sector is now being financially stress-tested, exposing shale's dirty secret: many shale producers depend on capital market injections to fund ongoing activity because they have thus far greatly outspent cash flow. In the aggregate North American crude producers do not generate positive free cash flow (Figure 1), although some stronger producers do. Capex has consistently exceeded cash flow, causing some prominent critics to argue the business model of shale production is fundamentally unsustainable. Capital markets plugged shale's "funding gap" from 2009 through the first half of 2015, but they are now tightening, reducing access to liquidity for some producers and shaping their ability to drill.

At the risk of coming across as "crude" (another bad pun), this isn't complicated. And my apologies go out to those who insist that it is.

If you habitually outspend your cash flow, you've got to figure out a way to fund that gap. Fortunately for producers, years of accommodative monetary policy have created an insatiable demand for yield, which effectively kept capital markets open to otherwise insolvent operations.

Effectively then, easy access to capital created zombie companies. Here's the classic schematic from Citi's Matt King:

I talked about this at length last month in "Schumpeter Is Dead." Here's what I said:

If zombies are allowed to live long enough to see prices rise (in this case oil prices), they'll end up pumping again, effectively sowing the seeds for yet another supply glut and a new deflationary dynamic that will drive them right back to the brink of insolvency. That's why King calls this "circular logic."

Of course that could be mitigated if the economics of these operations changed. And indeed that's exactly the argument I hear from critics.

Basically, if these companies aren't outspending their cash flow, then they can stay in business at lower price points without having to lean on capital markets to plug funding gaps.

Well guess what? They're probably going to keep outspending their cash flow. As Wells Fargo reminds us in a new note, "old habits die hard":

Street Missing The History Lesson. With the activity ramp fully underway and the attention now on volumes growth, we wanted to revisit the topic of E&P outspend. We Model Outspend Much Greater Than Consensus. Operators seem to have short memories when it comes to capital discipline which is why it's no surprise to us that we're already starting to see signs of a meaningful ramp in spending emerge. Of the 17 companies that have provided capital guidance on 2017 thus far, all but one have announced an increase in spending, with the average budget up 42% from 2016E. And we believe that this number will grow, as our forecast contemplates 55% year over year growth in capex. Consequently, our view on outspend is meaningfully disconnected from Street, as we model capital spending at 116% of cash flows in 2017E and 112% of cash flows in 2018E. The exhibit below highlights historical and forecasted outspend, and what can observed is that, while our numbers are well above Street expectations, they still fall well short of the historical average outspend. So we believe that if anything, even our more punitive estimates for 2017 and 2018 capex may be light compared to what plays out.

I assume you've connected the dots already, but just in case, let me drive the point home: outspend ultimately equals dilution for shareholders. Here's how Wells puts it (my highlights):

Poor capital discipline has consequences as enterprise values are expanded through either net debt or equity increases. In all cases, existing common stockholders' share of total EV is diluted, all else equal. Therefore, production and cash flow forecasts are less impactful than headline figures suggest after making an adjustment for associated dilution.

For those curious as to exactly who is getting diluted and by how much, Wells has a handy table for you which you'll find below.

(Table: Wells Fargo)

See, this isn't complicated.

Ultimately the point here is that if capital markets remain open to companies that continue to outspend, the zombie cycle continues with shareholders getting diluted along the way.

They'll stay in business and live to pump another day just like they did two years ago, which means production cuts and rising prices will always be met with supply from opportunistic zombies that rise from the grave every time prices touch ~$55/bbl.

If that's the type of business model you want to invest in based on your extensive research about advancements in technology and the economics of this or that discrete play, then be my guest.

