Swensen Six And Momentum Model

The art and science of portfolio construction is at the heart of David Swensen's book, Unconventional Success: A Fundamental Approach to Personal Investment. In addition to building a portfolio, one needs to know how to manage the investments within the portfolio. In this article I'll walk readers through Swensen's portfolio suggestions and then follow with several management styles.

Portfolio Construction: Swensen argues for portfolio diversification with equities dominating the portfolio. Six asset classes are recommended and they are listed below. The selection of specific ETFs are mine and the percentages are the latest recommendations by Swensen.

U.S. Equities (NYSEARCA:VTI) - 30% Developed International Equities (VEA) -10% to 15% Emerging Market Equities (VWO) - 10% to 5% U.S. Real Estate (VNQ) - 20% U.S. Treasury Bonds (TLT) - 15% U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIP) - 15%

We will use this portfolio as the framework for the following analysis.

Strategic Asset Allocation Model: Passive investors will set up a "Swensen Six" portfolio as laid out above. In his book, Swensen recommends a 15% allocation to Developed International Equities and 5% to Emerging Market Equities. In a later paper he splits the difference with 10% going to each asset class. The percentages are guidelines. Each investor will need to set percentages that meet their individual requirements.

Knowing what asset classes to use and the percentage to invest in each asset group, the only decision remaining is to determine the target boundaries. If you want to reduce trading and let asset classes run, I recommend setting the re-balancing limits to somewhere between 20% and 30%. If the goal is to keep the asset classes closer to target, then reduce the re-balancing target percentage to something between 5% and 15%. I prefer higher percentages so as to reduce trading. Higher re-balancing percentages increase the probability the securities (ETFs in this example) will not be taxed as short-term events.

For many investors, we can stop right here. The Strategic Asset Allocation Model will serve the majority of investors very well. Active money managers and those who want additional portfolio protection will find the following model of interest.

Tranche Momentum Model: There are several moving parts to the Tranche Momentum Model (NYSE:TMM), making it more complicated than the above SAA model. For example, look-back periods and weights to assign to each were back-tested to determine "sweet spots" for ranking ETFs. These variables are shown in the following Main Menu.

Main Menu: Look-back periods of 60- and 100-trading days with 50% and 30% weights are respectively allocation. Volatility is part of the equation as low volatile ETFs are highly valued. One of the more difficult aspect of this sort of analysis is the "tranching" or number of offset portfolios. What this actually means is that we are look at the ranking of the ETFs over the past 12 trading days. This is done to reduce the "luck-of-review-day. I've discussed this in past articles.

Swensen Six Portfolio: The following screen shot shows the "Swensen Six" portfolio and how it looks if $100,000 is held in cash and ready for investing. Now we come to the major decision of where and how much to invest in the six ETFs that cover different asset classes.

Tranche Momentum Recommendations: The following slide shows which ETFs rank above SHY based on the settings shown in the Main Menu. Current data indicates we abstain from investing in VNQ, TIP, and TLT as all are performing below SHY. This is the first major level of risk protection. SHY is the cutoff or circuit breaker ETF. We stay away from securities that are under-performing SHY.

VTI, VEA, and VWO are all performing above SHY so they are candidates for additional consideration. At this point a momentum manager can slip down to the final slide to see how many shares are recommended for each of these three ETFs.

Investors who want to delve into additional analysis will look at the REDA expectations and Heikin-Ashi recommendations. Without going into a lot of detail, the REDA analysis looks at how many times the ETF showed up in recent rankings, what the different Exponential Moving Averages are projecting, and the rate of growth of the various securities. Projections are found in the Group column and we are looking for ETFs ranked either 1, 2, or 3 with one (1) ranking at the top. VTI and VWO are the top two as both merit a rank of three (3).

Moving to the far right, we also look for green H-A cells. VTI, VEA, VWO, and TIP all show up very well.

Position Sizing Recommendations: This final worksheet is where the money manager sets parameters to control overall portfolio risk. The two critical settings are SD Multiplier (green arrow) and Max Trade Position Risk (red arrow). Given these two settings, the Suggested Portfolio Risk is 3.4% or acceptable. I try to keep the portfolio risk under 6%.

If $100,000 were available my recommendation would be to invest 300 shares in VTI, 400 shares in VWO, 200 shares in VEA and hold the rest in cash or SHY. This still leaves over $40,000 in cash which is fine with the market this high.

I might hold off investing in VEA as a general rule of thumb is to hold the ETF if the Group rating is 4 or 5, but not add more shares. Right now, VEA is a 4.

In another 33 days review the portfolio and go through the analysis again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.