Detour Gold: Good News Was Rewarded, Bad News Was Ignored

After averting a possible breakdown earlier in the week, Detour Gold's (OTCPK:DRGDF) stock has surged as strong Q4 production and slightly higher 2017 guidance helped alleviate some concerns. However, there was a piece of slightly negative news that investors seemed to ignore (which was surprising but a welcome change in trend for the shares).

(Source: StockCharts.com)

The Good

Detour posted annual gold production of 537,765 ounces for 2016, which included fourth quarter gold production of 143,512 ounces. That was the highest annual output for the Detour Lake mine. Mill throughput averaged over 60,000 tpd in Q4, well above the 55,000 tpd nameplate capacity. All-in sustaining costs were still elevated at $1,005 per ounce sold in 2016, with fourth quarter AISC estimated to be $1,124 per ounce as the company accelerated capital expenditures in the quarter.

(Source: Detour Gold)

Detour was able to reduce debt by $142 million in 2016, and they ended the year with cash and short-term investments of approximately $129 million. There is still $358 million of debt that matures on November 30, 2017 (which they are looking to refinance), but overall the balance sheet is quite healthy. Especially when you take into consideration the level of production and cash flow that Detour is capable of.

Just a few months ago, the company guided for 2017 production of 540,000-590,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of $1,050-$1,150. They just tweaked output slightly higher and AISC slightly lower. Granted, the company has had trouble hitting its guidance for the last few years, and as a result some might be skeptical of these estimates. But given the level of mill throughput, combined with the fact that they are buying more trucks and shovels and the new conveyor is helping to improve the mill performance, means the company is in a much better position to hit its targets. Sustaining capex for the year is expected to be higher than 2016 as a result of advancing Phase 2 along with accelerated capital spending.

2017 Guidance

Gold production (oz) 550,000-600,000 Total cash costs(1) ($/oz sold) $690-$750 All-in sustaining costs(1) ($/oz sold) $1,025-$1,125

One positive mentioned about this guidance is the company stated they are further along in terms of mining bench 148. Coupled with the increase in mine fleet, and Detour is targeting to mine six benches down to bench 148 (instead of five). If they are able to mine and process the full bench then they could hit the high end of their 2017 guidance, as the ore grade for bench 148 is very strong (1.16 g/t) compared to the average mined grade (~0.90 g/t). Also notice bench 136 and the grade located in this section of the deposit - 2018 could be an exceptional year for Detour Lake.

(Source: Detour Gold)

The Bad

The Detour Lake deposit is a large open-pit operation with a current mine-life of over 2 decades. However, the bulk of the high-grade mineralization resides near the bottom of the pit shell, which results in a lot of heavy stripping during some years. In the old mine plan, years 2019-2022 and 2026-2027 would experience a significant amount of waste stripping, which would result in sharp declines in cash flow during those lean years. To help smooth this out, Detour decided to bring the West Detour deposit into production, which is adjacent to the main pit and shown in the lower left corner of the diagram below. West Detour would allow for the company to even out the strip ratio and keep the cash flow (and ore grade) more steady. There is also a small satellite pit just north of West Detour and would be part of the West Detour mine plan.

(Source: Detour Gold)

I wrote a subscriber article on Detour Gold in November 2016, in which I discussed how the Environmental Study Report for West Detour was scheduled to be filed before the end of that year. However, one of the company's Aboriginal partners needed additional time to familiarize themselves with the project. It was important, though, to keep West Detour's development on track in order to prevent that drop-off in grade and cash flow during 2019-2022. In my article I stated:

..now there might be a delay in West Detour, and the company is basically saying that capex is going to increase as well. How much is still unclear. And then this was also mentioned:

In the event the development of West Detour is delayed, the Company could take steps to accelerate mining for Phase 2 in the Detour Lake mine, which would involve additional capital expenditures above those stated in the all-in sustaining costs guidance above.

The news out of the company earlier this week was that West Detour has in fact been delayed, as they were recently notified that one of its Aboriginal partners made a request for a federal environmental assessment process (which takes two to three years compared to one year for a provincial process). I'm assuming it's the same partner that was mulling over West Detour before and caused the original delay in the first place.

The question is: "Why did this Aboriginal partner want a much longer federal process?" Detour Lake from the beginning has had the full support of its partners and already has been approved. The company speculated that "perhaps, there is a perception that the federal process is more fulsome one than the provincial process." But both levels of government each participate in the permitting process, whether federal or provincial, and each process adheres to similar high environmental protection standards.

More importantly, the Aboriginal partner submits this request to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, but the CEAA had already advised Detour Gold in 2015 that the West Detour project was not a "designated physical activity" and "therefore a federal environmental assessment process was not required."

The CEAA, however, has to review the request and then it will respond. In other words, the CEAA could decide that a provincial environmental assessment is all that is needed (which they have basically already stated anyway).

Obviously that's good news for Detour, but the problem is the provincial process will still take a year and there is no guarantee that the CEAA will make the same judgment this time around. It's likely they will, but Detour has also been overpromising and underdelivering. Perhaps they have learned that prudent guidance and keeping expectations low are the best course of action to take.

The current mine plan had the West Detour project commencing in January 2018. Due to the delay, the company is preparing an alternative mine plan which should be completed by the end of March 2017.

This new mine plan being developed won't have West Detour come online until 2021. What does the company do if they get a favorable ruling by the CEAA and they only need to file a provincial EA? It's an important question to ponder, especially when you consider that Detour expects the CEAA to only take 45 days or so to make a determination. If that is the case, it certainly seems as though the chances are very good that the current mine plan could still be followed. But Detour downplayed that scenario, and mentioned that they could instead bring the adjacent North satellite pit into production by 2019 (which will fill the gap).

It seems that investors are comfortable that Detour will still be able to come up with a mine plan that is flexible enough to handle whatever situation.

The company also reiterated preliminary gold production guidance of 600,000 to 670,000 ounces for 2018, which helped alleviate concerns about next year as well.

The Current Pit Shell

Below is a recent picture of the Detour Lake mine, which should give investors an idea of where Detour Gold is at in terms of the pit progression, and also help investors understand why the strip ratio is so high in the first half of the mine-life. While it looks like the pit has been opened up, in reality they have barely scratched the surface. Last summer they were only about 100 meters deep, the bottom of the pit is eventually going to be over 600 meters in depth.

(Source: Detour Gold)

This is the pit progression by the end of 2016 (according to the previous technical report). The most recent technical report doesn't show a diagram for this time-frame, but the current mine plan is somewhat similar and this old blueprint still gives investors a better understanding of the size and scope of the project. The picture above is looking at the pit from the west, the outline you see is a temporary access road and also shows the boundaries of where the current stripping will take place. But the entire western flank of the deposit still needs to be opened up, as well as part of the south section.

(Source: Detour Gold)

The foreground in the photo below (and additional land not shown) will need to be cleared and stripped as that will be part of the pit shell.

(Source: Detour Gold)

The goal is to reach the high grade ore that is deep in the deposit, that is what Detour is chasing. But first they need to mine a significant amount of waste as well as broad sections of lower grade ore.

(Source: Detour Gold)

Unfortunately, the higher-grade gold is buried deep in the pit and will still take over a decade to reach. But when they finally start mining this section of the deposit, Detour Lake will become one of the most profitable gold mines in the world. You are talking 700,000-800,000 ounces of gold production annually at a grade of 1.06-1.15 g/t and a strip ratio of 1.4-2.5. Between now and then, there will still be plenty of cash flow, but the main key is for Detour to come up with a mine plan that helps smooth out the production profile, especially in the early years.

(Source: Detour Gold)

The Gold Edge

