Better Late Than Never? It's Time To Adjust Your Strategy

When the facts change, you need to adjust your strategy accordingly.

The commentary coming from the Street these last few days reflects significant concern about the balance of risks.

You know, at a certain point it becomes difficult to try and explain away the obvious - no matter how hard you try.

Thus far, Wall Street has been diplomatic when it comes to discussing the growing uncertainty that surrounds the Trump administration's agenda. Hyperbole is frowned upon after all.

As one strategist put it last month in an unrelated piece, "our editors here at Morgan Stanley won't let us use [the word crash] without a good reason."

Right. It's all about decorum.

The problem, though, is that there's a threshold beyond which "uncertainty" becomes "fear" and "instability" becomes "turmoil." If you, as an analyst, shy away from bombast when describing a situation that's gone beyond that threshold, you do your clients a disservice. You leave them unprepared for what might come next.

As JPMorgan's increasingly famous quant guru Marko Kolanovic put it in a widely read note out last Thursday, "markets have become more macro driven." And geopolitics is squarely in the driver's seat when it comes to macro.

Given that, analysts are obliged to convey the extent to which the political landscape is littered with landmines. Some of which have already exploded.

You need not take a side (Republican versus Democrat, Left versus Right) to assert that the situation in the United States is deteriorating rapidly. It's reality. As in "not open to interpretation." Turmoil is turmoil and there's plenty of it now that a power struggle is underway in America where the Executive branch and the Judicial branch are at odds over the new administration's controversial travel ban.

In many ways, the fight is a microcosm of a larger struggle that's set to play out over the course of the next several months. For investors, the critical point is that the fate of the Trump administration's agenda is on the line and the more controversial parts of that agenda are imperilling the policies that fueled the reflation trade.

As Goldman notes, "following the election, the positive shift in sentiment among investors, business, and consumers suggested that the probability of tax cuts and easier regulation was seen to be higher than the probability of meaningful restrictions to trade and immigration."

It seems that markets got it wrong in that regard.

It turns out that the probability of meaningful restrictions on trade and immigration was much higher than the probability of tax cuts and easier regulation. Yes, Trump has started the ball rolling on a rolling back of Dodd-Frank and tax cuts are certainly still in the cards, but those two things are going to take a while to play out just like proposed fiscal stimulus will take a while to be passed and implemented.

On the other hand, restrictions on trade and immigration are moving forward at warp speed.

This juxtaposition (i.e. the discrepancy between the time it will take to get the growth/market friendly measures implemented and the time it's taken to restrict trade and immigration) has thrown markets for a loop.

There now appears to be a market negative policy asymmetry developing. What seems clear to me - and again, this is an impartial assessment - is that the influencers in the administration are far more concerned about trade and immigration than they are about tax reform and fiscal stimulus. To speak freely, that shouldn't have been hard to see coming.

And so, the sellside is attempting to gently warn clients that, as Goldman puts it, "one month into the year, the balance of risks is somewhat less positive."

Yes, "somewhat less positive." Have a look at the following chart which depicts "the range and average of the economic policy uncertainty index at the start of the last three new administrations, indexed to the Election Day level, compared with the current reading":

(Chart: Goldman)

Here's some further color from the bank:

In each of these periods, a new president entered office with his party holding the majority in the House and Senate, as President Trump has this year. We note that the limited historical evidence provides little reason to expect uncertainty to decline significantly over the next few months; in fact, on average it has tended to be more elevated in the spring of the inaugural year than in January.

Despite this, equity markets (NYSEARCA:SPY) are sleep walking. Here's an updated version of everyone's (least) favorite chart:

(Chart: Barclays)

To be sure, the VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) is disconnected from more than just policy uncertainty. As I've shown over the past two weeks, equity volatility is also disconnected from rates and FX.

On Sunday, Barclays was out with a surprisingly frank assessment of the outlook for markets in the face of growing political uncertainty. Here are some excerpts that are most assuredly worth internalizing (my highlights):

After Trump's election victory, markets were in a honeymoon period, as expectations of less regulation and a looser fiscal stance fuelled equities and the USD. More recently, asset price behavior and some questions regarding his policies seem to be sending a signal that could point to a less benign panorama for markets. A rough week for Trump's policies raised concerns among markets as to whether he will be able to deliver on expectations for stimulus and whether risks of policy errors had been appropriately priced. Among the issues that vexed markets were a ham-handed roll-out of a suspension of entry by citizens of seven countries that met with significant popular, political and judicial protest; Democrats in the Senate taking unprecedented measures to block his cabinet nominees; and leaks of phone calls with foreign leaders that raised more questions about the existing geopolitical order. As it seems that markets already are pricing an upgraded growth outlook, the room for further enthusiasm looks limited unless there is a very smooth and well orchestrated implementation of the policy agenda. This comes amid an environment of low volatility and high economic policy uncertainty, a divergent trend that has been there for a while but that should serve as a reminder for caution.

Again, a reiteration of everything said above.

I'm willing to bet that just as Morgan Stanley's editors "won't let [analysts] use [the word crash] without a good reason," Barclays' editors won't let their analysts use terms like "ham-handed" without good reason.

So position accordingly as we head into the new week and remember, when the facts change, you have to be willing to adjust your strategy to fit the prevailing environment because even if you don't, everyone else eventually will.

And when it comes to markets, there's no such thing as "better late than never."

